Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 10, 2012
HANGIN' TOUGH
After a low-scoring tango with partner Kym Johnson, an upbeat Jaleel White unwinds with DWTS pro Derek Hough Monday night during an afterparty at L.A.'s Mixology 101 lounge.
SIGNING OFF
Back from the Big Apple after enjoying a dinner date with rumored beau Kanye West, a solo Kim Kardashian makes a stylish statement – check out her sky-high heels! – during a Monday errand run in L.A.
WATER WORLD
What a sight! Beyoncé proves she's back in fine form Monday, modeling a black swimsuit during a family vacation in the Caribbean with 3-month-old daughter Blue Ivy and hubby Jay-Z (not shown).
SHADY APPEARANCE
Matthew McConaughey and fiancée Camila Alves make a low-key arrival Tuesday – minus their little ones – at a Sao Paulo, Brazil, airport.
HAIR SHE IS!
Who's that girl? A long-haired Emma Watson keeps her stride Monday while filming a scene for the upcoming crime thriller The Bling Ring, directed by Sofia Coppola, in Lynwood, Calif.
YACHT CLUB
U.K. boy banders One Direction soak up the Australian sun during a relaxing cruise around Sydney Harbour on Tuesday afternoon.
'HI' MAINTENANCE
Well, hello! A friendly Sofia Vergara flashes a warm smile Monday while exiting a New York television show.
HELPING HAND
Enjoying a family vacation in balmy Barbados, Liev Schreiber pauses for a squirt of sunscreen from longtime love Naomi Watts on Tuesday.
EARNING HER STRIPES
Mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon kick-starts her week with a workout in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.
DOGGIE DUTIES
After finishing a few errands, Amanda Seyfried takes her trusty companion, Australian shepherd Finn, for a stroll Monday in Beverly Hills.
ROOTIN' SCOOTIN'
With the help of daughter Ava, fun dad Hugh Jackman lets loose his inner child by hitching a ride on his own adult scooter in New York on Monday.
GRIN CITY
Isla Fisher and costar Woody Harrelson enjoy a low-key break while filming Now You See Me in Las Vegas on Monday.
GLOW ON!
Just days after little sister Kim spent time with rumored new beau [CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ] in the Big Apple, an expectant Kourtney Kardashian makes a bright arrival Monday for an appearance on Good Day New York.
COME SAIL AWAY
A giddy Rihanna and her Battleship costar Brooklyn Decker (not pictured) continue enjoy Aussie hospitality, heading out for a cruise along Sydney Harbour on Monday.
MUPPET MADNESS
Watch out for flying poultry! Tina Fey helps castmates Jane Krakowski and James Marsden fight off a pack of Muppets while filming a scene for 30 Rock in midtown Manhattan on Monday.