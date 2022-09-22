Kelsea Ballerini Visits N.Y.C., Plus Halsey, Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco and More

01 of 93 Color Blocked Santiago Felipe/Getty Kelsea Ballerini brings the bright to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21.

02 of 93 Rock On Kevin Mazur/Getty Halsey grabs a guitar on Sept. 20 during a performance at SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

03 of 93 Back in Black Samir Hussein/WireImage Margot Robbie turns heads at the London premiere of Amsterdam on Sept. 21.

04 of 93 No Sweat Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco get cute on Sept. 20 at the New York City premiere of Meet Cute.

05 of 93 With Honors Terry Wyatt/Getty Taylor Swift returns to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20 to perform and accept the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

06 of 93 On Red Alert The Image Direct Olivia Wilde stands out on Sept. 20 while in New York City for her Don't Worry Darling press tour.

07 of 93 Passion for Fashion Franziska Krug/Getty Heidi Klum and daughter Leni arrive at the ABOUT YOU fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 20.

08 of 93 Oh, Brother Jason Mendez/WireImage Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner premiere their new film Bros in New York City on Sept. 20.

09 of 93 Life Well Lived Terry Wyatt/Getty Garth Brooks is honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

10 of 93 Hi There MEGA Katie Holmes stops for a smile outside the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program 8th Annual Luncheon in New York City on Sept. 20.

11 of 93 Smile in Style Backgrid Lucy Boynton hits the Los Angeles set of her latest project, The Greatest Hits, on Sept. 20.

12 of 93 A Step Ahead Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Nick Kroll gets goofy on Sept. 20 at NRDC's Night of Comedy at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

13 of 93 Sweater Weather Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Garner is ready for fall in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.

14 of 93 Totally Twinning The Image Direct Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum keep their cool during a walk around N.Y.C. on Sept. 20.

15 of 93 Here for Hugs Dave J Hogan/Getty Lena Dunham and Bella Ramsey keep it close at the Sept. 20 premiere of Catherine Called Birdy in London.

16 of 93 Strike a Pose Samir Hussein/Getty Ed Sheeran and Terry Crews have some fun on Sept. 20 at the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraiser in London.

17 of 93 Checks Out Stefanie Keenan/Getty Liev Schreiber hosts friends including Tony Hale for an event to benefit his relief organization BlueCheck Ukraine, with Casamigos, in Los Angeles.

18 of 93 Comedy Tonight Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Margot Robbie sits down for a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Sept. 19.

19 of 93 Worry No More John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Olivia Wilde premieres her new film Don't Worry Darling in New York City on Sept. 19.

20 of 93 Time to Shine James Devaney/GC Images Ana de Armas arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

21 of 93 Spin City The IMage Direct Another day, another bike ride for Justin Theroux, who takes a spin on Sept. 19.

22 of 93 Wearing the Pants Gotham/GC Images Kim Kardashian stands out while walking through New York City on Sept. 19.

23 of 93 Need for Speed Backgrid Joseph Gordon-Levitt films scenes for the new Beverly Hills Cop in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

24 of 93 Nice Catch Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Johnny Knoxville is ready to play outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 19.

25 of 93 Make It a Triple Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom and Keegan-Michael Key get together at the premiere of Reboot in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

26 of 93 Slice of Life Jared Siskin/GC Images Bella Hadid takes her pizza to-go in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

27 of 93 French Kiss ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty French actors Paul Kircher, Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lacoste share the love on the red carpet at the Le Lyceen premiere on Sept. 19 at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

28 of 93 The Originals Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Kelly Clarkson is honored by friends including American Idol's Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul at her Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Sept. 19.

29 of 93 Life or Death Bruce Glikas/Getty Angela Bassett joins stars Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce after seeing their performance on Broadway in Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 18.

30 of 93 Look Mom I Can Fly Resorts World Las Vegas Travis Scott catches some air on Sept. 18 while kicking off his Road to Utopia residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

31 of 93 Who You Gonna Call? Kelly Lee Barrett Lydia Knight and Dylan Minnette cozy up at Cinespia's screening of Ghostbusters at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios on Sept. 17.

32 of 93 Paris Match Madison McGaw/BFA.com Kelsey Grammer and Renée Fleming take their seats at the New York City premiere of IMAX and Stage Access' new film Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris on Sept. 18.

