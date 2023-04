Jennifer Lawrence Strolls the Streets of N.Y. With Her Husband, Plus Blake Lively, Austin Butler and More

01 of 80 Rare Sighting Gotham/GC Images Jennifer Lawrence is spotted taking a stroll in New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney on April 10.

02 of 80 Lively Afternoon Blake Lively radiates happiness as she's also seen out and about in the Big Apple on April 10.

03 of 80 Giving Back Courtesy Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber lend their support to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles during the 8th annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign.

04 of 80 Happy Cannon Emma McIntyre/Getty Nick Cannon looks cheery while visiting The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on April 10.

05 of 80 In the Wilde The Image Direct Olivia Wilde is chic and undercover while heading to the gym in Los Angeles on April 10.

06 of 80 Magical Night Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Donald Glover shares a laugh with a friend while courtside at the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets game on April 7 in Brooklyn, New York.

07 of 80 Sunkissed Beauty MEGA Gabrielle Union stuns in a yellow bikini while enjoying the sun on a beach in Miami on April 7.

08 of 80 Matching to Lunch The Image Direct Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wear coordinated 'fits while heading to vegan restaurant Chef Tanya's Kitchen in Palm Springs, California, on April 8.

09 of 80 On Stage Jason Kempin/Getty Tenille Arts and LeAnn Rimes perform at the Ryman Auditorium on April 8 in Nashville.

10 of 80 On the Carpet Jeff Spicer/Getty Jon Favreau, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Jude Law are all smiles while attending the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 held at the ExCel in London on April 7.

11 of 80 Sabers Up Jeff Spicer/Getty Ewan McGregor hits the stage with fans during the Obi-Wan Kenobi panel at Star Wars Celebration in London on April 9.

12 of 80 Full Force Kate Green/Getty Daisy Ridley shines while onstage during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.

13 of 80 Triple Threat Jeff Spicer/Getty Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Rosario Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead pose for pics at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London on April 7.

14 of 80 Doing Good Steven Simione/Getty Josh Peck partakes in the annual Los Angeles Mission Serves Easter Dinner for the Unhoused on Skid Row charity event on April 9.

15 of 80 Actors Acting Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Casey Affleck and Hong Chau are pictured filming scenes for The Instigators in New York City on April 7.

16 of 80 Adventure Time Splash News Online Sydney Sweeney has a day of adventure and hikes the Sydney Harbour Bridge while on location in Australia on April 10.

17 of 80 Sing It! Burak Cingi/Redferns Kelvin "Posdnuos" Mercer of De La Soul performs at Royal Albert Hall on April 8 in London.

18 of 80 Guest Appearance Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Giancarlo Esposito makes an appearance at the De La Soul show at Royal Albert Hall on April 8 in London.

19 of 80 Birthday Boy Sara Jaye Weiss / SplashNews.com Eric André celebrates his 40th birthday and gets ready with Jimmy John's at his party in Queens, New York, on April 8.

20 of 80 Superstar! Will Heath/NBC via Getty Molly Shannon strikes a pose during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue on April 8 in New York City.

21 of 80 Vanderpump Posse Kenneth Winfrey Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix and TJ Petracca, co-founder of Emo Nite!, pose together at the Emo Nite + Vanderpump Rules event in Hollywood on April 8.

22 of 80 True Colors Kerry Marshall/Getty Cyndi Lauper wears a colorful ensemble while performing at the Mission Estate Winery on April 8 in Napier, New Zealand.

23 of 80 Hard at Work Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Matt Damon gets to work on the set of The Instigators on April 7 in New York City.

24 of 80 Late Night Lady Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Chlöe Bailey arrives at a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on April 7.

25 of 80 Courtside Cool Paras Griffin/Getty 2 Chainz and Kesha Epps attend a basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 7 in Atlanta.

26 of 80 Supermodel Strut MEGA Cindy Crawford is a vision in white as she speaks for product line Meaningful Beauty at the WWD Beauty Forum held on April 6 in N.Y.C.

27 of 80 Jonas Forever Jason Mendez/Getty Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas pose for a pic while visiting SiriusXM Studios in New York on April 7.

