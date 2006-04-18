Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 18, 2006
STAGE BEAUTY
Julia Roberts stops to smell the roses (given to her by a fan) following her matinee performance of Three Days of Rain on Sunday. The show officially opens – and will be reviewed – on Wednesday.
WATER BABY
Kelly Clarkson keeps her cool in the Bahamas on Sunday. The "Breakaway" singer – who's vacationing with pals – will get back to business when she kicks off her Addiction tour in Florida on June 30.
THAT'S A WRAP!
Eva Longoria plays coy Monday as she heads into MTV's Total Request Live. But she opened up once on the New York City set, revealing that the key to her successful relationship with NBA star Tony Parker is seeing each other four times a week.
BABY MAKES THREE
Jennifer Garner and costar Michael Vartan – along with a stunt baby – have a happy reunion filming a scene for the series finale of Alias in Malibu on Monday. Vartan's character was "killed off" earlier this season.
FLOWER POWER
Matt Damon points out some exotic offerings to wife Luciana during a stroll in a Miami tropical garden on Sunday. The couple are expecting their first child together in June (joining Luciana's daughter, Alexia, 7, from a previous relationship).
PARTY PEOPLE
Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger show their support for pal Mark Ruffalo (right) at the premiere party for Ruffalo's Broadway show Awake and Sing on Monday.
SLIM SHADY
John Stamos keeps the peace at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, where he boarded a flight with his Jake in Progress costar Rick Hoffman. Stamos will be joining the cast of ER in the fall if Jake is not renewed for next season.
SNOW HONEYS
Jessica Alba and boyfriend Cash Warren enjoy the Rocky Mountain spring by squeezing in some snowboarding while in Telluride during the weekend.
MAMA BEAR
Liv Tyler gives a lift to 16-month-old son Milo at a Malibu market Saturday. "I call him my little koala bear," the actress told the U.K.'s Harper's Bazaar in its May cover story. "I hold Milo and I literally feel that my heart is going to blow up with this overwhelming feeling of love."
PURPLE POWER
Paris Hilton proves she's a true purple-and-gold L.A. Lakers fan as she and boyfriend Stavros Niarchos sit courtside at a home game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Her team spirit might have helped: The Lakers bested the Suns, 109-89.
WALKING IN SUNSHINE
Everything is going bright for The Sopranos' Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Scott Sartiano (Ashley Olsen's ex) as they check out New York City's SoHo on Sunday. The club owner and the actress have been dating since becoming acquainted over New Year's.
GREEN SCENE
Pink goes green while filming the video for her song "Who Knew" in Reseda, Calif., where she also got a visit from a special someone: her husband Carey Hart.