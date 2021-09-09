Reese Witherspoon Promotes The Morning Show in L.A., Plus LeVar Burton, Hailee Steinfeld and More

By People Staff
September 09, 2021 06:00 AM

Red-y for Season 2

Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon brings the pep at Apple TV+'s The Morning Show photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Sept. 8.

What a Trek

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Levar Burton and daughter Mica arrive at Paramount+'s 2nd Annual "Star Trek Day' celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center in L.A. on Sept. 8.

One Look Back

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld serves up looks on Sept. 8 while grabbing a taxi in N.Y.C.

Made in the Shade

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their arrival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 8 ahead of the premiere of Affleck's latest film.

Out of the Way!

Credit: James Devaney/GC images

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 to film scenes for their movie, We Crashed.

Front Row Faces

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski and Ciara snap a selfie ahead of the DUNDAS x REVOLVE NYFW Runway Show at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Sept. 8.

Ready to Work

Credit: APEX / MEGA

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee arrives for rehearsals at the Dancing with the Stars studios in L.A. on Sept. 8.

Mom and Dad

Credit: BeautifulSignatureIG/Shutterstock

New parents Halsey and Alev Aydin enjoy a date night at Bella Hadid's party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Read All About It

Credit: Ian West/PA Wire via ZUMA

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci get all dressed up on Sept. 8 for the Women's Prize for Fiction awards ceremony at Bedford Square Garden in London. 

Cool Cat

Credit: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pete Davidson sports a colorful ensemble on Sept. 8 during a visit to The Tonight Show in New York City.

Italian Job

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane hold hands at the red carpet premiere for the movie Freaks Out during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Cynthia Erivo keeps up her style streak on Sept. 8 at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Sing Thing

Credit: Chris Martin

Pacsun celebrates the launch of its first fully dedicated gender-
neutral, eco and sustainable brand, Colour Range, at the company's downtown Los Angeles flagship store on Sept. 8 with a performance by Willow Smith.

Team Captain

Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty

Derek Jeter gives a speech during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sept. 8 in Cooperstown, New York.

Model Muse

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the red carpet for the movie Halloween Kills during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.

Broadway Is Back

Credit: Courtesy

Kandi Burruss and Samira Wiley celebrate their Broadway producing debut with playwright Keenan Scott II for the play Thoughts for a Colored Man at a party hosted by The Shubert Organization.

Street Cruisers

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. ride bikes on the set of Players in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Spin to Win

Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sir Ian McKellen visits This Morning in London on Sept. 8.

Lady in Red

Credit: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Beanie Feldstein guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis makes an entrance at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.

Perfect Strike

Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

Simu Liu waves to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the San Francisco Giants game in San Francisco on Sept. 5. 

Stunning Starlet

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Tiffany Haddish looks stunning as she heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 7 in L.A.

Peace & Love

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid throws up a peace sign as she leaves the Mercer Hotel on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

Fashion Week Fun

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Coco Rocha and Alicia Silverstone have a ball at Christian Siriano's Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

Waverly Strong

Credit: Leah Puttkammer/Getty

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid pose at the Waverly Strong Concert: A Concert for Disaster Relief at City Winery Nashville on Sept. 7.

Solo Stroll

Credit: MEGA

Zoe Kravitz steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

City Chic

Selena Gomez steps out in midtown N.Y.C. on Sept. 7 wearing a black dress paired with black strappy heels.

Summer Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka wears a summery outfit to grab a morning iced coffee in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

Out & About

Credit: Backgrid

Kesha holds hands with a mystery man while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Sept. 7.

Style Icon

Credit: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty

Zendaya steals the spotlight in a jaw-dropping Alaïa cutout dress as she arrives at the Dune premiere in Paris on Sept. 6. 

Stewart Talks 'Spencer'

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kristen Stewart takes the stage after a screening of Spencer on Sept. 6 at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado.

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Lagencia Press/BACKGRID

Sebastian Stan playfully acknowledges photographers while on an afternoon stroll with his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva in Madrid on Sept. 1. 

Summer Soirée

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller and her mom Jo Miller attend the ATG Summer Party, which she hosted along with Ambassador Theatre Group CEO Mark Cornell to support Sir Sam Mendes and his Theatre Artists Fund at Kensington Palace on Sept. 6 in London. 

Sweat it Out

Credit: SplashNews.com

Jacob Elordi soaks up some sun on a shirtless hike in Malibu on Sept. 6. 

Sugar Rush

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

50 Cent (né Curtis Jackson) celebrates his son Sire's 9th birthday at Sugar Factory on Sept. 6 in L.A. 

So Sweet

Credit: Babak Rachpoot/BACKGRID

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu dons a candy-colored ensemble for a frozen yogurt run in Malibu on Sept. 5.

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Minka Kelly keeps summer going in her flowy yellow dress while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6. 

Got Moves?

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Doja Cat performs during the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 5.

Perfect Pose

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Miley Cyrus channels David Bowie on Sept. 4 while hitting the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California.

Color Wonder

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew make their red carpet debut on Sept. 3 at a drive-in screening performance of the Paramount+ original movie The J Team at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Tongues Wagging

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California on Sept. 5.

Brighten Up

Credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Brooke Shields stands out on Sept. 5 at the 2021 Hampton Classic Grand Prix in Bridgehampton, New York.

American Made

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Tinashe gets the crowd going on Sept. 5 during day two of the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia. 

Reunion in the Rockies

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Former Fifty Shades of Grey costars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reunite on Sept. 4 at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

Take a Seat

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Helen Mirren goes glam on Sept. 4 while taking five at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. 

Friends for Life

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Jessica Chastain and good friend and costar Oscar Isaac charm the cameras on Sept. 4 at the premiere of their latest, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

Carpet Cool

Credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Craig Robinson hits the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5 to promote Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

Sister, Sister

Credit: SplashNews.com

Model sisters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin go for a stroll on Sept. 4 in New York City.

Lights Up

Credit: Anthony Pham/via Getty

Harry Styles kicks off his Love On Tour at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Comme Des Garçons

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Bella Hadid turns heads in a colorful ensemble as she weaves through the streets of Soho.

Just Fab

Credit: John Phillips/Getty

Kate Hudson stands out at the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Last Night in Venice

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Last Night in Soho costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Going Green

Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi signs copies of her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela at the Union Square Greenmarket in New York.

Scratch That

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

John Mulaney performs his "From Scratch" standup for SiriusXM's Small Stage series at City Winery in New York City.

Cook It Like Beckham

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham joins Roy Choi and Finneas on the Williams and Sonoma Culinary Stage at the Bottlerock Music Festival in Napa.

Fan Love

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Timothée Chalamet poses with fans as he attends the red carpet of the movie Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy. 

Star Siblings

Credit: Marc Piasecki/Getty

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal attend The Lost Daughter red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 in Italy.

Grocery Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily-Rose Depp has her hands full as she runs errands in N.Y.C. on Sept. 2.

On the Mic

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Malin Akerman speaks during the 2021 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit, sponsored by Toyota, H&M Foundation & Montage International, at Pendry West Hollywood on Sept. 2.

Clownin' Around

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kristen Stewart poses playfully on the red carpet for Spencer during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Premiere Pals

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish attend the red carpet for the movie The Card Counter during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 2.

Broadway Is Back

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Sara Bareilles and Amanda Kloots embrace during the curtain call at Waitress on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.

Sweet Smile

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Zendaya attends the photocall of Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3.

Solo Stroll

Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Sept. 2.

