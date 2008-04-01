Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 1, 2008
BATTER UP
Justin Timberlake gets into the swing of things – literally! – while filming a sporty scene for the comedy The Open Road Sunday in Corpus Christi, Texas. The movie tells the story of a baseball legend's son who hits the road with his girlfriend and his father.
No. #1 FAN
Game, set, match! Andy Roddick has plenty to celebrate Monday at the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Florida. The tennis star beat Czech player Ivo Minar while new fiancée Brooklyn Decker cheered him on – and flashed a ring! – in the stands.
STUCK IN THE MIDDLE
George Clooney has a characteristically good time, clowning around on the red carpet with his Leatherheads costar Renée Zellweger and his girlfriend Sarah Larson before the movie's Hollywood premiere Monday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
NO BEEF
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and son Maddox, 6, snap into some jerky during a visit to Houston, Texas, on Monday.
HUSTLE & FLOW
A lithe Ellen Pompeo struts her stuff while arriving for a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman Monday in New York. The Grey's Anatomy star's interview is scheduled to air Friday.
HOT PINK COLLAR
Sarah Jessica Parker certainly looks smart as she arrives at New York's Landmark Sunshine theater Monday for the premiere of her film Smart People.
BABY BOOMERS
Mom-to-be Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban match in black while out for lunch together Tuesday in sunny Sydney. The couple reportedly dined at upscale seafood restaurant Flying Fish.
FRENCH TOAST
Marcel Marceau has nothing on Mariah Carey. The singer mimes a diva wave to fans at the Show Case club on Monday while continuing to promote her new album E=MC2 in Paris.
WELL RED
A dapper Ed Westwick – without shopping partner Chace Crawford – looks blazing hot in a firecracker-red jacket on the New York set of Gossip Girl on Monday.
ON THE RUN
Anne Hathaway and her Bride Wars BFF Kate Hudson laugh it up Monday on the New York set of the romantic comedy, about two friends who become bitter enemies after scheduling their weddings for the same day.
MAKE ROOM FOR BABY
Though she was careful to register for gender-neutral gifts, Jamie Lynn Spears may be thinking wishfully, loading a pink baby bouncer into her car near her Louisiana home on Monday.
BUNDLES OF JOY
Tori Spelling – who confirmed to PEOPLE that she is expecting a girl – carries a bevy of bags from trendy Beverly Hills boutique Harmony Lane on Sunday.
BIG TO DO
Amy Winehouse's beehive attracts a swarm of photographers Monday, as the singer leaves her London home to visit her incarcerated husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.
MOVING DAY?
A sleeveless Ashton Kutcher does some heavy lifting Monday while continuing to film his latest movie, Spread, in L.A.
FIELD TRIP
Heidi Klum gives her youngest son, 1-year-old Johan, a lift as the two prepare for a little scientific discovery at L.A.'s California Science Center on Monday.
WILD RIDE
The Jonas Brothers enjoy a high-flying – and hair raising! – ride with Ellen DeGeneres on the Incredible Hulk roller coaster during a Friday taping for her talk show at Universal's Islands of Adventure in Orlando.