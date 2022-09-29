Kylie Jenner Gets Futuristic in France, Plus Brooklyn Beckham, Lily Allen, Tyra Banks and More

By People Staff
Published on September 29, 2022 06:00 AM
Futuristic Fashion

Kylie Jenner
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Kylie Jenner is out of this world at the Acne Studios show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

City of Light

Brooklyn Beckham
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

Watch This

Lily Allen
BFA

Lily Allen attends a special dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate the new Première Original Edition Watch at Casa Cruz in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

Hosts with the Most

Tyra Banks Alfonso Riberio
Noam Galai/Getty

Dancing with the Stars hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

Summer Styling

Zoey Deutch
The Image Direct

Zoey Deutch savors a warm New York City day on Sept. 28.

Perfect Pair

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make their way around New York City on Sept. 28.

Look for the Helpers

Feeding America
Araya Doheny/Getty

Paul Scheer, Shanola Hampton, Coco Jones, Annie Gonzalez and Julie Bowen volunteer at Hunger Action Day hosted by Feeding America, along with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, at St. Ferdinand's Church in California on Sept. 23.

Happy Couple

Kelly Ripa
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Kelly Ripa hits the red carpet with husband Mark Consuelos at the Haute Living party for her new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

Just Hanging Out

machine gun kelly
Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly soars above the crowd on Sept. 27 during his tour stop in Milan, Italy.

Hands Up

Christina Aguilera
Christopher Polk/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs during the Premiere Party at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 at Faena Forum in Miami on Sept. 27.

Set Dressing

Reese Witherspoon
James Devaney/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon gets dramatic on Sept. 27 on the New York City set of The Morning Show.

Tall Tale

Lucy Liu
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Gwendoline Christie hangs with Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel and Lucy Liu at the Haute Living party for Kelly Ripa's new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

Spin City

Naomi Watts
The Image Direct

Naomi Watts takes a roll on a Citi Bike in New York City on Sept. 27.

Red-y for It?

Jamie Lee Curtis
Beatriz Velasco/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis sports a suit for a Halloween Ends photo call in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 28.

Snoop on Set

Snoop
CO/MEGA

Snoop Dogg sports a smile while on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Sept. 27.

Top of the Morning

Shailene Woodley
Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley caps off a day at Paris Fashion Week at the Dior show on Sept. 27.

On the Move

Selma Blair
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selma Blair follows in her pup's footsteps in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Magic Moment

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker brings twin daughters Loretta and Tabitha, 13, to the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in New York City on Sept. 27.

Striped Star

Bette Midler
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

Bette Midler has some fun with fashion at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

Such a Star

Norman Reedus
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Norman Reedus receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 27 with fiancée Diane Kruger, mom Marianne and son Mingus by his side.

Think Pink

Hailey Bieber
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber makes her way to the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris on Sept. 27.

Catwalk to Sidewalk

Nina Agdal
Shutterstock

Nina Agdal keeps her cool during a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

It's the Law

Iris Law
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Iris Law goes high fashion for the Dior runway show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

Twice as Nice

Diplo Jamie Foxx
Danny Mahoney

Jamie Foxx joins Diplo for a surprise performance at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

Pop to It

Jonas Brothers
Courtesy

The Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Nick and Joe — enjoy a bite of their Rob's Backstage Popcorn before their Global Citizen Festival performance in N.Y.C. on Sept. 24.

Game Time

Akbar
Eric Michael Roy

The Talk's Akbar Gbaja-Biamila hangs with some of the stars of Kerry Washington's new show Reasonable Doubt at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 25.

So Much to Say

Barack Obama
Courtesy

Former President Barack Obama sits down with Klick Group co-founder Leerom Segal at Klick Ideas Exchange 2022 at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 22.

Step Together

Jodie Turner Smith
Backgrid

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson walk hand-in-hand into Nobu Malibu on Sept. 26.

On Their Level

Prince William Kate MIddleton
Paul Ellis/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton meet a 4-year-old fan during their visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Holyhead, Wales, on Sept. 27.

In the Bag

Rihanna
Backgrid

Newly minted Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna steps out in New York City on Sept. 26.

Winnie's World

WInnie Harlow
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Winnie Harlow makes model moves outside the Burberry fashion show afterparty at The Restaurant at The Twenty Two in London on Sept. 26.

Ride the Wave

Sigournay Weaver
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sigourney Weaver gives a wave outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 26.

French Twist

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Julien Hekimian/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Dior fashion show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

Raise a Glass

Celebrities At Oktoberfest 2022 - Day 9

Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan continue the Oktoberfest fun in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 26.

