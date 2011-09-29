Star Tracks: Thursday, September 29, 2011

Christina and Mark Moore of Bloomington, Il., have every reason to smile while posing in front of Chicago's Buckingham Fountain – they're celebrating their first wedding anniversary. And it was their wedding day finery that caught our eye: Check out their matching shoes and socks! "I came up with the pink from looking at wedding blogs," explains Christina, who goes by the nickname Nina, of her September 4, 2010, nuptials, "and he agreed to wear [the socks]."