33 of 93 Royal We Ismael Quintanilla III Lorde showcases her moves at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Sept. 16.

34 of 93 Velvet Crush Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Drake gets dapper on Sept. 18 for the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

35 of 93 All Dressed Up Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Rami Malek and Margot Robbie stand tall at the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

36 of 93 Green Machine Guillermo Legaria/Getty Dua Lipa performs during her Future Nostalgia Tour stop at Parque Salitre Mágico in Bogota, Colombia, on Sept. 18.

37 of 93 Job Well Done Tommaso Boddi/Getty Rob Riggle and Max Greenfield share triumphant smiles on Sept. 18 following the 37th annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon presented by Bank of America, which raised more than $1 million to benefit pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

38 of 93 So Golden Denise Truscello/Getty Coi Leray sits back inside the McDonald's Golden Access Exclusive Music Experience at the Life Is Beautiful festival on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

39 of 93 Say Yeah! Daniel Boczarski/Getty Karen O of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs has some fun on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago on Sept. 18.

40 of 93 Sister, Sister Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina hang out as Cardi hosts Fashion Night Out on Sept. 17 in New York City.

41 of 93 Birds of a Feather David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Daniel Levy attends the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on Sept. 17.

42 of 93 Viva Las Vegas Jerritt Clark/Getty for Hennessy USA Michael B. Jordan attends the Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at the Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas, for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin II fight.

43 of 93 Commanding the Stage Jim Bennett/Getty Boy George performs live during the Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on Sept. 17 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

44 of 93 Selfie Time Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Limitless Labs x Grameen Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience as she joins Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17 in Universal City, California.

45 of 93 Bright and Beautiful Leon Bennett/Getty for PATTERN Beauty Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at The Grove on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

46 of 93 Girls' Night Out MEGA/BACKGRID Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami, after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant on Sept. 16.

47 of 93 Flower Child Carlos Alvarez/Getty Olivia Wilde attends the Don't Worry Darling photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on Sept. 17 in Spain.

48 of 93 Sugary Sweet Gerardo Mora/Getty Kevin Hart attends the presentation of his new cocktails at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Sept. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

49 of 93 Pretty in Pink JB Lacroix/Getty Penélope Cruz is seen during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 17 in Spain.

50 of 93 Sing It Robin Little/Redferns BANKS performs at The Roundhouse on Sept. 16 in London.

51 of 93 Important Conversations Kim Fox courtesy of Propper Daley Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick chat with Baratunde Thurston during A Day of #UnreasonableConversation 2022 in L.A. on Sept. 15.

52 of 93 Pink Lady Noam Galai/Getty Sherri Shepherd hops on the Barbiecore trend for a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Sept. 16 in N.Y.C.

53 of 93 Lacy Lady Dia Dipasupil/Getty Emma Watson gets all dressed up for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C.

54 of 93 Warm Embrace Garrett Press/MEGA JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jump into each other's arms while out in L.A. on Sept. 16.

55 of 93 In Concert Presley Ann/Getty Hailee Steinfeld arrives to the Kendrick Lamar concert hosted by Pair of Thieves in Hyde Lounge at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 15 in L.A.

56 of 93 Sip Service Courtesy of Cointreau Daniel Levy sips the original margarita with Cointreau at a poolside party in L.A.

57 of 93 On the Dot Mark Von holden/Invision for The LEGO Group/AP Images Meghan Trainor gets into the vibe of the LEGO DOTS Aesthetics Pop-Up experience at The Grove in Los Angeles.

58 of 93 Legends Only Daniel Swartz MC Lyte and Grandmaster Flash arrive at the RIAA Honors Pioneers of Hip-Hop event celebrating their careers in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15.

59 of 93 Sit Back and Relax Courtesy of Baha Mar Bruno Mars kicks back with a pink new pal and a drink featuring his SelvaRey Rum at Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas.

60 of 93 Field of Dreams Angel City FC Angel City FC co-founder Kara Nortman, lead investor Alexis Ohanian, co-founder Natalie Portman, National Women's Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman, NJ/NY Gotham minority owner Eli Manning and Angel City co-founder Julie Uhrman hang on the field ahead of the Angel City vs. NJ/NY Gotham match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

61 of 93 Blazer of Glory TheImageDirect.com A dapper Chris Pine hangs out in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

62 of 93 Film Forum Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Penélope Cruz greets the crowd outside the Maria Cristina Hotel as the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival kicks off in Spain on Sept. 16.

