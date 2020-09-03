Scout Willis Turns Heads in Her Fringe Mask in L.A., Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Ariel Winter and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated September 03, 2020 12:17 PM

1 of 100

Fashion Forward

BroadImage

Scout Willis sports a pink mask with white fringe while out in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 100

Star Power

Rich Fury/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion hits the stage during day two of Red Rocks Unpaused, presented by Visible, at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Wednesday in Morrison, Colorado.

3 of 100

Think Pink

The Image Direct

Ariel Winter picks up a pink bouquet of flowers that match her pink hair, while out in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 100

Rest & Relaxation

Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon heads to a skincare spa on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.

Advertisement

5 of 100

Park Pals

Backgrid

Malin Akerman and her pup spend quality time at the park on Wednesday in Los Feliz, California.

6 of 100

Dancing Queen

MEGA

Kaitlyn Bristowe arrives at Dancing with the Stars rehearsal on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 100

Flower Power

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Tilda Swinton poses on the red carpet ahead of the Venice Film Festival opening ceremony on Wednesday in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 100

Lunch Break

Backgrid

Dominic Cooper grabs food to go on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement

9 of 100

Orange You Glad...

AFC/Splash

Kim Kardashian West steps out in Malibu on Tuesday wearing a suede and leather ensemble. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 100

Pick Up the Phone

Splash

Kendrick Lamar shoots a music video in downtown L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 100

Food for Thought

Mega

Jason Momoa enjoys the fresh air and a fresh juice in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 100

Seeing Red

Al Bello/Getty

Serena Williams looks powerful as she serves the ball during her women's singles match against Kristie Ahn at the 2020 US Open in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 100

Ride Along

The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde is spotted horseback riding in Thousand Oaks, California on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 100

Belt It Out

Cate Blanchett accessorizes a grey and black striped jumpsuit with a large red belt at the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 100

Paisley Princess

Taylor Hill wears a breezy paisley jumpsuit as she arrives at the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 100

Cool and Casual

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Arnold Schwarzenegger steps out in L.A. on Tuesday looking ready for the sunshine. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 100

Selfie Time

Gigi Iorio/Splash

Tilda Swinton stops for a selfie at the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 100

Up & At 'Em

BACKGRID

Bruce Willis starts his Tuesday morning with some exercise in Santa Monica, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 100

Festival Fun

Alberto Terenghi/IP/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett arrives in Italy on Tuesday to attend the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 100

Baby On Board

The Image Direct

Mama-to-be Ashlee Simpson cradles her baby bump as she heads to Rocco's Tavern in Studio City, California on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 100

Paying Tribute

Frank Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka wears a face mask honoring Breonna Taylor after winning the first round of the US Open against Misaki Doi on Monday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 100

Wakanda Forever

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Tilda Swinton appears to honor the late Chadwick Boseman as she arrives at the 77th annual Venice Film Festival on Tuesday in Venice, Italy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 100

Making Moves

The Image Direct

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo step out for a lunch date on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 100

'To the Lighthouse'

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks enjoy a hike to the Byron Bay lighthouse on Monday in Australia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 100

Movie Magic

Paras Griffin/Getty

Kandi Burruss smiles while speaking onstage at the Reelz on Wheels Drive-In benefitting Meals on Wheels Atlanta on Monday at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs, Georgia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 100

Sweet Spoonful 

MOVI Inc.

Busy Philipps snacks on some Fairlife Light Ice Cream at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 100

Out and About

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Brooke Burke steps out wearing a green bandana as a face covering on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 100

Orange Crush

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens is seen in tie-dye sweatpants while out grabbing a smoothie on Monday in Los Angeles.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 100

Jet Set

The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman head out to catch their flight at JFK airport on Monday in N.Y.C. with their dog Scout.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 100

Chit Chat

Backgrid

Laila Ali is seen chatting on the phone on Monday in Calabasas, California while waiting near a Trader Joe's.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 100

Sand & Surf

MEGA

Jeffrey Wright goes surfing in Hawaii on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 100

‘Reid-y’ to Watch

Denise Truscello/Getty

Tara Reid snuggles up with her dogs at the release of her new movie Attack of the Unknown at Galaxy Theatres Boulevard Mall on Friday in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 100

Date Night

BACKGRID

Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich hold hands as they leave dinner at Nobu on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 100

'Harness' Your Talent

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty

Lady Gaga steals the show with her performance and outfit changes at the virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 100

Hamm it Up 

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm speaks at a drive-in screening of his movie Baby Driver on Sunday in Culver City, Calif. 