Kelsea Ballerini Visits N.Y.C., Plus Halsey, Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on September 22, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 93

Color Blocked

Kelsea Ballerini
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini brings the bright to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 21.

02 of 93

Rock On

Halsey
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halsey grabs a guitar on Sept. 20 during a performance at SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented by American Express at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

03 of 93

Back in Black

Margot Robbie
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Margot Robbie turns heads at the London premiere of Amsterdam on Sept. 21.

04 of 93

No Sweat

Pete Davidson Kaley Cuoco
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco get cute on Sept. 20 at the New York City premiere of Meet Cute.

05 of 93

With Honors

Taylor Swift
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Taylor Swift returns to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20 to perform and accept the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

06 of 93

On Red Alert

Olivia Wilde
The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde stands out on Sept. 20 while in New York City for her Don't Worry Darling press tour.

07 of 93

Passion for Fashion

Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Franziska Krug/Getty

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni arrive at the ABOUT YOU fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sept. 20.

08 of 93

Oh, Brother

Billy Eichner
Jason Mendez/WireImage

Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner premiere their new film Bros in New York City on Sept. 20.

09 of 93

Life Well Lived

Garth Brooks
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Garth Brooks is honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

10 of 93

Hi There

Katie Holmes
MEGA

Katie Holmes stops for a smile outside the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program 8th Annual Luncheon in New York City on Sept. 20.

11 of 93

Smile in Style

Lucy BOynton
Backgrid

Lucy Boynton hits the Los Angeles set of her latest project, The Greatest Hits, on Sept. 20.

12 of 93

A Step Ahead

Nick Kroll
Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty

Nick Kroll gets goofy on Sept. 20 at NRDC's Night of Comedy at Casa Cipriani in New York City.

13 of 93

Sweater Weather

Jennifer garner
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner is ready for fall in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.

14 of 93

Totally Twinning

Zoe Kravitz Channing Tatum
The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum keep their cool during a walk around N.Y.C. on Sept. 20.

15 of 93

Here for Hugs

Lena Dunham Bella Ramsey
Dave J Hogan/Getty

Lena Dunham and Bella Ramsey keep it close at the Sept. 20 premiere of Catherine Called Birdy in London.

16 of 93

Strike a Pose

Ed Sheeran Terry Crews
Samir Hussein/Getty

Ed Sheeran and Terry Crews have some fun on Sept. 20 at the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraiser in London.

17 of 93

Checks Out

Liev Schreiber
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Liev Schreiber hosts friends including Tony Hale for an event to benefit his relief organization BlueCheck Ukraine, with Casamigos, in Los Angeles.

18 of 93

Comedy Tonight

Margot Robbie
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Margot Robbie sits down for a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Sept. 19.

19 of 93

Worry No More

Olivia Wilde
John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde premieres her new film Don't Worry Darling in New York City on Sept. 19.

20 of 93

Time to Shine

Ana De Armas
James Devaney/GC Images

Ana de Armas arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

21 of 93

Spin City

Justin Theroux
The IMage Direct

Another day, another bike ride for Justin Theroux, who takes a spin on Sept. 19.

22 of 93

Wearing the Pants

Kim Kardashian
Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian stands out while walking through New York City on Sept. 19.

23 of 93

Need for Speed

Joseph Gordon Levitt
Backgrid

Joseph Gordon-Levitt films scenes for the new Beverly Hills Cop in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

24 of 93

Nice Catch

Johnny Knoxville
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Johnny Knoxville is ready to play outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 19.

25 of 93

Make It a Triple

Judy Greer Keenan Keegan Key
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Judy Greer, Rachel Bloom and Keegan-Michael Key get together at the premiere of Reboot in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

26 of 93

Slice of Life

Bella Hadid
Jared Siskin/GC Images

Bella Hadid takes her pizza to-go in N.Y.C. on Sept. 19.

27 of 93

French Kiss

Juliette Binoche
ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty

French actors Paul Kircher, Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lacoste share the love on the red carpet at the Le Lyceen premiere on Sept. 19 at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.

28 of 93

The Originals

Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul pose for photographers as Clarkson is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Kelly Clarkson is honored by friends including American Idol's Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul at her Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Sept. 19.

29 of 93

Life or Death

Angela Bassett joins stars Sharon D Clarke and Wendell Pierce after seeing their performance on Broadway in “Death of a Salesman” at the Hudson Theatre
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Angela Bassett joins stars Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce after seeing their performance on Broadway in Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre on Sept. 18.