63 of 93 That's a Wrap Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID Mariah Carey wraps up in designer threads while on a walk in New York City on Sept. 15.

64 of 93 It's a Date Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation Ed Burns and Christy Turlington make a rare red carpet appearance on Sept. 15 for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in N.Y.C.

65 of 93 Light the Night Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation Salma Hayek speaks onstage at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C.

66 of 93 Bright Spot JP Yim/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation Also at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C., a stunning Jodie Turner-Smith.

67 of 93 A Leg Up Taylor Hill/Getty Images Ashley Longshore and Brooke Shields attend the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 15.

68 of 93 Close Quarters Jason Mendez/Getty Images Jenny Mollen and Busy Philipps share a hug on Sept. 15 ahead of a Q&A at N.Y.C.'s 92NY.

69 of 93 Hot Wheels BrosNYC / BACKGRID Jared Leto goes for a spin in New York City's Hudson River Park on Sept. 15.

70 of 93 Means to an End Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Evan Ross and Paris Jackson put their heads together on Sept. 15 for the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood.

71 of 93 Star in Stripes Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for PANGAIA Rosario Dawson arrives to clothing brand PANGAIA's celebration of its Los Angeles pop-up and sustainable efforts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 15.

72 of 93 Skin You're In Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Brooklyn Beckham celebrates the opening of the renovated East Village Kiehl's flagship store in N.Y.C. on Sept. 15.

73 of 93 Bump, There It Is Taylor Hill/Getty Blake Lively puts her baby bump front and center on Sept. 15 at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

74 of 93 Happy Face Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ben Affleck steps out with a smile in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

75 of 93 Supper Club Photagonist.ca Kate Beckinsale hits The Supper Suite to promote her new film Prisoner's Daughter during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 15.

76 of 93 Happy Now? Garrett Press/MEGA Olivia Wilde lets her shirt do the talking while leaving a gym class in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

77 of 93 Red Alert Gotham/GC Images Emily Ratajkowski steps out stylishly in New York City's West Village on Sept. 15.

78 of 93 Bird in the Hand Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Taron Egerton attends a screening and Q&A for the Apple Original series Black Bird in L.A. on Sept. 14.

79 of 93 Party On Madison Voelkel/BFA.com Coco Rocha strikes a pose at The Daily Front Row Annual New York Fashion Week Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Sept. 13.

80 of 93 Speaker of the House Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation George Clooney takes the mic on Sept. 14 at the Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles.

81 of 93 Mom on the Move Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Epic Pregnant Chrissy Teigen hosts the National Parents Day Off event with Epic at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 14.

82 of 93 Winning Smile JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Newly minted Emmy winner Quinta Brunson visits Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 14, where she chatted with the late-night host about his controversial Emmys moment during her win.

83 of 93 Sister Act Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Bella and Gigi Hadid wait their turns backstage at the Tom Ford fashion show at Skylight on Vesey in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

84 of 93 Seeking Revenge Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sophie Turner stuns on Sept. 14 at the Hollywood premiere of Do Revenge.

85 of 93 Sarah Sparkles PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Also at the Do Revenge premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 14: a sparkly Sarah Michelle Gellar.

86 of 93 Tea Time The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube James Corden chats up Kim Kardashian on Sept. 14 during a taping of The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.

87 of 93 Red Carpet Couple Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa take their new relationship public at the opening night of Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in L.A. on Sept. 14.

88 of 93 Back at It Ross Halfin Aerosmith makes their big return to the stage on Sept. 14 at their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM, their first appearance since Steven Tyler entered treatment earlier this year.

89 of 93 Mommy Dearest Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Naomi Watts and cute costars Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti arrive at the premiere of Goodnight Mommy, which streams Friday on Prime Video, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

90 of 93 We Have a Winner! Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images The America's Got Talent crew — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews — celebrate The Mayyas' season 17 win in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

91 of 93 Reality TV Love Alex Vargas Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli supported her Bachelor Nation beau Blake Horstmann at the Blended Festival in Nashville, TN, where he performed a DJ set at the two-day event presented by My Wine Society.

92 of 93 Silver Lining Jeremy Chan/Getty Images Brian Cox and Catherine Hardwicke have some fun on the red carpet at the Prisoner's Daughter premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14.