Star Tracks - Thursday, September 25, 2008
SEASONAL DISPLAY
Lindsay Lohan and girlfriend Samantha Ronson get into the spirit of the season during a visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday. At the theme park, the beaming duo previewed the seasonal HalloweenTime installation.
IN GOOD COMPANY
Miley Cyrus continues spending quality time with her model pal Justin Gaston during a visit to Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., on Wednesday. The duo were accompanied by Miley's family, including mom Tish and dad Billy Ray.
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
The wigs are back! Britney Spears gets into character – as a waitress – during the video shoot for her new song, "Womanizer," on Wednesday at Elevate Lounge, a club located within Takami Sushi amp Robata in Los Angeles.
BERLIN MIXER
Trading in his family's French chateau for a German villa, Brad Pitt braves the bright lights Wednesday as he exits Italian eatery Al Contadino sotto le Stelle in Berlin, where the actor mingled with the cast of his new movie, Inglorious Bastards.
'OFFICE' EMBRACE
Ready to reprise his role as sales rep Jim Halpert, Office star John Krasinski happily embraces working 9-to-5 while filming his NBC sitcom on location at Los Angeles Valley College. The show returns for its fifth season tonight with a one-hour premiere.
BEACH BEAUTY
Hard work does pay off! Jessica Alba shows off her post-baby body Tuesday while frolicking on the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico, where the actress has been vacationing with husband Cash Warren (not pictured).
GOT THE MESSAGE?
High School Musical's Corbin Bleu lets his T-shirt doing the talking Wednesday at the Declare Yourself "Domino Effect" Hollywood Party at L.A.'s The Green Door. The message of the event: to urge young voters to register and vote during the upcoming presidential elections.
FAB FOUR
Jennifer Lopez and hubby Marc Anthony team up with fellow triathlete Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves Thursday for a fashionable event – the Dolce amp Gabbana runway show in Milan.
ORANGE APPEAL
Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her ultra-fashionable side Wednesday, heading into the Tod's store in Milan – Paltrow is the face of the luxury brand – in an ultra-trendy flowing orange dress.
SHINING MOMENT
Alicia Keys (in BCBG Max Azria) gets ready for a few glamour shots Wednesday, strutting her stuff in a shiny LBD during a Vanity Fair photo shoot in New York City.
'BLOCK' PARTY
With their hotly anticipated first show successfully behind them, the New Kids on the Block – (from left) Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Danny Wood, and Donnie Wahlberg – make their way stateside Tuesday night, showing off the classic "You've Got It (The Right Stuff)" dance at the first show of their U.S. tour in East Rutherford, N.J.
STREET BEAT
Selma Blair moves to her own beat while filming scenes from her comedy Kath amp Kim on Tuesday in Burbank, Calif. The show, which also stars Molly Shannon, premieres on NBC on Oct. 9.
THEY GOT SERVED
Their mission? To help those in need! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt hit the kitchen on Wednesday, handing out meals at the Los Angeles Mission, an organization serving the homeless.
SCHOOL OF ROCK
Class is in session! Shannen Doherty strikes a chord while jamming on Rock Band for Xbox 360 with 90210 castmates (from left) Tristan Wilds and Ryan Eggold at house party Tuesday in Hermosa Beach, Calif.
'DREAM' GIRL
Sarah Jessica Parker stands out from the crowd in her printed T-shirt, trendy cuffed jeans and ankle booties while running errands Wednesday in New York.