Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 10, 2012

White buddies up with Derek Hough in L.A. Plus: Kim Kardashian, Matthew & Camila, Beyoncé and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

HANGIN' TOUGH

Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

After a low-scoring tango with partner Kym Johnson, an upbeat Jaleel White unwinds with DWTS pro Derek Hough Monday night during an afterparty at L.A.'s Mixology 101 lounge.

SIGNING OFF

Credit: INF

Back from the Big Apple after enjoying a dinner date with rumored beau Kanye West, a solo Kim Kardashian makes a stylish statement – check out her sky-high heels! – during a Monday errand run in L.A.

WATER WORLD

Credit: Landov

What a sight! Beyoncé proves she's back in fine form Monday, modeling a black swimsuit during a family vacation in the Caribbean with 3-month-old daughter Blue Ivy and hubby Jay-Z (not shown).

SHADY APPEARANCE

Credit: Brayan Celebrity/Splash News Online

Matthew McConaughey and fiancée Camila Alves make a low-key arrival Tuesday – minus their little ones – at a Sao Paulo, Brazil, airport.

HAIR SHE IS!

Credit: Xposure

Who's that girl? A long-haired Emma Watson keeps her stride Monday while filming a scene for the upcoming crime thriller The Bling Ring, directed by Sofia Coppola, in Lynwood, Calif.

YACHT CLUB

Credit: Splash News Online

U.K. boy banders One Direction soak up the Australian sun during a relaxing cruise around Sydney Harbour on Tuesday afternoon.

'HI' MAINTENANCE

Credit: Ramey

Well, hello! A friendly Sofia Vergara flashes a warm smile Monday while exiting a New York television show.

HELPING HAND

Credit: Splash News Online

Enjoying a family vacation in balmy Barbados, Liev Schreiber pauses for a squirt of sunscreen from longtime love Naomi Watts on Tuesday.

EARNING HER STRIPES

Credit: AKM-GSI

Mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon kick-starts her week with a workout in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.

DOGGIE DUTIES

Credit: AKM-GSI

After finishing a few errands, Amanda Seyfried takes her trusty companion, Australian shepherd Finn, for a stroll Monday in Beverly Hills.

ROOTIN' SCOOTIN'

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

With the help of daughter Ava, fun dad Hugh Jackman lets loose his inner child by hitching a ride on his own adult scooter in New York on Monday.

GRIN CITY

Credit: AKM-GSI

Isla Fisher and costar Woody Harrelson enjoy a low-key break while filming Now You See Me in Las Vegas on Monday.

GLOW ON!

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Just days after little sister Kim spent time with rumored new beau [CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ] in the Big Apple, an expectant Kourtney Kardashian makes a bright arrival Monday for an appearance on Good Day New York.

COME SAIL AWAY

Credit: Blue Wasp/Grey Wasp/Splash News Online

A giddy Rihanna and her Battleship costar Brooklyn Decker (not pictured) continue enjoy Aussie hospitality, heading out for a cruise along Sydney Harbour on Monday.

MUPPET MADNESS

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Watch out for flying poultry! Tina Fey helps castmates Jane Krakowski and James Marsden fight off a pack of Muppets while filming a scene for 30 Rock in midtown Manhattan on Monday.

By People Staff