Star Tracks - Tuesday, April 1, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

1 of 16

BATTER UP

Credit: Todd Yates/ Corpus Christi Caller-Times/ AP

Justin Timberlake gets into the swing of things – literally! – while filming a sporty scene for the comedy The Open Road Sunday in Corpus Christi, Texas. The movie tells the story of a baseball legend's son who hits the road with his girlfriend and his father.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

No. #1 FAN

Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty; INSET: Al Bello/Getty

Game, set, match! Andy Roddick has plenty to celebrate Monday at the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Florida. The tennis star beat Czech player Ivo Minar while new fiancée Brooklyn Decker cheered him on – and flashed a ring! – in the stands.

3 of 16

STUCK IN THE MIDDLE

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

George Clooney has a characteristically good time, clowning around on the red carpet with his Leatherheads costar Renée Zellweger and his girlfriend Sarah Larson before the movie's Hollywood premiere Monday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

NO BEEF

Credit: MyLimelightOnline

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and son Maddox, 6, snap into some jerky during a visit to Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

HUSTLE & FLOW

Credit: Brian Zak/Sipa

A lithe Ellen Pompeo struts her stuff while arriving for a taping of the Late Show with David Letterman Monday in New York. The Grey's Anatomy star's interview is scheduled to air Friday.

6 of 16

HOT PINK COLLAR

Credit: Gregorio Binuya/ABACA

Sarah Jessica Parker certainly looks smart as she arrives at New York's Landmark Sunshine theater Monday for the premiere of her film Smart People.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

BABY BOOMERS

Credit: Central Image Agency/ LDP Images

Mom-to-be Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban match in black while out for lunch together Tuesday in sunny Sydney. The couple reportedly dined at upscale seafood restaurant Flying Fish.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

FRENCH TOAST

Credit: KCSPresse / Splash News Online

Marcel Marceau has nothing on Mariah Carey. The singer mimes a diva wave to fans at the Show Case club on Monday while continuing to promote her new album E=MC2 in Paris.

Advertisement

9 of 16

WELL RED

Credit: Richie Buxo / Splash News Online

A dapper Ed Westwick – without shopping partner Chace Crawford – looks blazing hot in a firecracker-red jacket on the New York set of Gossip Girl on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

ON THE RUN

Credit: Steve Sands/ Bauer-Griffin

Anne Hathaway and her Bride Wars BFF Kate Hudson laugh it up Monday on the New York set of the romantic comedy, about two friends who become bitter enemies after scheduling their weddings for the same day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

MAKE ROOM FOR BABY

Credit: Dean Chapple / Splash News Online

Though she was careful to register for gender-neutral gifts, Jamie Lynn Spears may be thinking wishfully, loading a pink baby bouncer into her car near her Louisiana home on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

BUNDLES OF JOY

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Tori Spelling – who confirmed to PEOPLE that she is expecting a girl – carries a bevy of bags from trendy Beverly Hills boutique Harmony Lane on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

BIG TO DO

Credit: Goff/INF

Amy Winehouse's beehive attracts a swarm of photographers Monday, as the singer leaves her London home to visit her incarcerated husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

MOVING DAY?

Credit: Splash News Online

A sleeveless Ashton Kutcher does some heavy lifting Monday while continuing to film his latest movie, Spread, in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

FIELD TRIP

Credit: Hot Shots Worldwide/ Splash News Online

Heidi Klum gives her youngest son, 1-year-old Johan, a lift as the two prepare for a little scientific discovery at L.A.'s California Science Center on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

WILD RIDE

Credit: Kevin Kolcynski/Warner Bros.

The Jonas Brothers enjoy a high-flying – and hair raising! – ride with Ellen DeGeneres on the Incredible Hulk roller coaster during a Friday taping for her talk show at Universal's Islands of Adventure in Orlando.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff