Star Tracks: Thursday, September 29, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

FORE SCORE

FORE SCORE

Justin Timberlake shows off some fancy footwork in Las Vegas on Wednesday during his namesake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

BENCH WARMER

BENCH WARMER

She's getting so big! Pink holds tight to nearly 4-month-old daughter Willow Wednesday while taking a break from their New York City stroll.

GUESTS OF HONOR

GUESTS OF HONOR

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge make a beaming arrival at London's Royal Marsden Hospital Thursday, where the couple plans to open a children's cancer center as part of their charitable initiatives.

SKIRTING THE ISSUE

SKIRTING THE ISSUE

Kendra Wilkinson shows off her toned and trim figure Wednesday while promoting the weight-loss supplement Ab Cuts at a GNC store in Woodbury, N.J.

ON THE DOUBLE

ON THE DOUBLE

Talk about heavy lifting! Joel Madden hoists adorable twosome Sparrow, 2, and Harlow, 3, while making his way through L.A. on Wednesday.

FEELING BLUE

FEELING BLUE

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara makes a leggy exit from Tiffany amp Co. Wednesday during a day of shopping in Century City, Calif.

EMPEROR'S CLOTHING

EMPEROR'S CLOTHING

He may be covered up, but Channng Tatum's shirtless cufflinks and shimmering pants indicate he is filming Magic Mike in L.A. on Wednesday, a film loosely based on his experiences as an exotic dancer.

PICTURE ME ROLLING

PICTURE ME ROLLING

Vanessa Hudgens, who has been on a fitness kick of late, gears up Wednesday for a cruise around Studio City, Calif.

MAKE ME A STAR COVER WINNER!

Christina and Mark Moore of Bloomington, Il., have every reason to smile while posing in front of Chicago's Buckingham Fountain – they're celebrating their first wedding anniversary. And it was their wedding day finery that caught our eye: Check out their matching shoes and socks! "I came up with the pink from looking at wedding blogs," explains Christina, who goes by the nickname Nina, of her September 4, 2010, nuptials, "and he agreed to wear [the socks]."

Want your chance to be a star? Make your own PEOPLE cover now!

PARK IT

During a break in filming his new movie R.I.P.D., Ryan Reynolds brings his dog Baxter to the Boston Public Garden for a game of catch Wednesday.

HEAVY METAL

HEAVY METAL

Breaking Dawn beauty Kristen Stewart armors up for her new film, Snow White and the Huntsman, where she plays a battle-ready Snow White opposite Chris Hemsworth, in Wales on Wednesday.

TANK GIRL

TANK GIRL

After premiering her directorial debut, Jennifer Aniston steps out in New York Wednesday, sans constant companion Justin Theroux for a solo stroll.

FLIGHT CREW

FLIGHT CREW

Orlando Bloom keeps a watchful eye over wife Miranda Kerr and 8-month-old son Flynn Wednesday after touching down at the Paris-Orly Airport in France.

NO SWEAT

NO SWEAT

Jane Lynch leaves her Glee tracksuit at home in favor of some brightly-colored sweats for a hike with wife Dr. Lara Embry Wednesday in L.A.

B-DAY OUTING

B-DAY OUTING

Mom-to-be Hilary Duff spends her 24th birthday with two of her favorite girls – sister Haylie and on-the-mend Chihuahua Lola – in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

THE CLAPPER

THE CLAPPER

Hugh Jackman delivers a round of applause at the Australian premiere of Real Steel Wednesday in Sydney. The robotic boxing flick hit theaters stateside on Oct. 7.

By People Staff