Kylie Jenner Gets Futuristic in France, Plus Brooklyn Beckham, Lily Allen, Tyra Banks and More

01 of 91 Futuristic Fashion Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Kylie Jenner is out of this world at the Acne Studios show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

02 of 91 City of Light Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

03 of 91 Watch This BFA Lily Allen attends a special dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate the new Première Original Edition Watch at Casa Cruz in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

04 of 91 Hosts with the Most Noam Galai/Getty Dancing with the Stars hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

05 of 91 Summer Styling The Image Direct Zoey Deutch savors a warm New York City day on Sept. 28.

06 of 91 Perfect Pair The Image Direct Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make their way around New York City on Sept. 28.

07 of 91 Look for the Helpers Araya Doheny/Getty Paul Scheer, Shanola Hampton, Coco Jones, Annie Gonzalez and Julie Bowen volunteer at Hunger Action Day hosted by Feeding America, along with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, at St. Ferdinand's Church in California on Sept. 23.

08 of 91 Happy Couple Eugene Gologursky/Getty Kelly Ripa hits the red carpet with husband Mark Consuelos at the Haute Living party for her new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

09 of 91 Just Hanging Out Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Machine Gun Kelly soars above the crowd on Sept. 27 during his tour stop in Milan, Italy.

10 of 91 Hands Up Christopher Polk/Getty Christina Aguilera performs during the Premiere Party at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 at Faena Forum in Miami on Sept. 27.

11 of 91 Set Dressing James Devaney/GC Images Reese Witherspoon gets dramatic on Sept. 27 on the New York City set of The Morning Show.

12 of 91 Tall Tale Eugene Gologursky/Getty Gwendoline Christie hangs with Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel and Lucy Liu at the Haute Living party for Kelly Ripa's new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

13 of 91 Spin City The Image Direct Naomi Watts takes a roll on a Citi Bike in New York City on Sept. 27.

14 of 91 Red-y for It? Beatriz Velasco/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis sports a suit for a Halloween Ends photo call in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 28.

15 of 91 Snoop on Set CO/MEGA Snoop Dogg sports a smile while on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Sept. 27.

16 of 91 Top of the Morning Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock Shailene Woodley caps off a day at Paris Fashion Week at the Dior show on Sept. 27.

17 of 91 On the Move Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Selma Blair follows in her pup's footsteps in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

18 of 91 Magic Moment Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sarah Jessica Parker brings twin daughters Loretta and Tabitha, 13, to the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in New York City on Sept. 27.

19 of 91 Striped Star Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Bette Midler has some fun with fashion at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

20 of 91 Such a Star John Salangsang/Shutterstock Norman Reedus receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 27 with fiancée Diane Kruger, mom Marianne and son Mingus by his side.

21 of 91 Think Pink David Fisher/Shutterstock Hailey Bieber makes her way to the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris on Sept. 27.

22 of 91 Catwalk to Sidewalk Shutterstock Nina Agdal keeps her cool during a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

23 of 91 It's the Law Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Iris Law goes high fashion for the Dior runway show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

24 of 91 Twice as Nice Danny Mahoney Jamie Foxx joins Diplo for a surprise performance at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

25 of 91 Pop to It Courtesy The Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Nick and Joe — enjoy a bite of their Rob's Backstage Popcorn before their Global Citizen Festival performance in N.Y.C. on Sept. 24.

26 of 91 Game Time Eric Michael Roy The Talk's Akbar Gbaja-Biamila hangs with some of the stars of Kerry Washington's new show Reasonable Doubt at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 25.

27 of 91 So Much to Say Courtesy Former President Barack Obama sits down with Klick Group co-founder Leerom Segal at Klick Ideas Exchange 2022 at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 22.

28 of 91 Step Together Backgrid Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson walk hand-in-hand into Nobu Malibu on Sept. 26.

29 of 91 On Their Level Paul Ellis/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton meet a 4-year-old fan during their visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Holyhead, Wales, on Sept. 27.

30 of 91 In the Bag Backgrid Newly minted Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna steps out in New York City on Sept. 26.

31 of 91 Winnie's World Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Winnie Harlow makes model moves outside the Burberry fashion show afterparty at The Restaurant at The Twenty Two in London on Sept. 26.

32 of 91 Ride the Wave Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sigourney Weaver gives a wave outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 26.