To the Point

Marcus Mumford
Mat Hayward/Getty

Marcus Mumford sees a face in the crowd during a Mumford & Sons tour stop at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Sept. 26.

Superstar Style

Willow smith
Sarah Morris/Getty

Willow Smith poses at The Drop: WILLOW at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

Sky High

Joel McHale
MOVI Inc.

Joel McHale joins fifth-generation Colorado Angus rancher Ty Walter on "The Ledge," an extreme fine dining pop-up in the Rocky Mountains, presented by the Certified Angus Beef brand.

Smooth Ride

Jennifer Aniston
Jose Perez/Splash news online

Jennifer Aniston gives the cameras a grin on the New York City set of The Morning Show on Sept. 26.

Jean Queen

Lucy Boynton
Backgrid

Lucy Boynton films her new movie, The Greatest Hits, in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

Blue Crush

REbel Wilson
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

Rebel Wilson has a movie star moment at the Sept. 26 premiere of The Almond and the Seahorse at the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland.

To Boot

Addison Rae
MEGA

Addison Rae happily makes her way out of a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

Going Glam

George Clooney
Paul Morigi/Getty

George and Amal Clooney get dressed up on Sept. 24 for HISTORYTalks 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Sky High

Diddy
Kevin Winter/Getty

Diddy and son King Combs catch some air during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

Crowd Pleaser

Eddie Redmayne
Thomas Lohnes/Getty

Eddie Redmayne greets fans at the premiere of The Good Nurse during the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus, Switzerland, on Sept. 25.

Three Cheers

Roger Federer
Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock

Roger Federer gets a lift on Sept. 23 following his Laver Cup doubles match in London, the last competition of his professional career.

Sin City Singer

Miranda Lambert
John Shearer/Getty

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, Velvet Rodeo, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

Northern Exposure

Olivia Rodrigo
Jeremy Chan/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage at the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Massey Hall in Toronto on Sept. 24.

Family Affair

Jessica Simpson
Charley Gallay/Getty

Jessica Simpson's family — including husband Eric Johnson, daughters Birdie and Maxwell and son Ace — join her for the fall launch of her eponymous collection at Nordstrom at The Grove in L.A. on Sept. 24.

Head to Head

Tom Brady
Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Tom Brady and daughter Vivian share a sweet moment during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the season in Florida on Sept. 25.

Making Waves

Machine Gun Kelly
B Niehaus/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly performs at the Lollapalooza Festival in Berlin's Olympic Stadium in Germany on Sept. 24.

Global Stage

Jonas Brothers
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — take the stage at Global Citizen Festival 2022 in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Sept. 24.

Now Presenting

Priyanka Chopra Katie Holmes
Theo Wargo/Getty

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Katie Holmes handle an intro during the Global Citizen Festival 2022 in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Sept. 24.

Mr. October

Arnold Schwarzeneger
Gisela Schober/Getty

Patrick Knapp-Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger have some fun during the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 24.

Roll On

Jennifer Lawrence
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lawrence dons in-line skates to film a scene for No Hard Feelings on Long Island, New York, on Sept. 25.

Silver Belle

Paris Jackson
Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

Paris Jackson walks the runway on Sept. 23 at the Philipp Plein fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

LBD Life

Halsey
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty

Halsey hits the red carpet on Sept. 24 at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Sing It, Girl

US singer Chloe Bailey performs on the Daytime Show stage of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at Area15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 24, 2022. (Photo by Ronda Churchill / AFP) (Photo by RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)
RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty

Chlöe Bailey performs on the Daytime Show stage of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at Area15 in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

Friendly Duo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Leslie Jones and Ryan Seacrest attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Jeff Kravitz/Getty for iHeartRadio

Leslie Jones and Ryan Seacrest attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24 in Las Vegas.

Giving It Her All

MONTERREY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 23: Dua Lipa performing during a concert at Estadio Banorte on September 23, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)
Medios y Media/Getty

Dua Lipa performs during a concert at the Estadio Banorte on Sept. 23 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Suited Up

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: Irina Shayk is seen at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Irina Shayk opts for menswear at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 25 in Italy.

Good as Hell

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Jason Koerner/Getty

Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida.

Guest Speaker

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Elisabeth Moss speaks onstage during "The Handmaid's Tale" - Elisabeth Moss In Conversation With Josh Horowitz at 92NY on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Elisabeth Moss speaks onstage during The Handmaid's Tale - Elisabeth Moss in Conversation with Josh Horowitz event at 92NY on Sept. 23 in New York City.

Poppin'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 23: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Diplo arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
David Becker/Getty for iHeartRadio

Diplo (with his popcorn!) arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas.

Mad Hatter

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Grace Jones performs at the Fox Theater on September 23, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Grace Jones performs at the Fox Theater on Sept. 23 in Oakland, California.

