Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 11, 2006
YOUNG LOVE
Chad Michael Murray, who split with One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush after five months of marriage, takes new fiancée Kenzie Dalton to see Patti LaBelle perform in Wilmington, N.C., on Saturday. Dalton, an extra on the WB show, is a local high school student.
MAKING WAVES
Life's a beach for Mariah Carey, who basked in the warm Caribbean water while on vacation in Antigua on Monday. The Grammy winner recently signed on with Elizabeth Arden to develop and market her own fragrance line.
POP STAR
New dad Chris Martin tries to remain incognito during a stroll through New York City on Sunday. Wife Gwyneth Paltrow gave birth to their son Moses (who joins daughter Apple, who turns 2 on May 14) at Mount Sinai Hospital over the weekend.
SHIP MATES
Ashlee Simpson and her boyfriend, guitarist Braxton Olita, find a way to pass the time while on a day cruise in Sydney Harbour on Monday. Simpson is in town to host Wednesday night's MTV Australian Video Music Awards.
ALL GAMS ON DECK
Jessica Simpson, also in town for the MTV show, heads down King St. Wharf to meet sis Ashlee for the boat cruise. The elder Simpson's role in the Aussie VMAs is being kept under wraps.
GOTTA HAVE FAITH
Faith Hill lets the audience know she's "The Lucky One" at the 2006 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Monday. Though she didn't win any of the three categories for which she was nominated, the singer did scoop up a trophy on behalf of absent video director of the year, Sophie Muller, who helmed Hill and Tim McGraw's "Like We Never Loved at All" video.
WINNERS' CIRCLE
No competition here: Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban catch up backstage at the CMT Music Awards, where they both walked away winners. Chesney was honored with the male video of the year award for "Who You Would be Today" while Urban's "Better Life" scored him a statue for video of the year.
JAVA JONES
Nicole Kidman heads out Thursday to meet a pal for a quick caffeine fix in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. The actress and beau Keith Urban have been in town all week.
TEAM EFFORT
Cameron Diaz and her boyfriend of three years, Justin Timberlake, cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers during a home team showdown against the L.A. Clippers on Sunday. The Lakers took the game, 100-83.
PRECIOUS CARGO
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner keep 4-month-old daughter Violet under wraps during a visit to the doctor Saturday in Beverly Hills.
THREE'S COMPANY
Sarah Jessica Parker happily gets between Nathan Lane and husband Matthew Broderick at the American Theatre Wing's Annual Spring Gala in New York City on Monday. The Odd Couple costars were honored at the event for their contributions to the struggling industry.
UNDERDRESSED TO IMPRESS
She's just following the rules! Paris Hilton makes her entrance at Hugh Hefner's 80th birthday party Saturday, where the dress code at the Playboy Mansion called for lingerie and pajamas. Other celebs in attendance at the Beverly Hills bash: Ryan Seacrest, Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Owen Wilson.
FREQUENT FLIER
Lindsay Lohan gets ready for liftoff at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday. The jet-setting star was heading to New York City, where she'll host Saturday Night Live on April 15.
BIRTHDAY REIGN
She turned 36 almost a month ago, but Queen Latifah remains the belle of the ball at a surprise party thrown in her honor at Miami club Snatch on Thursday. The Ice Age: The Meltdown star whooped it up with industry pals – and even traded in her camouflage cap to don the edible crown that adorned her cake.
DOING THE TWIST
Carmen Electra carbo-loads with a street pretzel while shopping in New York City recently.