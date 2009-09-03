Star Tracks: Thursday, September 3, 2009
EASY RIDER
Hugh Jackman signals his approval as he cruises into the Japanese premiere of his blockbuster X-Men Origins: Wolverine Thursday in Tokyo. Next up, the action star will appear on Broadway in A Steady Rain, beginning Sept. 10, alongside Daniel Craig.
LOVE TAKES TIME
Is this déjé vu? Mariah Carey revisits her signature look from the '90s (curly hair! black minidress!) after enjoying dinner Wednesday at Beverly Hills eatery Mr. Chow with hubby Nick Cannon.
Mariah Carey's Fashion Flashback: Can You Tell 1991 from 2009?
GOOD EATS
Could she be satisfying a pregnancy craving? Mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian gets a little assistance Wednesday from boyfriend Scott Disick during a meal together at Gotham Steak at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. The couple will welcome their first child together around Christmas.
PUPPY CARGO
With her toy fox terrier Marlow in tow, Ashley Greene leaves Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday, where she's been working on Eclipse – the third film in the hit vampire series.
ONE LOVE
Now that's one way to show support! Rapper Common is happy to lend a hand to his tennis pro girlfriend Serena Williams (not pictured), carrying her bag, snacks and racquets before her match Wednesday at the U.S .Open in Flushing, N.Y.
YEE-HAW!
Melissa Gilbert shows off her fancy footwork Wednesday as she rehearses for her role as Ma in Little House on the Prairie, the Musical at a New York studio. The actress, who originally played Laura in the TV series, will take the show across North America beginning Sept. 10 in Millburn, N.J.
INKED UP
Kevin Federline, who has been hanging with his children while ex Britney Spears is on tour, gives a tattooed salute while partying at LIV in Miami Beach's Fontainebleau on Wednesday.
ROSE PARADE
Paris Hilton makes an appearance Thursday at the opening of Italian department store Coin – which carries her clothing line – in Budapest, Hungary. "The Coin store is so beautiful, such gorgeous architecture," she posted on her Twitter page.
BALANCING ACT
Blake Lively, who has been busy working on the Ben Affleck-directed flick, The Town, keeps her hands full after a shopping trip to American Eagle Wednesday in New York City.
CLASS ACT
Heidi Klum takes a break from her Project Runway duties to pick up her karate kids, daughter Leni, 5, and son Henry – who turns 4 Sept. 12 – after a lesson in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
THEY'RE SO 'MONEY'
Shia LaBeouf and his Money Never Sleeps costar Carey Mulligan, who were recently spotted smooching around town, stroll hand-in-hand Wednesday through New York's SoHo neighborhood.
GOOD JEANS
The Hills star Audrina Patridge models for Divine Rights of Denim during the MAGIC trade show in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Patridge and her costars return to MTV on Sept. 29 in what's sure to be a drama-filled season.
TURN IT OUT
Here's looking at you! In a sweeping red Dolce amp Gabbana gown, Eva Mendes gives a lovely look back as she arrives for a screening of Baarìa, at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. The film kicks off the event, which concludes Sept. 12.
LIP SERVICE
Bow Wow wow! Tyra Banks steals a smooch from actor-rapper Bow Wow during a taping of her talk show, set to air on Sept. 7. The rapper revealed his crush on the former model during the segment, sharing some adoring Tweets and serenading her with a song.
TOP DOG
Fresh off his Monday appearance on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" rapper Pitbull flashes "tres" fingers while walking into Hollywood restaurant Katsuya Tuesday night.