33 of 91 French Twist Julien Hekimian/Getty Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Dior fashion show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

34 of 91 Raise a Glass Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan continue the Oktoberfest fun in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 26.

35 of 91 To the Point Mat Hayward/Getty Marcus Mumford sees a face in the crowd during a Mumford & Sons tour stop at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Sept. 26.

36 of 91 Superstar Style Sarah Morris/Getty Willow Smith poses at The Drop: WILLOW at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

37 of 91 Sky High MOVI Inc. Joel McHale joins fifth-generation Colorado Angus rancher Ty Walter on "The Ledge," an extreme fine dining pop-up in the Rocky Mountains, presented by the Certified Angus Beef brand.

38 of 91 Smooth Ride Jose Perez/Splash news online Jennifer Aniston gives the cameras a grin on the New York City set of The Morning Show on Sept. 26.

39 of 91 Jean Queen Backgrid Lucy Boynton films her new movie, The Greatest Hits, in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

40 of 91 Blue Crush Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Rebel Wilson has a movie star moment at the Sept. 26 premiere of The Almond and the Seahorse at the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland.

41 of 91 To Boot MEGA Addison Rae happily makes her way out of a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

42 of 91 Going Glam Paul Morigi/Getty George and Amal Clooney get dressed up on Sept. 24 for HISTORYTalks 2022 in Washington, D.C.

43 of 91 Sky High Kevin Winter/Getty Diddy and son King Combs catch some air during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

44 of 91 Crowd Pleaser Thomas Lohnes/Getty Eddie Redmayne greets fans at the premiere of The Good Nurse during the 18th Zurich Film Festival at Kongresshaus, Switzerland, on Sept. 25.

45 of 91 Three Cheers Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock Roger Federer gets a lift on Sept. 23 following his Laver Cup doubles match in London, the last competition of his professional career.

46 of 91 Sin City Singer John Shearer/Getty Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the opening night of her residency, Velvet Rodeo, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

47 of 91 Northern Exposure Jeremy Chan/Getty Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage at the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Massey Hall in Toronto on Sept. 24.

48 of 91 Family Affair Charley Gallay/Getty Jessica Simpson's family — including husband Eric Johnson, daughters Birdie and Maxwell and son Ace — join her for the fall launch of her eponymous collection at Nordstrom at The Grove in L.A. on Sept. 24.

49 of 91 Head to Head Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Tom Brady and daughter Vivian share a sweet moment during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the season in Florida on Sept. 25.

50 of 91 Making Waves B Niehaus/Shutterstock Machine Gun Kelly performs at the Lollapalooza Festival in Berlin's Olympic Stadium in Germany on Sept. 24.

51 of 91 Global Stage Kevin Mazur/Getty The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — take the stage at Global Citizen Festival 2022 in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Sept. 24.

52 of 91 Now Presenting Theo Wargo/Getty Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Katie Holmes handle an intro during the Global Citizen Festival 2022 in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Sept. 24.

53 of 91 Mr. October Gisela Schober/Getty Patrick Knapp-Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger have some fun during the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 24.

54 of 91 Roll On Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online Jennifer Lawrence dons in-line skates to film a scene for No Hard Feelings on Long Island, New York, on Sept. 25.

55 of 91 Silver Belle Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Paris Jackson walks the runway on Sept. 23 at the Philipp Plein fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

56 of 91 LBD Life Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Halsey hits the red carpet on Sept. 24 at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

57 of 91 Sing It, Girl RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Chlöe Bailey performs on the Daytime Show stage of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at Area15 in Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

58 of 91 Friendly Duo Jeff Kravitz/Getty for iHeartRadio Leslie Jones and Ryan Seacrest attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24 in Las Vegas.

59 of 91 Giving It Her All Medios y Media/Getty Dua Lipa performs during a concert at the Estadio Banorte on Sept. 23 in Mexico City, Mexico.

60 of 91 Suited Up Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Irina Shayk opts for menswear at the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 25 in Italy.

61 of 91 Good as Hell Jason Koerner/Getty Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on Sept. 23 in Sunrise, Florida.

62 of 91 Guest Speaker Dia Dipasupil/Getty Elisabeth Moss speaks onstage during The Handmaid's Tale - Elisabeth Moss in Conversation with Josh Horowitz event at 92NY on Sept. 23 in New York City.

63 of 91 Poppin' David Becker/Getty for iHeartRadio Diplo (with his popcorn!) arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas.

