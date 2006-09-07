Star Tracks - Thursday, September 7, 2006
LOVE MATCH
Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who met 10 years ago on the set of the hit horror film Scream and married in 1999, keep the romance alive during a carriage ride around New York City's Central Park on Wednesday. The following day, the parents to 2-year-old Coco take in a different kind of doubles match at the U.S. Open.
RED FLAG
Paris Hilton, who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, begins the night in a festive mood as she heads to a charity event at Los Angeles's Dragonfly club on Wednesday. Hilton, who called in Thursday morning to Ryan Seacrest's radio show, told the host she had one margarita and was on her way to In-N-Out Burger before being pulled over for "speeding a little bit." "Everything I do is blown out of proportion – it really hurts my feelings," she said.
FRIENDLY EXES
After splitting in May, exes Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz reunite over lunch at Italian eatery Madeo in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
ITALIAN INFLUENCE?
Channeling Italian movie star Sophia Loren, Scarlett Johansson – fresh from the Venice Film Festival – pumps up the volume for her Los Angeles premiere of The Black Dahlia on Wednesday.
LONE STAR REUNION
Eva Longoria and Lance Armstrong give each other the Texas hold 'em at the Padres Contra El Cancer annual gala charity event held on the Universal City, Calif., set of Desperate Housewives on Wednesday.
OUT IN PUBLIC
Jessica Simpson is overwhelmed by adoring fans (or by the price tag on her $5,000 B. handbag?) after a three-hour shopping spree at New York's Fendi store on Wednesday.
MAN OF THE HOUR
Better late than never, right? Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) collects his Grammy Award – from last February's ceremony – for best spoken word album from two-time Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson, NARAS president Neil Portnow and producer Jimmy Jam in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. While there, Clarkson and her band debuted and recorded a new song, "Believe."
MOMMY AND ME
Julianne Moore shuttles look-alike daughter Liv, 4 – and a bouquet of balloons – around lower Manhattan on Wednesday. The two redheads hit the shops for some mother-daughter bonding.
MATINEE DOLL
Lindsay Lohan plays it flirty and fun in stripes Tuesday in Venice. The actress came to town to premiere her film, Bobby, an ensemble piece about the assassination of Robert Kennedy, at the Venice Film Festival.
HIT OR MISS
First the bow shorts, now a lavender forehead band? Mischa Barton wraps up her accessorized dinner with boyfriend Cisco Adler at Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on Tuesday.
HOLLYWOOD HANDS
The Guardian costars Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Costner prepare to get their hands dirty and make an imprint on Hollywood history Wednesday in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
SEEING A PATTERN
Natasha Bedingfield finds a fashionable foil in Kristin Cavallari as the two boldly patterned blondes work the red carpet in tandem at the 25th anniversary bash of Guess jeans at New York's Capitale on Tuesday.
CLOSING ARUGMENTS
Vin Diesel pleads guilty ... to being friendly with his fans Wednesday in France. The beefy actor attended the American Film Festival in Deauville to launch his latest film, Find Me Guilty, a drama about a Mafioso who defends himself on trial.
SERVICE WORK
Coffee, tea or ... Lisa Marie Presley? All buttoned-up, Presley leaves New York's Rainbow Room on Wednesday with her producer-husband Michael Lockwood – and some charitable intentions. She announced the MAC Viva Glam campaign, which raises money for people living with HIV/AIDS.
THEMS THE BREAKS
After suffering a broken collarbone while horseback riding in Ireland last week, Matthew Broderick is on the road to recovery Wednesday in the comfort of his West Village neighborhood in New York City.
LOVE THE NIGHTLIFE
Courtney Love calls it a night at her regular Los Angeles hot spot Hyde Lounge. And what's it like to hang out with the former Hole frontwoman? Perhaps we'll find out when she releases her memoirs, Dirty Blonde: The Diaries of Courtney Love, next month.
GLOWING REVIEWS
Emilio Estevez shares a romantic moment with fiancée Sonja Magdevski Tuesday in Venice, where the actor-director was on hand for the premiere of his acclaimed new film Bobby, about the assassination of Robert Kennedy.