Gal Pals

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live - Live Nation Women x Femme It Forward panel discussion at Sisters Chapel Spelman College on September 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ABA)
Marcus Ingram/Getty for ABA

Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys join each other onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live - Live Nation Women x Femme It Forward panel discussion at the Sisters Chapel Spelman College on Sept. 23 in Atlanta.

Dazzling Diva

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty

Mariah Carey glimmers during the 2022 Global Citizen Festival at New York City's Central Park on Sept. 24. The event raised $2.4 billion in commitments and a record-breaking 2 million actions were taken toward ending extreme poverty.

Children Are the Future

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Billy Porter performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Noam Galai/Getty

Billy Porter performs onstage during the 2022 Global Citizen Festival at New York City's Central Park on Sept. 24.

A Star at Stars

Jon Hamm
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Jon Hamm visits Stars with host Jessica Shaw at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Sept. 23.

Purple Reign

Bella Hadid
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Bella Hadid gives high-fashion bride vibes during her walk in the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

Sister Act

Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila
Courtesy 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her new Añejo Reserve Tequila, Eight Reserve by 818, at Little Sister in N.Y.C. on Sept. 22.

Flower Power

Sherri Shepherd
Courtesy

Sherri Shepherd showcases a bouquet from Oprah Winfrey — and recreates the talk show host's iconic wagon moment — while taping her own talk show Sherri in N.Y.C. on Sept. 23.

Just Imagine

JOhn Krasinski
Eric Kowalsky/MEGA

John Krasinski films scenes for his new movie, Imaginary Friends, in New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 23.

Feeling Fantastic

Kevin Bacon
Rick Kern/Getty

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the opening night screening of Paramount Pictures' SMILE at Fantastic Fest 2022 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on Sept. 22.

Shoulder On

Kim Kardashian
Backgrid

Kim Kardashian brings the glamour on Sept. 22 during a photo shoot in Milan, Italy.

Fierce Fashion

Naomi Campbell Future
Andreas Rentz/Getty

Future and Naomi Campbell make one very cool pair during the finale of the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

Dog Days

Selma Blair
Star Max/GC Images

A beaming Selma Blair lets her dog lead the way in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

Keeping Close

Nick Lachey
Jerod Harris/Getty

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hands-on at Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London in West Hollywood on Sept. 22.

Dream Team

Gabrielle Union Dwayne Wade
Image Press Agency/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lola Clark and Zaire Wade shine at the Los Angeles screening of The Redeem Team at the Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on Sept. 22.

To Boot

Jessica Chastain
Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Jessica Chastain waves to the cameras as she makes her way to a show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

Into the Night

George Clooney
GC Images

George and Amal Clooney enjoy a date night on Sept. 22 in N.Y.C.

Make It a Double

Anthony Anderson
Leon Bennett/Getty

Anthony Anderson and social impact award honoree Kevin Liles pause for a picture at the Black Music Action Coalition Awards in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

State of Mind

Nas
Paras Griffin/Getty

Nas takes the stage during his NY State of Mind tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Sept. 22.

A Hand to Hold

Dustin Hoffman
Amy Sussman/Getty

Dustin Hoffman and wife Lisa hit the red carpet as Utopia presents the world premiere of Anvil! The Story of Anvil at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

Quiet on the Set

Jennifer Lawrence
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lawrence films scenes for her latest movie, No Hard Feelings, in Long Island, New York, on Sept. 22.

Toast with the Most

Paul Rudd
Courtesy Krug

Paul Rudd raises a glass of Krug Champagne during an event at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C. to celebrate the debut of Ryuichi Sakamoto's symphony, Suite for Krug in 2008.

Once More with Feeling

Karol G
John Parra/WireImage

Karol G performs during her $trip Love tour stop at FTX Arena on Sept. 22 in Miami.

Pop Culture

Alessandra Ambrosio in Milan

Alessandra Ambrósio kicks back at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

Fine Dining

Priyanka Chopra
The Image Direct

Priyanka Chopra heads to her New York City restaurant, Sona, for lunch on Sept. 21.

Walk About

Emily Ratajkowski
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski looks straight out of a photo shoot in New York City on Sept. 22.

I Scream

Nicky Hilton
Courtesy

Nicky Hilton lives the sweet life on Sept. 21 while hosting an ice cream social celebrating God's Love We Deliver volunteers at the Museum of Ice Cream in N.Y.C.

Peace Offering

Matthias Schweighöfer
Thomas Lohnes/Getty

Matthias Schweighöfer attends the Green Carpet Opening Night and premiere of The Swimmers during the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus in Switzerland on Sept. 22.