64 of 91 Mad Hatter Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Grace Jones performs at the Fox Theater on Sept. 23 in Oakland, California.

65 of 91 Gal Pals Marcus Ingram/Getty for ABA Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys join each other onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live - Live Nation Women x Femme It Forward panel discussion at the Sisters Chapel Spelman College on Sept. 23 in Atlanta.

66 of 91 Dazzling Diva Theo Wargo/Getty Mariah Carey glimmers during the 2022 Global Citizen Festival at New York City's Central Park on Sept. 24. The event raised $2.4 billion in commitments and a record-breaking 2 million actions were taken toward ending extreme poverty.

67 of 91 Children Are the Future Noam Galai/Getty Billy Porter performs onstage during the 2022 Global Citizen Festival at New York City's Central Park on Sept. 24.

68 of 91 A Star at Stars Slaven Vlasic/Getty Jon Hamm visits Stars with host Jessica Shaw at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Sept. 23.

69 of 91 Purple Reign Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Bella Hadid gives high-fashion bride vibes during her walk in the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

70 of 91 Sister Act Courtesy 818 Tequila Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her new Añejo Reserve Tequila, Eight Reserve by 818, at Little Sister in N.Y.C. on Sept. 22.

71 of 91 Flower Power Courtesy Sherri Shepherd showcases a bouquet from Oprah Winfrey — and recreates the talk show host's iconic wagon moment — while taping her own talk show Sherri in N.Y.C. on Sept. 23.

72 of 91 Just Imagine Eric Kowalsky/MEGA John Krasinski films scenes for his new movie, Imaginary Friends, in New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 23.

73 of 91 Feeling Fantastic Rick Kern/Getty Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the opening night screening of Paramount Pictures' SMILE at Fantastic Fest 2022 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on Sept. 22.

74 of 91 Shoulder On Backgrid Kim Kardashian brings the glamour on Sept. 22 during a photo shoot in Milan, Italy.

75 of 91 Fierce Fashion Andreas Rentz/Getty Future and Naomi Campbell make one very cool pair during the finale of the Boss fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

76 of 91 Dog Days Star Max/GC Images A beaming Selma Blair lets her dog lead the way in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

77 of 91 Keeping Close Jerod Harris/Getty Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hands-on at Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London in West Hollywood on Sept. 22.

78 of 91 Dream Team Image Press Agency/ABACA/INSTARimages.com Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lola Clark and Zaire Wade shine at the Los Angeles screening of The Redeem Team at the Netflix Tudum Theater in L.A. on Sept. 22.

79 of 91 To Boot Robino Salvatore/GC Images Jessica Chastain waves to the cameras as she makes her way to a show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 23.

80 of 91 Into the Night GC Images George and Amal Clooney enjoy a date night on Sept. 22 in N.Y.C.

81 of 91 Make It a Double Leon Bennett/Getty Anthony Anderson and social impact award honoree Kevin Liles pause for a picture at the Black Music Action Coalition Awards in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

82 of 91 State of Mind Paras Griffin/Getty Nas takes the stage during his NY State of Mind tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Sept. 22.

83 of 91 A Hand to Hold Amy Sussman/Getty Dustin Hoffman and wife Lisa hit the red carpet as Utopia presents the world premiere of Anvil! The Story of Anvil at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sept. 22.

84 of 91 Quiet on the Set Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Jennifer Lawrence films scenes for her latest movie, No Hard Feelings, in Long Island, New York, on Sept. 22.

85 of 91 Toast with the Most Courtesy Krug Paul Rudd raises a glass of Krug Champagne during an event at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C. to celebrate the debut of Ryuichi Sakamoto's symphony, Suite for Krug in 2008.

86 of 91 Once More with Feeling John Parra/WireImage Karol G performs during her $trip Love tour stop at FTX Arena on Sept. 22 in Miami.

87 of 91 Pop Culture Alessandra Ambrósio kicks back at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 22.

88 of 91 Fine Dining The Image Direct Priyanka Chopra heads to her New York City restaurant, Sona, for lunch on Sept. 21.

89 of 91 Walk About Arnold Jerocki/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski looks straight out of a photo shoot in New York City on Sept. 22.

90 of 91 I Scream Courtesy Nicky Hilton lives the sweet life on Sept. 21 while hosting an ice cream social celebrating God's Love We Deliver volunteers at the Museum of Ice Cream in N.Y.C.