Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 14, 2009
RHYTHM NATION
Paging Sasha Fierce! With 'banging' locks, a military-esque Balmain jacket and a chained hardware leather bag, Beyoncé Knowles makes a stylish showing Monday night while dining out in N.Y.C. with hubby Jay-Z (not pictured).
'MOMMY' & ME
After telling PEOPLE that she loves her estranged mother Candy, Tori Spelling celebrates the release of her new book Mommywood with her own daughter, rosette-adorned Stella, 10 months, in Beverly Hills on Monday.
TEAM SPIRIT
Take them out to the ballgame! Joe Jonas gets some extra enthusiasm from girlfriend Camilla Belle and brother Nick as they root, root, root for the home team – the Los Angeles Dodgers, who bested the San Francisco Giants 11-1 during opening day at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
CIAO, BELLO!
Hugh Jackman continues his world travels – and X-Men Origins: Wolverine promotions – with a friendly photo call in Rome Tuesday. But the reigning Sexiest Man Alive is also making time for sightseeing (and sweating!), writing on his Twitter page, "Had a great five-mile run through Rome this morning. Those Spanish steps are killer."
FLOWER POWER
Electrolux spokeswoman Kelly Ripa gets in touch with nature – atop a washing machine! – during a promotional event Monday for the company's new Kelly Green line of eco-friendly appliances at Banchet Flowers in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.
TREKKIES UNITE!
Boldly going where no cast has gone before (well, at least this cast), the stars of Star Trek – Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine – shine for photographers in Paris, France. Their highly anticipated sci-fi flick opens in the U.S. on May 8.
CHILLING OUT
Jessica Alba enjoys an icy beverage while heading to a hair salon on L.A.'s trendy Melrose Ave. during her day out with friends on Monday.
HEAD & SHOULDERS
Jason Bateman finds some adorable company of the set of his new film The Baster – 2-year-old daughter Francesca! – Monday in New York. The actor is currently filming the comedy with Jennifer Aniston.
PEDAL PUSHER
Safety first! Jake Gyllenhaal trades in his signature hat for a helmet during a bike ride through Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.
SET DRESSING
Another day, another scarf! Jennifer Aniston is all wrapped up Monday on the New York City set of her comedy The Baster.
DOING THE WAVE
Johnny Depp offers a hand out – literally – for his fans from the seat of a classic car while continuing to film The Rum Diary on Monday in Puerto Rico.
GIFT OF GAB
After a successful Saturday Night Live hosting gig and a morning of talk-show appearances (including a memorable encounter with Kathie Lee Gifford on the Today show), Zac Efron still has plenty to say while arriving Monday at his New York City hotel.
TRAVEL COMPANIONS
SMART SHOPPERS
Taking a break from strutting her stuff as a supermodel, Heidi Klum goes on a casual shopping trip Monday with her pretty-in-pink daughter Leni (who turns 5 on May 4) in New York City's SoHo neighborhood.
DEPARTURE ZONE
Is the vacation already over? Josh Hartnett, who was spotted partying recently on South Beach, prepares for departure Monday from Miami International Airport. While in the Sunshine State, the actor took the stage with a local Miami band at the Florida Room in the Delano Hotel.