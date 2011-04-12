Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 12, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

TRAVELING LIGHT

Credit: Stephen Fernandez/Splash News Online

David Beckham makes a safe landing Monday at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, where the soccer stud and his L.A. Galaxy teammates are scheduled to take on the hometown Toronto FC.

2 of 15

'SCREAM' TEAM

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

After setting the record straight about his family, a dapper David Arquette reunites with Courteney Cox and costar Neve Campbell on the (blood) red carpet at Scream 4's L.A. premiere Monday night.

3 of 15

MOM'S THE WORD

Credit: Donna Ward/Getty

She's got that glow! Already five months along, an expectant Tina Fey debuts her baby bump after appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman Monday in New York City, where she discussed her new book, Bossypants.

4 of 15

A SISTER ACT

Credit: X17

Miley Cyrus, who's back on Twitter and back in town after taping the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, joins sister Noah for lunch to-go from Sharky's Mexican Grill in L.A. on Monday.

5 of 15

LADIES' NIGHT

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Kris Jenner presides over a family night and celebrates her May Redbook cover with her daughters – (from left) Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian – Monday in Hollywood.

6 of 15

THE STROLLER SET

Credit: Wagner Az/Pacific Coast News

A flower-powered Liv Tyler enjoys a spring stroll through New York City Monday with new beau Theo Wenner, son of Rolling Stone founder, Jann.

7 of 15

COLOR BLOCK

Credit: Tony DiMaio/Startraks

Miranda Cosgrove makes a bright and bold statement while arriving for Elle's Women in Music event Monday in Hollywood.

8 of 15

'PENN' STATE

Credit: Simon Ulrich/Broadimage

Scarlett Johansson's new boo Sean Penn hits Beverly Hills for some errands with look-alike son Hopper, 17, on Monday.

9 of 15

DINO-MITE DUO!

Credit: Matt Stroshane

Christina Aguilera continues to relish in her as she and 3-year-old son Max embark on a day of fun at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Monday.

10 of 15

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: Butterworth/Splash News Online

Kelly Preston keeps baby Benjamin, 4 months, shielded from the bright lights of New York City on Monday.

11 of 15

WHAT A TRIP!

Credit: Photo Rio News/Splash News Online

Another day, another family outing! Expectant mom Kate Hudson and rocker beau Matt Bellamy continue their South American adventure with a day out in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday.

12 of 15

FASHION GENES

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Ashley Tisdale and her equally chic mom Lisa step out in style Monday while shopping in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

13 of 15

'HI' TIMES

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Josh Brolin joins Will Smith on the Men in Black 3 fun as they continue filming scenes for the blockbuster sequel in New York City on Monday.

14 of 15

HANDY CONNECTION

Credit: INF

First-time mom-to-be Alicia Silverstone stays close to husband Christopher Jarecki Sunday after indulging in a healthy macrobiotic meal at M Café in L.A.

15 of 15

BOTTLE BLONDES

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford and Katie Cassidy team up for an eco-friendly cause, recycling old cosmetic containers at New York's Times Square during the launch of the Garnier Cleaner Greener World Tour on Monday.

By People Staff