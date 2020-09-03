Scout Willis Turns Heads in Her Fringe Mask in L.A., Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Ariel Winter and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Fashion Forward
Scout Willis sports a pink mask with white fringe while out in L.A.
Star Power
Megan Thee Stallion hits the stage during day two of Red Rocks Unpaused, presented by Visible, at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Wednesday in Morrison, Colorado.
Think Pink
Ariel Winter picks up a pink bouquet of flowers that match her pink hair, while out in L.A.
Rest & Relaxation
Reese Witherspoon heads to a skincare spa on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.
Park Pals
Malin Akerman and her pup spend quality time at the park on Wednesday in Los Feliz, California.
Dancing Queen
Kaitlyn Bristowe arrives at Dancing with the Stars rehearsal on Wednesday in L.A.
Flower Power
Tilda Swinton poses on the red carpet ahead of the Venice Film Festival opening ceremony on Wednesday in Italy.
Lunch Break
Dominic Cooper grabs food to go on Wednesday in London.
Orange You Glad...
Kim Kardashian West steps out in Malibu on Tuesday wearing a suede and leather ensemble.
Pick Up the Phone
Kendrick Lamar shoots a music video in downtown L.A. on Tuesday.
Food for Thought
Jason Momoa enjoys the fresh air and a fresh juice in L.A. on Tuesday.
Seeing Red
Serena Williams looks powerful as she serves the ball during her women's singles match against Kristie Ahn at the 2020 US Open in N.Y.C.
Ride Along
Olivia Wilde is spotted horseback riding in Thousand Oaks, California on Tuesday.
Belt It Out
Cate Blanchett accessorizes a grey and black striped jumpsuit with a large red belt at the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.
Paisley Princess
Taylor Hill wears a breezy paisley jumpsuit as she arrives at the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.
Cool and Casual
Arnold Schwarzenegger steps out in L.A. on Tuesday looking ready for the sunshine.
Selfie Time
Tilda Swinton stops for a selfie at the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.
Up & At 'Em
Bruce Willis starts his Tuesday morning with some exercise in Santa Monica, California.
Festival Fun
Cate Blanchett arrives in Italy on Tuesday to attend the 77th Venice International Film Festival.
Baby On Board
Mama-to-be Ashlee Simpson cradles her baby bump as she heads to Rocco's Tavern in Studio City, California on Monday.
Paying Tribute
Naomi Osaka wears a face mask honoring Breonna Taylor after winning the first round of the US Open against Misaki Doi on Monday in New York City.
Wakanda Forever
Tilda Swinton appears to honor the late Chadwick Boseman as she arrives at the 77th annual Venice Film Festival on Tuesday in Venice, Italy.
Making Moves
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo step out for a lunch date on Monday in Los Angeles.
'To the Lighthouse'
Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks enjoy a hike to the Byron Bay lighthouse on Monday in Australia.
Movie Magic
Kandi Burruss smiles while speaking onstage at the Reelz on Wheels Drive-In benefitting Meals on Wheels Atlanta on Monday at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Sweet Spoonful
Busy Philipps snacks on some Fairlife Light Ice Cream at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Out and About
Brooke Burke steps out wearing a green bandana as a face covering on Monday in Los Angeles.
Orange Crush
Vanessa Hudgens is seen in tie-dye sweatpants while out grabbing a smoothie on Monday in Los Angeles.
Jet Set
Zoë Kravitz and husband Karl Glusman head out to catch their flight at JFK airport on Monday in N.Y.C. with their dog Scout.
Chit Chat
Laila Ali is seen chatting on the phone on Monday in Calabasas, California while waiting near a Trader Joe's.
Sand & Surf
Jeffrey Wright goes surfing in Hawaii on Monday.
‘Reid-y’ to Watch
Tara Reid snuggles up with her dogs at the release of her new movie Attack of the Unknown at Galaxy Theatres Boulevard Mall on Friday in Las Vegas.
Date Night
Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich hold hands as they leave dinner at Nobu on Sunday.
'Harness' Your Talent
Lady Gaga steals the show with her performance and outfit changes at the virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.
Hamm it Up
Jon Hamm speaks at a drive-in screening of his movie Baby Driver on Sunday in Culver City, Calif.