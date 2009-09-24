Star Tracks: Thursday, September 24, 2009

SUITED UP

Credit: Joseph Giannattasio/Pacific Coast News

Shia LaBeouf ditches his good-boy charm for a fierce finance look Wednesday while on the New York set of Oliver Stone's Wall Street sequel, Money Never Sleeps, which costars Michael Douglas and new flame Carey Mulligan.

ON ACTIVE DUTY

Credit: Sam Sharma/Nathanael Jones/Pacific Coast News

She's one fit mama to be! Kourtney Kardashian gets her pulse racing after an outing with boyfriend Scott Disick (not pictured) Wednesday in Los Angeles. The day before, the reality star busily shopped for baby gear with mom Kris and sister Khloe.

LADY IN RED

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Jessica Alba is ravishing in red Wednesday, attending the 4th Important Dinner for Women, hosted by HM Queen Rania Al

Abdullah of Jordan, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

PUPPY LOVERS

Credit: Scott Downie/Celebrity Photo

Anna Paquin and fiancé Stephen Moyer stick together at the L.A. Dogworks and Good Dog Animal Rescue fundraiser Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the True Blood stars talked up their love of animals – and each other! "Splash, my [border collie], will be the ringbearer," Moyer tells PEOPLE about his wedding plans.

THE JET SET

Credit: INF

After cheering on the Miami Dolphins – and enjoying their new role as partial owners of the team – Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony say goodbye to the Sunshine State and board their private plane Tuesday in Miami.

DROP (UN)DEAD GORGEOUS

Credit: Pacific Coast News

On a black carpet overrun by the undead, Superbad alum Emma Stone looks tempting in a slinky red Alberta Ferretti gown Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of her latest flick, Zombieland. In the dark comedy, Stone stars as one-fourth of a zombie-slaying posse with Abigail Breslin, Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson.

MILKING IT

Credit: Fame Pictures

Dancing with the Stars partners Karina Smirnoff and Aaron Carter – who cha-chaed ahead of the male dancing pack on Monday – share a customized shake at Millions of Milkshakes in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

BEST OF THE 'FEST'

Credit: Rehberg/Agency People Image/SIPA

Tara Reid dives right into the local culture, lederhosen and all, while celebrating Oktoberfest Wednesday in Munich, Germany.

EYE SPY

Credit: Ron Asadorian-Eddie Mejia/Splash News Online

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz find themselves caught in each other's gaze Wednesday while filming a scene for their upcoming spy thriller, Wichita, in Boston. The reunited A-listers costarred together in 2001's Vanilla Sky.

JET SETTER

Credit: Flynet

After attending shows for London Fashion Week, a Dolce amp Gabbana-clad Victoria Beckham stylishly prepares for takeoff on Wednesday as she walks through London's Heathrow Airport.

SLAM DUNK!

Credit: Broadimage

While out shopping for baby gear in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, an expectant Kourtney Kardashian playfully picks out a Lakers lamp for sister Khloe, who's set to marry Lakers star Lamar Odom in a private ceremony this Sunday.

GET A GRIP

Credit: Rude Scene/Bauer-Griffin

Hey, batter up! Ben Affleck gets into the swing of things while on break from shooting The Town at Boston's Fenway Park on Wednesday.

ANIMAL INSTINCT

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Pacific Coast News

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz shows her wild side on Wednesday while filming a new episode of Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

SPIN CYCLE

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane shows off his fine form – in his cycling suit! – while taking his two-wheeler to-go during a detour in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

SHADY LADY

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Continuing her stay in New York City after her big appearance on The Oprah Show last week, Mariah Carey sets her sights on an outing Wednesday afternoon.