30 of 93

Look Mom I Can Fly

Hip-hop legend Travis Scott took the stage at Zouk Nightclub, and shared with the crowd his excitement about returning return to the epic venue after his last surprise visit.
Resorts World Las Vegas

Travis Scott catches some air on Sept. 18 while kicking off his Road to Utopia residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

31 of 93

Who You Gonna Call?

Lydia Knight and Dylan Minnette attend Cinespia’s screening of ‘Ghostbusters’ at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios 09/17/2022
Kelly Lee Barrett

Lydia Knight and Dylan Minnette cozy up at Cinespia's screening of Ghostbusters at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios on Sept. 17.

32 of 93

Paris Match

Renee Fleming’s Cities that Sing: Paris – NYC Premiere Kelsey Grammer, Renée Fleming 09/18/2022
Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Kelsey Grammer and Renée Fleming take their seats at the New York City premiere of IMAX and Stage Access' new film Renée Fleming's Cities That Sing: Paris on Sept. 18.

33 of 93

Royal We

Lorde at 2022 Primavera Sound LA. 09/16/2022
Ismael Quintanilla III

Lorde showcases her moves at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Sept. 16.

34 of 93

Velvet Crush

Drake
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

Drake gets dapper on Sept. 18 for the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

35 of 93

All Dressed Up

Rami Malek
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

Rami Malek and Margot Robbie stand tall at the world premiere of Amsterdam at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

36 of 93

Green Machine

Dua Lipa
Guillermo Legaria/Getty

Dua Lipa performs during her Future Nostalgia Tour stop at Parque Salitre Mágico in Bogota, Colombia, on Sept. 18.

37 of 93

Job Well Done

Rob Riggle Max Greenfield
Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Rob Riggle and Max Greenfield share triumphant smiles on Sept. 18 following the 37th annual 2XU Malibu Triathlon presented by Bank of America, which raised more than $1 million to benefit pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

38 of 93

So Golden

Coi Leray
Denise Truscello/Getty

Coi Leray sits back inside the McDonald's Golden Access Exclusive Music Experience at the Life Is Beautiful festival on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas.

39 of 93

Say Yeah!

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Karen O of The Yeah Yeah Yeahs has some fun on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago on Sept. 18.

40 of 93

Sister, Sister

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina attend Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out on September 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

Cardi B and sister Hennessy Carolina hang out as Cardi hosts Fashion Night Out on Sept. 17 in New York City.

41 of 93

Birds of a Feather

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Daniel Levy attends the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week September 2022 at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Daniel Levy attends the S.S. Daley show during London Fashion Week at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on Sept. 17.

42 of 93

Viva Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: Michael B. Jordan attends Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at Hyde Lounge in T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA)
Jerritt Clark/Getty for Hennessy USA

Michael B. Jordan attends the Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at the Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 17 in Las Vegas, for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin II fight.

43 of 93

Commanding the Stage

ASBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer and songwriter Boy George performs live during Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on September 17, 2022 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
Jim Bennett/Getty

Boy George performs live during the Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach on Sept. 17 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

44 of 93

Selfie Time

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience as Jennifer Lopez joins Grameen America's “Raising Latina Voices” to kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on September 17, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Limitless Labs x Grameen)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Limitless Labs x Grameen

Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience as she joins Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17 in Universal City, California.

45 of 93

Bright and Beautiful

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at the Grove on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty)
Leon Bennett/Getty for PATTERN Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora at The Grove on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

46 of 93

Girls' Night Out

*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami wearing a black outfit and sunglasses after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
MEGA/BACKGRID

Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami, after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant on Sept. 16.

47 of 93

Flower Child

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Actress Olivia Wilde attends the "Don't Worry Darling/ No Te Preocupes Querida" photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Olivia Wilde attends the Don't Worry Darling photocall during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on Sept. 17 in Spain.

48 of 93

Sugary Sweet

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 16: Kevin Hart attends the presentation of his new cocktails at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
Gerardo Mora/Getty

Kevin Hart attends the presentation of his new cocktails at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on Sept. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

49 of 93

Pretty in Pink

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Penélope Cruz is seen during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 17, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images)
JB Lacroix/Getty

Penélope Cruz is seen during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 17 in Spain.

50 of 93

Sing It

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: BANKS performs at The Roundhouse on September 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Little/Redferns)
Robin Little/Redferns

BANKS performs at The Roundhouse on Sept. 16 in London.

51 of 93

Important Conversations

Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick in conversation with Baratunde Thurston discuss the importance of storytelling in their commitment to reform the criminal justice system during A Day of #UnreasonableConversation 2022, a program of Propper Daley in partnership with Invisible Hand. 09/15/2022
Kim Fox courtesy of Propper Daley

Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick chat with Baratunde Thurston during A Day of #UnreasonableConversation 2022 in L.A. on Sept. 15.

