Star Tracks: Thursday, September 24, 2009
SUITED UP
Shia LaBeouf ditches his good-boy charm for a fierce finance look Wednesday while on the New York set of Oliver Stone's Wall Street sequel, Money Never Sleeps, which costars Michael Douglas and new flame Carey Mulligan.
ON ACTIVE DUTY
She's one fit mama to be! Kourtney Kardashian gets her pulse racing after an outing with boyfriend Scott Disick (not pictured) Wednesday in Los Angeles. The day before, the reality star busily shopped for baby gear with mom Kris and sister Khloe.
LADY IN RED
Jessica Alba is ravishing in red Wednesday, attending the 4th Important Dinner for Women, hosted by HM Queen Rania Al
Abdullah of Jordan, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.
PUPPY LOVERS
Anna Paquin and fiancé Stephen Moyer stick together at the L.A. Dogworks and Good Dog Animal Rescue fundraiser Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the True Blood stars talked up their love of animals – and each other! "Splash, my [border collie], will be the ringbearer," Moyer tells PEOPLE about his wedding plans.
THE JET SET
After cheering on the Miami Dolphins – and enjoying their new role as partial owners of the team – Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony say goodbye to the Sunshine State and board their private plane Tuesday in Miami.
DROP (UN)DEAD GORGEOUS
On a black carpet overrun by the undead, Superbad alum Emma Stone looks tempting in a slinky red Alberta Ferretti gown Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of her latest flick, Zombieland. In the dark comedy, Stone stars as one-fourth of a zombie-slaying posse with Abigail Breslin, Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson.
MILKING IT
Dancing with the Stars partners Karina Smirnoff and Aaron Carter – who cha-chaed ahead of the male dancing pack on Monday – share a customized shake at Millions of Milkshakes in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
BEST OF THE 'FEST'
Tara Reid dives right into the local culture, lederhosen and all, while celebrating Oktoberfest Wednesday in Munich, Germany.
EYE SPY
Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz find themselves caught in each other's gaze Wednesday while filming a scene for their upcoming spy thriller, Wichita, in Boston. The reunited A-listers costarred together in 2001's Vanilla Sky.
JET SETTER
After attending shows for London Fashion Week, a Dolce amp Gabbana-clad Victoria Beckham stylishly prepares for takeoff on Wednesday as she walks through London's Heathrow Airport.
SLAM DUNK!
While out shopping for baby gear in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, an expectant Kourtney Kardashian playfully picks out a Lakers lamp for sister Khloe, who's set to marry Lakers star Lamar Odom in a private ceremony this Sunday.
GET A GRIP
Hey, batter up! Ben Affleck gets into the swing of things while on break from shooting The Town at Boston's Fenway Park on Wednesday.
ANIMAL INSTINCT
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz shows her wild side on Wednesday while filming a new episode of Melrose Place in Los Angeles.
SPIN CYCLE
Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane shows off his fine form – in his cycling suit! – while taking his two-wheeler to-go during a detour in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
SHADY LADY
Continuing her stay in New York City after her big appearance on The Oprah Show last week, Mariah Carey sets her sights on an outing Wednesday afternoon.