Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 17, 2012
DATE NIGHT
Dancing with the Stars hunk William Levy enjoys a sizzling Monday night out with girlfriend Elizabeth Gutiérrez at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.
SAYING HER PEACE
After riding the Caribbean waves, Beyoncé Knowles returns to mommy mode with 3-month-old Blue Ivy in New York's Central Park on Monday.
ON A 'HI'
Hello, handsome! A dapper Zac Efron shows off his grown-up style at the Hollywood premiere of his romantic drama The Lucky One Monday at Grauman's Chinese Theater.
BELLY GOOD
Miley Cyrus puts her svelte frame on full display during a workout with furry friend Floyd Monday in Los Angeles.
IN GOOD COMPANY
Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. remain in high spirits while promoting their upcoming superhero flick The Avengers Tuesday in Moscow.
LAUGH FACTOR
A giddy Taraji P. Henson is a crowd favorite Monday outside The Wendy Williams Show, where the actress discussed her upcoming romantic comedy, Think Like A Man, in New York City.
BADA BLING!
Newlywed Ricki Lake shows off her new bling Tuesday after an early morning visit to Good Morning America in New York City, where she discussed her new memoir Never Say Never: Finding a Life That Fits.
MORNING GLORY
Also at GMA: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (in Kate Spade New York), who flashes a gorgeous smile Tuesday while promoting her new series, Veep, which debuts Sunday on HBO.
LIP SERVICE
Sofia Vergara does a quick touch-up Monday while lunching with boyfriend Nick Loeb (not pictured) at New York's Sant Ambroeus restaurant in the West Village.
SUPERHERO SNUGGLE
Cute couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield pose arm-and-arm for their upcoming film, The Amazing Spider-Man, Monday while promoting the action movie in Cancun, Mexico.
HOT TO TROT
While Jude Law looks overdressed for New York's sudden heat wave, he takes it all in stride Monday while continuing to film his crime-drama The Bitter Pill on location in the Big Apple.
MOUNTIE UP
Oprah Winfrey enjoys Toronto's skyline – and the company of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police – during the Canadian leg of her Oprah's Lifeclass tour on Monday.
GRAND EXIT
Anyone can make an entrance, but only American Reunion star Jason Biggs knows how to make a showy departure Monday from the Corinthia hotel in London, where he continues to promote his movie.
PUTTERING ABOUT
Recently engaged Halle Berry skips the action on the green for being a casual bystander at her annual Celebrity Golf Classic at L.A.'s Wilshire Country Club on Monday.
STOP THE PRESSES
The always quote-worthy Alec Baldwin gives the press something to talk about at the National Press Club luncheon for journalists in Washington, D.C., on Monday, where he was promoting arts funding.