28 of 80 Shades of Green Arturo Holmes/Getty Atlanta costars Zazie Beetz and Donald Glover match in green while attending the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6 in New York City.

29 of 80 International Star Bryan Bedder/Getty Honoree Hoyeon Jung holds her trophy while at the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards on April 6.

30 of 80 On Set Backgrid Mila Kunis sports a baby bump while on set in L.A. filming Goodrich on April 6.

31 of 80 Em and the City Splash News Online Emily Ratajkowski is spotted looking oh-so-chic while out and about in the West Village in New York City on April 6.

32 of 80 Keeping It Cool The Image Direct Alexander Skarsgård is cool, calm and collected in all black while stepping out in New York City on April 5.

33 of 80 Art Admirers Araya Doheny/Getty Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster attend the opening of Yggdrasil new paintings by Katya Zvereva held at The Art of Elysium in Los Angeles on April 6.

34 of 80 Undercover Judge BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Sofia Vergara gets cheeky in an "I Will Accomplish Nothing Today" sweatshirt as she arrives to a taping of America's Got Talent on April 6 in Pasadena, California.

35 of 80 Big Hat, Big Smiles Splash News Online Stylist Rachel Zoe is seen enjoying her beach vacay in Mexico on April 7.

36 of 80 City Style The Image Direct Taraji P. Henson waves to onlookers in a fuzzy beige dress and bronze-colored gloves on her way out of The View in New York City on April 6.

37 of 80 Crimson Queen Backgrid Chloe Bailey brings her fire to the Today show in N.Y.C. wearing an all-red ensemble on April 6.

38 of 80 Two Thumbs Up Slaven Vlasic/Getty Looking happy to be in N.Y.C., Lewis Capaldi poses at his visit to SiriusXM Studios for an appearance on Hits 1 with Mikey Piff on April 6.

39 of 80 Sauce Squad Courtesy Guy Fieri buys local first responders lunch at his restaurant Chicken Guy! in Winter Park, Florida, where he hung out with fans and debuted a new spring menu addition: the Huckleberry Shake.

40 of 80 Partners in Crime Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Longtime costars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T have a laugh on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on April 5.

41 of 80 Name Game Khloé Kardashian confirms that her son's name, which she has yet to publicly announce, starts with a T during an appearance on Jennifer Hudson's eponymous talk show in L.A. on April 4.

42 of 80 Courtside Chats Kevork Djansezian/Getty Dressed in a striped ensemble, Michael B. Jordan sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5.

43 of 80 Feeling Shady Backgrid Jacob Elordi steps out for a coffee in Los Feliz, California, on April 5 sporting a mustache, overalls, a trucker hat and dark sunglasses.

44 of 80 Sweet Serenade MEGA John Legend takes the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 5.

45 of 80 Tea Time Mike Coppola/Getty Huma Abedin poses with Shonda Rhimes at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City for an event celebrating the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte, on April 4.

46 of 80 Look Back BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Heidi Klum rocks an open-back, sequined top at the studios for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 5.

47 of 80 Coming Together Jason Kempin/Getty Jason Crabb, Eric Decker and JT Hodges pose together at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner benefiting the Covenant School on April 4 in Nashville.

48 of 80 Hoops for Hoops Kevork Djansezian/Getty Tinashe is dressed for the occasion as she poses courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5.

49 of 80 Saying Hello Backgrid Jodie Comer flashes a wave at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on April 5.

50 of 80 Dynamic Duo Charley Gallay/Getty Anthony Allen Ramos and Law Roach pose together at Netflix's BEEF "Release Your Rage" event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on April 5.

51 of 80 Fellow Brits Bruce Glikas/Getty Gordon Ramsay and Ed Sheeran share a moment at the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023 at London's St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5.

52 of 80 The Great Outdoors The image Direct Jon Hamm keeps it casual in shorts and a cardigan for a hike in Los Angeles on April 5.

53 of 80 Funny Girl Rob Latour/Shutterstock The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein strikes a pose at PaleyFest in L.A. on April 4.

54 of 80 Country Friends Bruce Glikas/Getty At opening night of Broadway's new production Shucked on April 4, Jennifer Nettles poses for a photo with the band members of Little Big Town, Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook.

