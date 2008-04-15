Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 15, 2008
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
She's working up an appetite! After a day of promoting her new disc, Bittersweet World – including a taping at MTV's TRL – Ashlee Simpson stops for a BBQ lunch at New York eatery Virgil's on Tuesday. While at MTV, the singer dodged pregnancy rumors, saying if all the gossip about her was true, she "would have had a baby by now."
SWEET PEA
Jessica Alba treats herself to some new maternity threads – and a lollipop! – at A Pea in the Pod Monday in Beverly Hills.
A BRIGHT SPOT
Jennifer Lopez shows off a shining smile and a slim figure while out with her leading man, Marc Anthony, Monday at celebrity favorite, New York's Waverly Inn.
WALK IT OFF
After her fiancé Pete Wentz denied rumors that she's pregnant, Ashlee Simpson is all smiles while she stays in step with her mom, Tina, upon arrival Monday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The singer is in town to promote her album Bittersweet World.
SHOPPING SPREE
Although they had an episode of drama on The Hills Monday, Heidi Montag happily shops with her costar – and on-again beau? – Spencer Pratt in Manhattan. The twosome popped by Barneys New York and scooped up four pairs of Christian Louboutin heels.
UNDER COVER
After arriving in Las Vegas on a private jet, Mariah Carey sips on a drink in the VIP area while the music plays at Prive nightclub during a birthday bash for her friend, rapper Da Brat (not pictured), on Monday. The singer's new album E = MC2 officially drops Tuesday.
WHAT'S SO FUNNY?
Ugly Betty costars Becki Newton and Ana Ortiz share a full-bodied laugh during a Latina magazine party at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel's Library Bar. And no wonder Ortiz is beaming! She's the magazine's May cover girl.
HIGH SOCIETY
Uma Thurman and Robert Redford bask in Meryl Streep's glow, as the Film Society of Lincoln Center honors the Oscar darling with a Gala Tribute in New York on Monday.
HOUND DOGG
CMT's winner for video of the year, Taylor Swift, gets another surprise Monday night in Nashville, Tenn., as she's congratulated by the countrified Snoop Dogg. The Doggfather told PEOPLE, "[Country music] inspires me and it makes me feel so good hearing it, so I really wanted to come and be a part of this heritage."
STRIKING A CHORD
Brad Paisley riles up the crowd with a rousing performance of his new song "I'm Still a Guy" at the CMT Awards in Nashville on Monday. And it was a good night for Paisley, who picked up an award for Comedy Video of the Year.
RAISE YOUR HAND
Katherine Heigl is all smiles on the set of The Ugly Truth in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday. The romantic comedy – about an unlucky-in-love morning show producer and her chauvinistic correspondent – also stars 300's Gerard Butler.
WILD CHILD
Amy Winehouse's bouffant becomes baby's favorite toy as the "Rehab" singer helps out with a friend's baby in Oxfordshire, England, on Monday.
KEEPING HIS COOL
Pete Wentz, who calls recent pregnancy rumors about fiancée Ashlee Simpson a "witch hunt," doesn't let the distraction slow him down, as he signs autographs Sunday during a private event for his clothing line, Clandestine Industries, at a Nordstrom department store in Costa Mesa, Calif.
CATCHING Z'S
Orlando Bloom takes a break from Dostoevsky's The Brothers Karamazov to rest his eyes Monday while shooting a scene for New York, I Love You, which continues filming in the Big Apple.
THAT'S A WRAPPER
The Hills star Brody Jenner and pal Frankie Delgado double their pleasure with a stick of gum Saturday as they celebrate Doublemint's NBA Entertainment League season wrap party in Los Angeles.
STRIDE RIGHT
Sporting a smart black suit, Julia Roberts keeps up the pace while continuing to shoot the thriller Duplicity Monday in Manhattan.
GIRL POWER
Finding sisterly solidarity, Rosario Dawson, Ali Larter and Kerry Washington huddle together backstage at the V to the Tenth event in New Orleans on Saturday. The two-day event, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of the V-Day movement, aims to stop violence against women and girls.