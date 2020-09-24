Rebel Wilson Steps Out in L.A., Plus Irina Shayk, Jon Bon Jovi and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated September 23, 2020 11:28 AM

1 of 110

Ready For Fall

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson is seen in a patterned sweater while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 110

Walk the Walk

Marco M. Mantovani/Getty

Irina Shayk struts down the street during a photo shoot for H&M on Wednesday in Milan. 

3 of 110

Taste Testing

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Jon Bon Jovi joins Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for a segment of “Rate the Pizza” on Wednesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 110

Joy Ride

Mike/SplashNews.com

Lily James is seen driving a vintage convertible in character while filming for the new BBC rom-com The Pursuit of Love in Bath, England. 

Advertisement

5 of 110

Mescal Hits Milan

Marco Mantovani/GC Images

Paul Mescal is all smiles after the Fendi fashion show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy. 

6 of 110

Spooky Season

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Karamo Brown stops by a preview of “Icons of Darkness,” an immersive exhibit made up of the largest private collections of Sci-Fi, Horror and Fantasy memorabilia on Wednesday in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 110

Hand-in-Hand

Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com

Newly engaged Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz are seen holding hands while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 110

Model Behavior 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Ashley Graham steals the spotlight on the Fendi runway during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

9 of 110

VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!

Backgrid

Jennifer Garner runs errands in Brentwood, California on Wednesday, wearing a red Prinkshop x Corroon sweatshirt with a big message: VOTE!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 110

Fists Up

Backgrid

Nev Schulman arrives at Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 110

Out & About

Splash News Online

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood is seen out wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 110

Chic & Sleek

Marco Mantovani/GC Images

Rita Ora arrives at Fendi's fashion show during Milan Women's Fashion Week on Wednesday in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 110

This Dad's an Ace

The Image Direct

Joe Jonas serves up new dad vibes as he plays tennis in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 110

A Hand to Hold

Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes walks hand-in-hand with Emilio Vitolo Jr. in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 110

Strut Your Stuff

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Tyra Banks gives a wink as she hosts the second week of Dancing with the Stars. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 110

Out on the Town

SplashNews.com

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa take a walk around N.Y.C. after grabbing dinner with a friend on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 110

On Their Feet

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth enjoy a barefoot breakfast at Byron's Bayleaf cafe in New South Wales, Australia on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 110

Pass the Mic

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Bill Murray speaks at the New York Film Festival drive-in screening of On the Rocks on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 110

Peace and Love

COOLMedia/NurPhoto via Getty

Viggo Mortensen arrives in San Sebastian, Spain on Tuesday during the San Sebastian International Film Festival. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 110

Girl's Best Friend

The Image Direct

Erin Andrews steps out in L.A. on Tuesday with pup Howie to go for a walk.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 110

City Cruiser

The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber takes a ride on his motorized skateboard on Tuesday in downtown N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 110

Rest & Relaxation

Backgrid

Charli XCX steps out in all black after making a visit to Massage Envy in Los Feliz, California on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 110

Movie Night

MEGA

Jaden Smith holds hands with Sab Zada after leaving the movies in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 110

Loved Up

LRNYC/MEGA

Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands on a walk around N.Y.C. after taking a ride in the chef’s red Pontiac on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 110

Traffic Stopper

Peter Parker/SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid shows off her street style on Monday night as she heads home from dinner with friends in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 110

Park Gathering 

Shutterstock

Kate Middleton meets up with a group of parents in a London park, as part of her continued effort to show support for families amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 110

Spot On

Hewitt/SplashNews.com

Kylie Minogue is all smiles in a polka dot dress on Monday, while out with friends at The Ritz Hotel in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 110

Suited Up

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jon Bernthal arrives on the set of The Many Saints of Newark on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 110

Fueling Up

Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin grabs a to-go drink on Monday, while out with friends in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 110

Sporty Style

Shutterstock

Lucy Hale wears ankle weights while out for a walk on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 110

Think Pink

Splash News Online

Lady Gaga goes shopping in a bright pink matching set and platform boots on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 110

Break a Sweat

MEGA

Shia LaBeouf goes for an evening jog through Pasadena, California on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 110

Gift Bags Galore

Backgrid

Christina Milian leaves the Pretty Little Thing showroom with a handful of bags on Friday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 110

A-List Arrivals

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty

Anthony Anderson and Sterling K. Brown pose at the 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 110

City Stroll

The Image Direct

Kelly Ripa takes her dog Chewy out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Sunday.