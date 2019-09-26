Helen Mirren Makes Quite the Arrival to Her Latest Premiere, Plus Will Smith, Jameela Jamil & More

Grand Entrance
Helen Mirren lives up to her title of ‘Dame’ on Wednesday while arriving to the London premiere of Catherine the Great.
The Royal We
Jameela Jamil attends WE Day UN 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Mic Check
Also at WE Day: Amber Heard, who takes the mic on stage.
Birthday Boy
Will Smith poses with a cake to celebrate his 51st birthday at the Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films Gemini Man Budapest red carpet screening at Buda Castle Savoy Terrace on Wednesday in Hungary.
Purple Reign
Jonathan Van Ness gets cozy on Wednesday while doing press for his new book Over the Top at Build Series in N.Y.C.
Walk About
Another day, another outing for Renée Zellweger, who continues her Judy press tour in New York City on Wednesday.
Giving Love
Gigi Hadid makes her way to The Karl Lagerfeld Tribute Exhibition in Paris on Wednesday night.
Happy Hour
Meanwhile in Paris, Coco Rocha attends the Lancel “Portraits De Fantaisie” cocktail event on Wednesday night.
Sing Along
Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor join Charm La’Donna as Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege toasts to her Choreographer of the Year award at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles.
Sartorial Star
Renée Zellweger looks like the movie star she is in an all-blue ensemble and chic cat-eye sunglasses on Tuesday in New York City.
Mid-Week Ride
Brie Larson and George Clooney ride horses while filming a commercial in Navalcarnero, Spain, on Wednesday.
Quality Conversation
Brad Pitt smiles and listens attentively during a roundtable discussion during the Breitling Summit on Tuesday in L.A.
On the Green
Justin Timberlake gears up for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by getting in a few practice shots on Tuesday at The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Industry Leaders
Serena Williams speaks alongside Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan and CNBC Entertainment & Media Correspondent Julia Boorstin at the Stepping Outside of the Arena seminar during Advertising Week New York at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.
Slipping Secrets
Gwen Stefani talks The Voice, fan tattoos and Blake Shelton on Wednesday night’s taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.
Real Talk
Jonathan Van Ness opens up to host Hoda Kotb about his decision to reveal he’s HIV-positive on Tuesday’s episode of Today in N.Y.C.
Sibling Support
Keanu Reeves cheers on sister Karina Miller at the premiere of her film Semper Fi on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Leather & Pleats
Jennifer Lawrence dons an all-black ensemble with gold accessories outside the Dior Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday in France.
On Duty
Ice-T steps out in costume on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Bandaged Bandits
Christie Brinkley and Mario Lopez show off their casts on the set of Access Daily on Tuesday in Universal City, California.
Leading Ladies
Freida Pinto and Rachel Lindsay chat at the unveiling of the Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at The University of Texas-Austin on Tuesday.
Fall Ready
Olivia Palermo steps out in a tartan dress and thigh-high boots during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday in France.
Flash of Beauty
Bella Hadid and Jorja Smith strike a pose at the Dior Beauty dinner with Peter Philips at Caviar Kaspia in Paris on Tuesday.
Season Kickoff
Mary Elizabeth Ellis smiles beside husband and costar Charlie Day at FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 14 premiere afterparty on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Sister Sighting
Brie and Nikki Bella head to dinner at Joan’s on Third in L.A. on Wednesday.
That's the Goal
Melinda and Bill Gates attend The Goalkeepers 2019 Global Goals Awards, hosted by their eponymous foundation, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night.
Such Stars
Terrence Howard is joined by fiancée Mira Pak and kids Qirin Love and Hero Howard at the actor’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Prints-ess Diaries
Cobie Smulders waves to fans on Tuesday while leaving Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Coupled Up
Zoë Kravitz and new husband Karl Glusman attend the Saint Laurent fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in France on Tuesday.
City of Light
As the Saint Laurent show begins, Kaia Gerber struts her stuff.
Bringing the Drama
Also at the Saint Laurent show, held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower: Rami Malek.
Paris Match
Meanwhile, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton go to the Christian Dior fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
On-Set Smooch
Finn Wittrock and Amanda Seyfried share a kiss on Tuesday while shooting scenes for their new movie in Brooklyn, New York.
Retro Roller
Taraji P. Henson skates into her 49th year with an ’80s-themed party at a roller rink in Chicago, followed by a brunch at Katana hosted by Guillotine Vodka.
Radio Waves
Gwen Stefani is all smiles while talking about working with longtime love Blake Shelton during a visit to Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
Red Carpet Crew
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ryan Hurst and Norman Reedus get together at the special screening of AMC’s The Walking Dead season 10 on Monday at the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood.
Strut Your Stuff
Elizabeth Banks glows in a sophisticated pink pantsuit as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
Nashville Nights
Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow perform together on Monday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Pounding the Pavement
Harrison Ford walks with pals through Midtown in N.Y.C. on Monday.
All in the Family
Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis attend Moore’s Inside Out book party on Monday in L.A.
Making Magic
Lenny Kravitz surprises adorable 5-year-old drummer and superfan Justin Wilson II during Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Premiere Preview
Host Harry Connick Jr. embraces Renée Zellweger, the star of Judy, at the film’s special N.Y.C. screening on Monday.
Across the Pond
Fetty Wap performs on stage at O2 Forum Kentish Town on Monday in London.
Fierce Female
Kate Moss looks effortlessly chic in a leopard print dress at her event with Jorge Yarur Bascuñán celebrating the launch of Museo de la Moda: Musings on Fashion and Style at Hôtel de Crillon in Paris on Monday.
So Cultured
Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie attend the Metropolitan Opera opening night gala to see the premiere of the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess on Monday in N.Y.C.
Walk in the Park
Lana Del Rey is seen enjoying some sunshine in New York City’s Central Park with Live PD’s analyst Sergeant Sean “Sticks” Larkin on Monday.