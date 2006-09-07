Star Tracks - Thursday, September 7, 2006

Paris Hilton, who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, begins the night in a festive mood as she heads to a charity event at Los Angeles's Dragonfly club on Wednesday. Hilton, who called in Thursday morning to Ryan Seacrest's radio show, told the host she had one margarita and was on her way to In-N-Out Burger before being pulled over for "speeding a little bit." "Everything I do is blown out of proportion – it really hurts my feelings," she said.