Star Tracks - Thursday, September 28, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

ART LOVERS

Credit: Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani take a night off from parenting 4-month-old son Kingston to glam up and step out at the White Cube Party, part of London's Frieze Art Fair week, on Wednesday.

TOUGH BREAK

Credit: X17

Lindsay Lohan, whose beau Harry Morton tells TV's Extra that the couple is currently on a break, goes incognito as she heads to Hollywood's trendy Ivy restaurant on Wednesday.

MAKING A TOAST

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

It's a meeting of music lovers Wednesday night! Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow get the champagne flowing to mark the end of Jay-Z's U.K. tour at an afterparty at London's Movida.

MUSICAL CHAIRS

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Beyoncé makes the rounds at the afterparty – chatting up Paltrow's rocker husband Chris Martin – after hanging with the Mrs. (not pictured). Martin later repaid the honor by paying his respects to B's man – and man of the hour – Jay-Z (inset).

NO PANTS REQUIRED

Credit: Bauer-griffin

Earlier on Wednesday, Paltrow shows what a great pair of legs and a shirt-dress can look like as she leaves London's Zuma restaurant.

SIGN OF THE TIMES

Credit: Ginsburg/Spaly/Splash News and Pictures

While Britney Spears is nesting with their newborn son Sutton Pierce (born Sept. 12), Kevin Federline makes peace with being a new dad as he emerges from their Malibu home to take a spin on Wednesday.

DOCTOR'S ORDERS

Credit: X17

Matthew McConaughey clearly takes pet care seriously as he and his pooch leave a Malibu animal hospital on Wednesday.

TAKING FLIGHT

Credit: Getty

Pink flexes her musical muscles in a whole new way during a high-flying performance Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland, where she launched the first concert of her European I'm Not Dead tour.

IT'S A-OK

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News and Pictures

Everything's just peachy for Katharine McPhee, who grabs lunch with boyfriend Nick Cokas at West Hollywood's Urth Caffé on Wednesday, three days after wrapping her American Idols Live! tour in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

CRUISE CONTROL

Credit: X17

As rumors about a wedding again pick up, Tom Cruise – who's sporting a very Zac Efron-like (High School Musical) hairstyle – and Katie Holmes dine at the Beverly Wilshire on Tuesday.

FREEZE FRAME

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Funnyman Adam Sandler cuts up on the blue carpet, forcing costar Kate Beckinsale to be his straight woman Wednesday at the British premiere of Click.

THAT'S HER BAG

Credit: Niki Nikolova/FilmMagic; Malibu Media

Jessica Simpson's sheer black dress is almost too public, but luckily her bag helps spare her any indecent exposure as the A Public Affair singer leaves Mr. Chow Tuesday in London.

HOW TO GET A HEAD

Credit: Malibu Media

Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman have a meeting of the minds Wednesday on the London set The Other Boleyn Girl. Johansson plays Mary Boleyn and Portman her more high-profile sister Anne, who married King Henry VIII, bore Queen Elizabeth and lost her head.

MOTHER FIGURES

Credit: John Connor/Startraks

Jake Gyllenhaal enjoys the day with an older woman – godmother Jamie Lee Curtis – while out shopping in New York City's SoHo neighborhood Wednesday.

SUNNY DELIGHT

Credit: Ramey

Julia Roberts soaks up the rays as she and husband Danny Moder (not pictured) head out to a meeting Tuesday in Los Angeles.

HOOKED UP

Credit: Flynet

They may have left empty-handed, but Nicollette Sheridan still has her hands full – with fiancé Michael Bolton – as the couple exit the Armani store Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

By People Staff