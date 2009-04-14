Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 14, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

RHYTHM NATION

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Paging Sasha Fierce! With 'banging' locks, a military-esque Balmain jacket and a chained hardware leather bag, Beyoncé Knowles makes a stylish showing Monday night while dining out in N.Y.C. with hubby Jay-Z (not pictured).

'MOMMY' & ME

Credit: Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo

After telling PEOPLE that she loves her estranged mother Candy, Tori Spelling celebrates the release of her new book Mommywood with her own daughter, rosette-adorned Stella, 10 months, in Beverly Hills on Monday.

TEAM SPIRIT

Credit: Gamepiks

Take them out to the ballgame! Joe Jonas gets some extra enthusiasm from girlfriend Camilla Belle and brother Nick as they root, root, root for the home team – the Los Angeles Dodgers, who bested the San Francisco Giants 11-1 during opening day at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

CIAO, BELLO!

Credit: Marilla Sicilia/Olycom/iPhoto

Hugh Jackman continues his world travels – and X-Men Origins: Wolverine promotions – with a friendly photo call in Rome Tuesday. But the reigning Sexiest Man Alive is also making time for sightseeing (and sweating!), writing on his Twitter page, "Had a great five-mile run through Rome this morning. Those Spanish steps are killer."

FLOWER POWER

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Electrolux spokeswoman Kelly Ripa gets in touch with nature – atop a washing machine! – during a promotional event Monday for the company's new Kelly Green line of eco-friendly appliances at Banchet Flowers in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.

TREKKIES UNITE!

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Boldly going where no cast has gone before (well, at least this cast), the stars of Star Trek – Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine – shine for photographers in Paris, France. Their highly anticipated sci-fi flick opens in the U.S. on May 8.

CHILLING OUT

Credit: Laurent/Keola/Bauer-Griffin

Jessica Alba enjoys an icy beverage while heading to a hair salon on L.A.'s trendy Melrose Ave. during her day out with friends on Monday.

HEAD & SHOULDERS

Credit: Edward Opinaldo/Pacific Coast News

Jason Bateman finds some adorable company of the set of his new film The Baster – 2-year-old daughter Francesca! – Monday in New York. The actor is currently filming the comedy with Jennifer Aniston.

PEDAL PUSHER

Credit: Flynet

Safety first! Jake Gyllenhaal trades in his signature hat for a helmet during a bike ride through Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.

SET DRESSING

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Another day, another scarf! Jennifer Aniston is all wrapped up Monday on the New York City set of her comedy The Baster.

DOING THE WAVE

Credit: Fame Pictures

Johnny Depp offers a hand out – literally – for his fans from the seat of a classic car while continuing to film The Rum Diary on Monday in Puerto Rico.

GIFT OF GAB

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

After a successful Saturday Night Live hosting gig and a morning of talk-show appearances (including a memorable encounter with Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today show), Zac Efron still has plenty to say while arriving Monday at his New York City hotel.

TRAVEL COMPANIONS

Credit: Ramey

They've already been to Maui together and now Paris Hilton and her Doug Reinhardt are on the move again Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.

SMART SHOPPERS

Credit: Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

Taking a break from strutting her stuff as a supermodel, Heidi Klum goes on a casual shopping trip Monday with her pretty-in-pink daughter Leni (who turns 5 on May 4) in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.

DEPARTURE ZONE

Credit: INF

Is the vacation already over? Josh Hartnett, who was spotted partying recently on South Beach, prepares for departure Monday from Miami International Airport. While in the Sunshine State, the actor took the stage with a local Miami band at the Florida Room in the Delano Hotel.

By People Staff