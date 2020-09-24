Rebel Wilson Steps Out in L.A., Plus Irina Shayk, Jon Bon Jovi and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Ready For Fall
Rebel Wilson is seen in a patterned sweater while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Walk the Walk
Irina Shayk struts down the street during a photo shoot for H&M on Wednesday in Milan.
Taste Testing
Jon Bon Jovi joins Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for a segment of “Rate the Pizza” on Wednesday in New York City.
Joy Ride
Lily James is seen driving a vintage convertible in character while filming for the new BBC rom-com The Pursuit of Love in Bath, England.
Mescal Hits Milan
Paul Mescal is all smiles after the Fendi fashion show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Spooky Season
Karamo Brown stops by a preview of “Icons of Darkness,” an immersive exhibit made up of the largest private collections of Sci-Fi, Horror and Fantasy memorabilia on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Hand-in-Hand
Newly engaged Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz are seen holding hands while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Model Behavior
Ashley Graham steals the spotlight on the Fendi runway during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.
VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!
Jennifer Garner runs errands in Brentwood, California on Wednesday, wearing a red Prinkshop x Corroon sweatshirt with a big message: VOTE!
Fists Up
Nev Schulman arrives at Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on Wednesday in L.A.
Out & About
The Bachelor's Colton Underwood is seen out wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants on Wednesday.
Chic & Sleek
Rita Ora arrives at Fendi's fashion show during Milan Women's Fashion Week on Wednesday in Italy.
This Dad's an Ace
Joe Jonas serves up new dad vibes as he plays tennis in L.A. on Tuesday.
A Hand to Hold
Katie Holmes walks hand-in-hand with Emilio Vitolo Jr. in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Strut Your Stuff
Tyra Banks gives a wink as she hosts the second week of Dancing with the Stars.
Out on the Town
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa take a walk around N.Y.C. after grabbing dinner with a friend on Tuesday.
On Their Feet
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth enjoy a barefoot breakfast at Byron's Bayleaf cafe in New South Wales, Australia on Wednesday.
Pass the Mic
Bill Murray speaks at the New York Film Festival drive-in screening of On the Rocks on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Peace and Love
Viggo Mortensen arrives in San Sebastian, Spain on Tuesday during the San Sebastian International Film Festival.
Girl's Best Friend
Erin Andrews steps out in L.A. on Tuesday with pup Howie to go for a walk.
City Cruiser
Liev Schreiber takes a ride on his motorized skateboard on Tuesday in downtown N.Y.C.
Rest & Relaxation
Charli XCX steps out in all black after making a visit to Massage Envy in Los Feliz, California on Tuesday.
Movie Night
Jaden Smith holds hands with Sab Zada after leaving the movies in L.A. on Sunday.
Loved Up
Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands on a walk around N.Y.C. after taking a ride in the chef’s red Pontiac on Monday.
Traffic Stopper
Bella Hadid shows off her street style on Monday night as she heads home from dinner with friends in N.Y.C.
Park Gathering
Kate Middleton meets up with a group of parents in a London park, as part of her continued effort to show support for families amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday.
Spot On
Kylie Minogue is all smiles in a polka dot dress on Monday, while out with friends at The Ritz Hotel in London.
Suited Up
Jon Bernthal arrives on the set of The Many Saints of Newark on Monday in N.Y.C.
Fueling Up
Hailey Baldwin grabs a to-go drink on Monday, while out with friends in West Hollywood.
Sporty Style
Lucy Hale wears ankle weights while out for a walk on Monday in L.A.
Think Pink
Lady Gaga goes shopping in a bright pink matching set and platform boots on Monday in N.Y.C.
Break a Sweat
Shia LaBeouf goes for an evening jog through Pasadena, California on Sunday.
Gift Bags Galore
Christina Milian leaves the Pretty Little Thing showroom with a handful of bags on Friday in West Hollywood.
A-List Arrivals
Anthony Anderson and Sterling K. Brown pose at the 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, on Sunday.
City Stroll
Kelly Ripa takes her dog Chewy out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Sunday.