Star Tracks: Thursday, September 8, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

HEAD GAMES

Looks like the new do is a hit! Michael Douglas gives Matt Damon a friendly rub on the head Wednesday at the New York premiere of Damon's movie Contagion (out in theaters Friday).

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Reese Witherspoon indulges in a sweet treat with husband Jim Toth and kids Deacon, 7, and Ava (she turns 12 on Sept. 9!) in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday – just hours before the actress was involved in a minor car accident during an afternoon jog.

TOPPED OFF

Sporting an all-black ensemble and sky-high heels, Anne Hathaway makes a sultry exit Wednesday while shooting scenes for The Dark Knight Rises – in which she's playing Catwoman – in L.A.

LADIES FIRST

Not-so-blue duo Eva Longoria and Eduardo Cruz make a coordinated exit from her Hollywood eatery Beso early Thursday morning.

PERIOD PIECES

Did he dust off his Dazed and Confused wardrobe? A groovy Ben Affleck gets into character Wednesday, alongside costar Alan Arkin, on the Hollywood set of his next directorial project, Argo.

THAT'S A WRAP

Brand ambassador Gwyneth Paltrow fashionably brightens up a Coach dinner party Wednesday at The Arts Club in London.

VAMPING IT UP

True Blood costars Alexander Skarsgard and Kristin Bauer have a giggle fit Wednesday while attending BlackBook magazine's 15th anniversary party at New York's Dream Hotel.

BLOWING UP

New parents Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman celebrate the Bravo star's 40th birthday Wednesday at the Dream Downtown Hotel's Electric Room in N.Y.C.

BROADWAY BOUND

Nick Jonas waves hello Wednesday at a New York press conference announcing his return to Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. The youngest JoBro will take over the role from Daniel Radcliffe in January.

RAINBOW BRIGHT

Jessica Alba and her little mini-me, 3-year-old daughter Honor, color coordinate for a girls-only day of shopping Wednesday at L.A.'s Westfield Century City mall.

JUST THE BASICS

Leaving baby Louis at home, a solo Sandra Bullock enjoys a casual day out in Beverly Hills Wednesday.

CLOTHES CALL

Soon-to-be single Marc Anthony fist-pumps his way into a Jersey City-area Kohl's store Wednesday where he celebrated the launch of his new men's line for the department chain.

COLOR SPLASH

Sarah Jessica Parker pays a colorful visit to The Late Show with David Letterman in New York Wednesday, where she discussed her new film I Don't Know How She Does It (out Sept. 16).

GOING MOBILE

Julianne Moore gives pint-sized costar Onata Aprile a lift on the New York set of her new movie What Maisie Knew (based on the Henry James novel) on Wednesday.

MOVING FORWARD

Two days after cheering on Serena Williams at the US Open, Blake Lively gets back into character as Serena van der Woodsen Wednesday on the New York set of Gossip Girl.

