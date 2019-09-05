Shakira & Gerard Piqué Have a Date Night at the U.S. Open, Plus Justin & Hailey, Constance Wu & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 05, 2019 09:30 AM

1 of 95

Tennis Takeover

Gotham/GC Images

Shakira and Gerard Piqué cheer on Rafael Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

Backstage Bonus

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka bring their delighted daughter Harper backstage to meet Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman at The Music Box Theatre on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

3 of 95

Touchup Time

The Image Direct

Rachel Brosnahan cools down with a small fan while her hair and makeup get the finishing touches on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

Style Maven

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks flawless as she steps out in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 95

Head for the Hills

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

A shirtless Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin walk hand-in-hand after an afternoon hike in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.

6 of 95

Happy Hustler

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Constance Wu guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

Catching Up

SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper heads to brunch with pal and Hangover director Todd Phillips on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

Bronzed Beauty

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Sofia Richie rocks a sleek high ponytail at the Abyss by Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement

9 of 95

Repping Wu

Johnny Nunez/Getty

RZA arrives at the N.Y.C. Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiere on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

On the Move

BACKGRID

Katharine McPhee runs errands on Wednesday in West Hollywood wearing a crop top, maxi skirt and sneakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

Lady in Leather

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Stella Maxwell strikes a pose at the H&M Studio: A/W 2019 event on Wednesday at 632 Hudson Street in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

Fashion Forward

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes wears a black lace dress and an oversize blazer at the Zimmermann dinner and store party to kick off New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

Art Meets Tech

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kate Hudson shines in blue at the U.S. premiere of Christian Marclay: Sound Stories, presented by LACMA and Snapchat, on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

Two of a Kind

STAR MAX

Hilary Duff and fiancé Matthew Koma walk hand-in-hand while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

Dark Angel

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander loads up on leather in a Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton look at the LVMH Young Fashion Designer Prize ceremony on Wednesday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Show Your Support

Alison Buck/WireImage

John Legend advocates for musicians’ fair pay at the Recording Academy L.A. Chapter’s Member Celebration on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Women's World

Presley Ann/Getty

Casey Wilson, Katie Aselton and June Diane Raphael pose together at the release of Raphael’s new book, Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World, on Wednesday at The Jane Club in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

So Sweet

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild kicks off New York Fashion Week early with her Nicky Hilton x French Sole collaboration launch on Wednesday at her home in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

On the Scent

Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online

Zendaya promotes Lancôme’s latest fragrance on Wednesday night during an appearance at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

Boys' Night

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ashley Walters and Drake buddy up on Wednesday night at the London premiere of Top Boy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

Running Late

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal leans in on Tuesday during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

Ladies Who Lunch

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News Online

Brie and Nikki Bella get all dressed up on Wednesday for a Couture Council luncheon honoring Christian Louboutin at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

Sneak Peek

SplashNews.com

Emma Thompson steps out in full character as Baroness while shooting scenes for Disney’s upcoming live-action film Cruella in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

Blossoming Bromance

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Justin Theroux and Jonathan Van Ness hit the U.S. Open together on Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Having a Think

Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock

Tom Hiddleston keeps his cool on Tuesday while watching Johanna Konta take on Elina Svitolina during the U.S. Open in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

Love All

MediaPunch

Jameela Jamil and longtime love James Blake cuddle up as they watch Serena Williams take on Qiang Wang during the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Screen Time

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Zachary Quinto and Donal Brophy attend a special screening of The Goldfinch, hosted by Bergdorf Goodman and Warner Bros., at Cinema 123 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

Hip-Hop History

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Shameik Moore throws up the Wu-Tang sign during his visit to Build Series to discuss Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Tuesday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

Dinner Date

MEGA

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek make their way to dinner in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Spin It

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Mark Ronson turns tables on Tuesday at Meet Me in the Bathroom: At the Hole in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Raising Awareness

Harmony Gerber/Getty

Newlyweds Jared Haibon and Ashely Iaconetti attend the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Light It Blue event to kick off Prostate Cancer Awareness Month on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Set Sightings

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Rachel Brosnahan rehearses for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

Say Cheese!

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Christian Borle, director Michael Mayer, Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff snap a group picture at a photo call for the new production of Little Shop of Horrors on Tuesday at Common Ground in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

Set It Up

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay wears a pretty pink dress while on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

Low-Key Look

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale keeps it casual and comfortable in leggings and a tank top on Tuesday for a gas station run in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Playing in Paradise

Beaches Turks and Caicos/ MEGA

Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer celebrate the actor’s 38th birthday in Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

Football Fanatic

BACKGRID

Ed Sheeran celebrates as Jordan Roberts of Ipswich Town scores the winning goal during the Ipswich Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur U-21 game in England on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 95

Spooky Session

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Bill Hader and Cara Delevingne gather around the campfire with host Jimmy Fallon for a round of “Real Scary Stories” on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 95

Man of the Hour

Dave Benett/Getty

Honoree David Beckham, Nicole Kidman and Victoria Beckham attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at the Tate Modern in London on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 95

Shoulder On

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at Tuesday night’s awards, Kylie Minogue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 95

Black Tie Best

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Rita Ora and Richard Madden share a moment on Tuesday night at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 95

One Foot Forward

Edward Opi/Splash News Online

Priyanka Chopra stylishly steps out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, en route to the U.S. Open.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 95

Good Greet

Caroline Weber

Darren Criss pops backstage to greet star Lena Hall at the musical Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 95

Ab Fab

MEGA

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs as she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez arrive at Nikki Beach in Saint-Tropez, France, to celebrate pal Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 95

Future of Travel

Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty

Prince Harry speaks at A’DAM Tower in Amsterdam during the launch of his new travel industry partnership between Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 95

Dinner Party

David M. Benett/Getty

Idris Elba and David Beckham support Gordon Ramsay at his official Lucky Cat restaurant launch on Monday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 95

Back to Black