55 of 80 Sharing the Stage U.S. Navy At a USO concert in Europe on March 25, Blanco Brown (center) poses for a photo with Capt. Dave Pollard, Capt. Nicholas DeLeo and Command Mast Chief Nicholas Wallace.

56 of 80 Aw Shucks! Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Nina Westervelt/Getty Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes celebrate the premiere of Broadway's new production Shucked in New York City on April 4.

57 of 80 Morning Person Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online On her way out of Good Morning America on April 5, an elegantly dressed Ali Wong smiles and waves to New York City onlookers.

58 of 80 Peace in the City The Image Direct Ariana DeBose accessorizes her black trench coat with oversized sunglasses and a peace sign as she arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on April 5.

59 of 80 Date Night Shutterstock Allison Williams joins her fiancé, Alexander Dreymon, at a screening of his Netflix film The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die on April 4 in N.Y.C.

60 of 80 Party Time Slaven Vlasic/Getty Surrounded by skulls, Colman Domingo enjoys a drink at the well-decorated Smirnoff and Fat Ham Juicy Disco afterparty on April 1 in N.Y.C.

61 of 80 Staying Close Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Brooke Shields and Naomi Watts show their love during the New York Academy of Art's Annual Tribeca Ball on April 4.

62 of 80 Side By Side Stefanie Keenan/Getty Wearing warm, neutral tones Ashlee Simpson supports Emma Roberts at the launch of her Crown Vintage Spring Collection with DSW on April 4 at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

63 of 80 Sushi in the Sun Backgrid Cindy Crawford steps out for lunch at Nobu Malibu on April 4.

64 of 80 Costar Cuddles Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Rachel Brosnahan embraces her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costar Tony Shalhoub at the 2023 PaleyFest LA at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on April 4.

65 of 80 Surf, Sand & Screen Time Backgrid Chantel Jeffries snaps a selfie while swimming in the Miami Beach waves on April 4.

66 of 80 Megawatt Smile Mike Coppola/Getty Brooke Shields flashes a smile while visiting SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in New York City on April 4.

67 of 80 Royally Poised Dave Benett/Getty Christian Siriano and Jonathan Van Ness pose together at a private viewing of the Crown to Couture exhibit at Kensington Palace on April 4.

68 of 80 Going Neon The Image Direct Sofia Vergara sports a bright neon trench coat while arriving at the studio for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 4.

69 of 80 Cheek to Cheek Bryan Bedder/Getty Spike Lee and Chilli pose together at Variety's Power of Women event in N.Y.C. on April 4.

70 of 80 New York Minute Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Also at Tuesday's Power of Women soirée, Natasha Lyonne and Dascha Polanco strike a pose.

71 of 80 The Boss Is Back Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Bruce Springsteen hits the stage with Steven Van Zandt and the rest of the E Street Band at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 3.

72 of 80 Hello, Yellow AFF-USA/Shutterstock Yellowjackets stars Lauren Ambrose, Melanie Lynskey and Simone Kessell pose together at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on April 3.

73 of 80 Late Night Talking Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Michelle Williams stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 3 in N.Y.C.

74 of 80 Premiere Pose Paras Griffin/Getty Chlöe Bailey and Quavo celebrate the premiere of their upcoming film, Praise This, at the Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 3 in Atlanta.

75 of 80 Red Hot Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Rachel Weisz stuns in red at the world premiere of her series, Dead Ringers, in N.Y.C. on April 3.

76 of 80 Stepping Into Character MEGA Krysten Ritter is spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on April 3 following the news that she's set to star in the Orphan Black spinoff Echoes.

77 of 80 Staying in Key Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Jeff Goldblum takes the stage in Berlin, Germany, on April 3.

78 of 80 For a Good Cause Jamie McCarthy/Getty Dressed in a striking, red ensemble, Coco Rocha poses with James Conran at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala hosted by Karlie Kloss and honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede at The Glasshouse in New York City on April 3.

79 of 80 Festive Couple Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kathryn Boyd Brolin and Josh Brolin pose together at the Vision Dinner during the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho on April 2.