Star Tracks: Thursday, September 3, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

EASY RIDER

Credit: Keizo Mori/UPI/Landov

Hugh Jackman signals his approval as he cruises into the Japanese premiere of his blockbuster X-Men Origins: Wolverine Thursday in Tokyo. Next up, the action star will appear on Broadway in A Steady Rain, beginning Sept. 10, alongside Daniel Craig.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

LOVE TAKES TIME

Credit: Sharky/Splash New Online

Is this déjé vu? Mariah Carey revisits her signature look from the '90s (curly hair! black minidress!) after enjoying dinner Wednesday at Beverly Hills eatery Mr. Chow with hubby Nick Cannon.

Mariah Carey's Fashion Flashback: Can You Tell 1991 from 2009?

3 of 15

GOOD EATS

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Could she be satisfying a pregnancy craving? Mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian gets a little assistance Wednesday from boyfriend Scott Disick during a meal together at Gotham Steak at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach. The couple will welcome their first child together around Christmas.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PUPPY CARGO

Credit: Beetham/Whittle/Splash News Online

With her toy fox terrier Marlow in tow, Ashley Greene leaves Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday, where she's been working on Eclipse – the third film in the hit vampire series.

Advertisement

5 of 15

ONE LOVE

Credit: Juan Soliz/Pacific Coast News

Now that's one way to show support! Rapper Common is happy to lend a hand to his tennis pro girlfriend Serena Williams (not pictured), carrying her bag, snacks and racquets before her match Wednesday at the U.S .Open in Flushing, N.Y.

6 of 15

YEE-HAW!

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Melissa Gilbert shows off her fancy footwork Wednesday as she rehearses for her role as Ma in Little House on the Prairie, the Musical at a New York studio. The actress, who originally played Laura in the TV series, will take the show across North America beginning Sept. 10 in Millburn, N.J.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

INKED UP

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Kevin Federline, who has been hanging with his children while ex Britney Spears is on tour, gives a tattooed salute while partying at LIV in Miami Beach's Fontainebleau on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

ROSE PARADE

Credit: Tamas Kovacs/EPA

Paris Hilton makes an appearance Thursday at the opening of Italian department store Coin – which carries her clothing line – in Budapest, Hungary. "The Coin store is so beautiful, such gorgeous architecture," she posted on her Twitter page.

Advertisement

9 of 15

BALANCING ACT

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Blake Lively, who has been busy working on the Ben Affleck-directed flick, The Town, keeps her hands full after a shopping trip to American Eagle Wednesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

CLASS ACT

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFX

Heidi Klum takes a break from her Project Runway duties to pick up her karate kids, daughter Leni, 5, and son Henry – who turns 4 Sept. 12 – after a lesson in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

THEY'RE SO 'MONEY'

Credit: Splash News Online

Shia LaBeouf and his Money Never Sleeps costar Carey Mulligan, who were recently spotted smooching around town, stroll hand-in-hand Wednesday through New York's SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

GOOD JEANS

Credit: Splash News Online

The Hills star Audrina Patridge models for Divine Rights of Denim during the MAGIC trade show in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Patridge and her costars return to MTV on Sept. 29 in what's sure to be a drama-filled season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

TURN IT OUT

Credit: Andrew Medichini/AP

Here's looking at you! In a sweeping red Dolce amp Gabbana gown, Eva Mendes gives a lovely look back as she arrives for a screening of Baarìa, at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. The film kicks off the event, which concludes Sept. 12.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

LIP SERVICE

Credit: Michael Loccisan/Warner Bros.

Bow Wow wow! Tyra Banks steals a smooch from actor-rapper Bow Wow during a taping of her talk show, set to air on Sept. 7. The rapper revealed his crush on the former model during the segment, sharing some adoring Tweets and serenading her with a song.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

TOP DOG

Credit: Fame Pictures

Fresh off his Monday appearance on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" rapper Pitbull flashes "tres" fingers while walking into Hollywood restaurant Katsuya Tuesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff