Reese Witherspoon Promotes The Morning Show in L.A., Plus LeVar Burton, Hailee Steinfeld and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Red-y for Season 2
Reese Witherspoon brings the pep at Apple TV+'s The Morning Show photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Sept. 8.
What a Trek
Levar Burton and daughter Mica arrive at Paramount+'s 2nd Annual "Star Trek Day' celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center in L.A. on Sept. 8.
One Look Back
Hailee Steinfeld serves up looks on Sept. 8 while grabbing a taxi in N.Y.C.
Made in the Shade
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their arrival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 8 ahead of the premiere of Affleck's latest film.
Out of the Way!
Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 to film scenes for their movie, We Crashed.
Front Row Faces
Emily Ratajkowski and Ciara snap a selfie ahead of the DUNDAS x REVOLVE NYFW Runway Show at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Sept. 8.
Ready to Work
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee arrives for rehearsals at the Dancing with the Stars studios in L.A. on Sept. 8.
Mom and Dad
New parents Halsey and Alev Aydin enjoy a date night at Bella Hadid's party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.
Read All About It
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci get all dressed up on Sept. 8 for the Women's Prize for Fiction awards ceremony at Bedford Square Garden in London.
Cool Cat
Pete Davidson sports a colorful ensemble on Sept. 8 during a visit to The Tonight Show in New York City.
Italian Job
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane hold hands at the red carpet premiere for the movie Freaks Out during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.
Pretty in Pink
Cynthia Erivo keeps up her style streak on Sept. 8 at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
Sing Thing
Pacsun celebrates the launch of its first fully dedicated gender-
neutral, eco and sustainable brand, Colour Range, at the company's downtown Los Angeles flagship store on Sept. 8 with a performance by Willow Smith.
Team Captain
Derek Jeter gives a speech during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sept. 8 in Cooperstown, New York.
Model Muse
Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the red carpet for the movie Halloween Kills during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.
Broadway Is Back
Kandi Burruss and Samira Wiley celebrate their Broadway producing debut with playwright Keenan Scott II for the play Thoughts for a Colored Man at a party hosted by The Shubert Organization.
Street Cruisers
Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. ride bikes on the set of Players in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.
Spin to Win
Sir Ian McKellen visits This Morning in London on Sept. 8.
Lady in Red
Beanie Feldstein guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.
A-list Arrival
Jamie Lee Curtis makes an entrance at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.
Perfect Strike
Simu Liu waves to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the San Francisco Giants game in San Francisco on Sept. 5.
Stunning Starlet
Tiffany Haddish looks stunning as she heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 7 in L.A.
Peace & Love
Gigi Hadid throws up a peace sign as she leaves the Mercer Hotel on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.
Fashion Week Fun
Coco Rocha and Alicia Silverstone have a ball at Christian Siriano's Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.
Waverly Strong
Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid pose at the Waverly Strong Concert: A Concert for Disaster Relief at City Winery Nashville on Sept. 7.
Solo Stroll
Zoe Kravitz steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.
City Chic
Selena Gomez steps out in midtown N.Y.C. on Sept. 7 wearing a black dress paired with black strappy heels.
Summer Style
Kiernan Shipka wears a summery outfit to grab a morning iced coffee in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.
Out & About
Kesha holds hands with a mystery man while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Sept. 7.
Style Icon
Zendaya steals the spotlight in a jaw-dropping Alaïa cutout dress as she arrives at the Dune premiere in Paris on Sept. 6.
Stewart Talks 'Spencer'
Kristen Stewart takes the stage after a screening of Spencer on Sept. 6 at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado.
Smile for the Camera
Sebastian Stan playfully acknowledges photographers while on an afternoon stroll with his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva in Madrid on Sept. 1.
Summer Soirée
Sienna Miller and her mom Jo Miller attend the ATG Summer Party, which she hosted along with Ambassador Theatre Group CEO Mark Cornell to support Sir Sam Mendes and his Theatre Artists Fund at Kensington Palace on Sept. 6 in London.
Sweat it Out
Jacob Elordi soaks up some sun on a shirtless hike in Malibu on Sept. 6.
Sugar Rush
50 Cent (né Curtis Jackson) celebrates his son Sire's 9th birthday at Sugar Factory on Sept. 6 in L.A.
So Sweet
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu dons a candy-colored ensemble for a frozen yogurt run in Malibu on Sept. 5.
Mellow Yellow
Minka Kelly keeps summer going in her flowy yellow dress while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6.
Got Moves?
Doja Cat performs during the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 5.
Perfect Pose
Miley Cyrus channels David Bowie on Sept. 4 while hitting the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California.
Color Wonder
JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew make their red carpet debut on Sept. 3 at a drive-in screening performance of the Paramount+ original movie The J Team at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Tongues Wagging
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California on Sept. 5.
Brighten Up
Brooke Shields stands out on Sept. 5 at the 2021 Hampton Classic Grand Prix in Bridgehampton, New York.
American Made
Tinashe gets the crowd going on Sept. 5 during day two of the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia.
Reunion in the Rockies
Former Fifty Shades of Grey costars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reunite on Sept. 4 at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.
Take a Seat
Helen Mirren goes glam on Sept. 4 while taking five at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.
Friends for Life
Jessica Chastain and good friend and costar Oscar Isaac charm the cameras on Sept. 4 at the premiere of their latest, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Carpet Cool
Craig Robinson hits the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5 to promote Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.
Sister, Sister
Model sisters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin go for a stroll on Sept. 4 in New York City.
Lights Up
Harry Styles kicks off his Love On Tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Comme Des Garçons
Bella Hadid turns heads in a colorful ensemble as she weaves through the streets of Soho.
Just Fab
Kate Hudson stands out at the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
Last Night in Venice
Last Night in Soho costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
Going Green
Padma Lakshmi signs copies of her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela at the Union Square Greenmarket in New York.
Scratch That
John Mulaney performs his "From Scratch" standup for SiriusXM's Small Stage series at City Winery in New York City.
Cook It Like Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham joins Roy Choi and Finneas on the Williams and Sonoma Culinary Stage at the Bottlerock Music Festival in Napa.
Fan Love
Timothée Chalamet poses with fans as he attends the red carpet of the movie Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.
Star Siblings
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal attend The Lost Daughter red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.
Grocery Run
Lily-Rose Depp has her hands full as she runs errands in N.Y.C. on Sept. 2.
On the Mic
Malin Akerman speaks during the 2021 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit, sponsored by Toyota, H&M Foundation & Montage International, at Pendry West Hollywood on Sept. 2.
Clownin' Around
Kristen Stewart poses playfully on the red carpet for Spencer during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.
Premiere Pals
Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish attend the red carpet for the movie The Card Counter during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.
Broadway Is Back
Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots embrace during the curtain call at Waitress on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Smile
Zendaya attends the photocall of Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.
Solo Stroll
Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Sept. 2.