Star Tracks - Thursday, September 4, 2008
DOING THE WAVE
Is she smiling about her show's top ratings? Life is good for Shenae Grimes on the Los Angeles set of the new Beverly Hills, 90210 on Wednesday. The actress plays Kansas transplant Annie Wilson in the CW drama, which premiered Tuesday.
'PROJECT' GLAMOUR
Nicole Richie and beau Joel Madden get gussied up for a good cause: the Sephora Project Launch Party Wednesday at L.A.'s Zune. At the event, the charitably-minded couple spent time with teenage girls from Girls for a Change, an organization empowering girls to make a difference in their neighborhoods.
ROLE CALL!
Jennifer Aniston calls for attention Wednesday while filming a scene for her guest-starring role on NBC's 30 Rock in New York City. The former Friends star is brushing up her comedic chops to play a free-spirited Fatal Attraction-like stalker.
FAB FOUR
The Entourage crew – (from left) Jerry Ferrara, Kevin Dillon, Kevin Connolly and Adrian Grenier – suit up for their big premiere night, debuting season 5 of their HBO show (which premieres Sept. 7) at New York's Ziegfeld Theater on Wednesday.
LIVING SINGLE
Nicollette Sheridan – who recently called it quits with fiancé Michael Bolton – steps out solo at the fifth anniversary party for trendy L.A. eatery Il Sole. Also making the scene at the bash: Paris Hilton and Benji Madden, Kate Bosworth and Courteney Cox Arquette and David Arquette.
SHOE IN
Debra Messing cuddles with a sexy stiletto at a bash Wednesday for her film The Women at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. The actress costars with Eva Mendes, Meg Ryan and an ensemble cast full of – what else? – ladies in the remake of the 1939 comedy, which opens Sept. 12.
BAGGAGE CHECK
Dad-to-be Jerry O'Connell shows off an impressive juggling act while promoting his new sitcom Do Not Disturb with costar Niecy Nash during an event (featuring an obstacle course) at The Grove in Los Angeles. Their show premieres Sept. 10 on FOX.
GRAB A PARTNER!
Kathy Griffin kisses up to pal – and new Dancing with the Stars contestant – Lance Bass Wednesday at 944 Los Angeles magazine's two-year anniversary and pre-MTV Video Music Awards party at Los Angeles club The Kress.
PERSONAL SHOPPERS
Expectant mom Jennifer Garner – who hit a nail salon with a pal the day before – goes shopping Wednesday with her favorite sidekick, 2-year-old daughter Violet, in Brentwood, Calif. The pair were reportedly picking up things for the new member of the family.
DUTCH TREAT
Keira Knightley looks positively regal Wednesday at the London premiere of her movie The Duchess. The actress plays – what else? – an 18th-century duchess in the period film.
TRIPLE THREAT
Are you ready for some football? Keith Urban, Natasha Bedingfield and Usher are, huddling up for the new season at a press conference Wednesday for the "NFL Opening Kickoff 2008" celebration in New York. The three singers will perform Thursday at a free concert in the city's famed Columbus Circle.
SO HAPPY TOGETHER
LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet – who just celebrated their seven-year anniversary – stay connected after making an appearance on NBC's Today show in New York City on Wednesday. The singer recently spoke out about her struggle with psoriasis, an illness she's hidden for most of her life.
COOL IT NOW
Leona Lewis chills out with an iced drink while out Tuesday in New York City. The British singer will join the star-studded lineup at the Stand Up to Cancer TV charity event on Sept. 5.
GAME ON
Pondering his next move, rapper Bow Wow checks his skills in a game of mix and match Wednesday, filling in as cohost of MTV's TRL in New York City.
WAVE RUNNER
Christina Ricci enjoys a dip in the Pacific Tuesday, enjoying a wet and wild day at the beach with her Aussie boyfriend, Speed Racer actor Kick Gurry (not pictured).