52 of 93

Pink Lady

Sherri Shepherd attends SiriusXM's Town Hall hosted by SiriusXM's Bevy Smith on September 16, 2022 in New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty

Sherri Shepherd hops on the Barbiecore trend for a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Sept. 16 in N.Y.C.

53 of 93

Lacy Lady

Emma Watson attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Emma Watson gets all dressed up for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C.

54 of 93

Warm Embrace

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jump into each others arms while looking at a new house with JoJo's parents in Los Angeles on Thursday stepping out for the first time after going public about their relationship the day before. JoJo and Avery looked at a house with JoJo's parents and brother and it looked like they might be considering moving in together.
Garrett Press/MEGA

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jump into each other's arms while out in L.A. on Sept. 16.

55 of 93

In Concert

Hailee Steinfeld attends a private event at the Kendrick Lamar Concert hosted by Pair of Thieves in Hyde Lounge at Crypto.com Arena on September 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Presley Ann/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld arrives to the Kendrick Lamar concert hosted by Pair of Thieves in Hyde Lounge at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 15 in L.A.

56 of 93

Sip Service

Dan Levy Sips The Original Margarita with Cointreau at an poolside Soiree.
Courtesy of Cointreau

Daniel Levy sips the original margarita with Cointreau at a poolside party in L.A.

57 of 93

On the Dot

Meghan Trainor gets into the vibe of the LEGO DOTS Aesthetics Pop-Up experience at the Grove on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Mark Von holden/Invision for The LEGO Group/AP Images

Meghan Trainor gets into the vibe of the LEGO DOTS Aesthetics Pop-Up experience at The Grove in Los Angeles.

58 of 93

Legends Only

RIAA HONORS: PIONEERS OF HIP-HOP HIGHLIGHTS GRANDMASTER FLASH, MC LYTE WASHINGTON, DC (September 15, 2022)
Daniel Swartz

MC Lyte and Grandmaster Flash arrive at the RIAA Honors Pioneers of Hip-Hop event celebrating their careers in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15.

59 of 93

Sit Back and Relax

Bruno Mars & Baha Mars Ambassador Flamingo in The Bahamas on September 5th, 2022
Courtesy of Baha Mar

Bruno Mars kicks back with a pink new pal and a drink featuring his SelvaRey Rum at Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas.

60 of 93

Field of Dreams

Angel City co-founder Kara Nortman, Angel City lead investor Alexis Ohanian, Angel City co-founder Natalie Portman, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, NJ/NY Gotham owner Eli Manning, and Angel City Co-Founder Julie Uhrman stand on the field pre-match at Red Bull Arena.
Angel City FC

Angel City FC co-founder Kara Nortman, lead investor Alexis Ohanian, co-founder Natalie Portman, National Women's Soccer League commissioner Jessica Berman, NJ/NY Gotham minority owner Eli Manning and Angel City co-founder Julie Uhrman hang on the field ahead of the Angel City vs. NJ/NY Gotham match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

61 of 93

Blazer of Glory

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine looks dapper while stepping out with a friend in Los Angeles
TheImageDirect.com

A dapper Chris Pine hangs out in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

62 of 93

Film Forum

Penelope Cruz arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz greets the crowd outside the Maria Cristina Hotel as the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival kicks off in Spain on Sept. 16.

63 of 93

That's a Wrap

*EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Mariah Carey looks stylish in NYC as we catch her in a pink dress with a Louis Vuitton blanket over her
Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID

Mariah Carey wraps up in designer threads while on a walk in New York City on Sept. 15.

64 of 93

It's a Date

Edward Burns and Christy Turlington attend as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation

Ed Burns and Christy Turlington make a rare red carpet appearance on Sept. 15 for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in N.Y.C.

65 of 93

Light the Night

Salma Hayek Pinault speaks onstage as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation

Salma Hayek speaks onstage at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C.

66 of 93

Bright Spot

Jodie Turner-Smith attends as the Kering Foundation hosts first-ever Caring For Women Dinner
JP Yim/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation

Also at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner on Sept. 15 in N.Y.C., a stunning Jodie Turner-Smith.

67 of 93

A Leg Up

Ashley Longshore and Brooke Shields attend the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Ashley Longshore and Brooke Shields attend the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 15.

68 of 93

Close Quarters

Jenny Mollen and Busy Phillips attend Jenny Mollen In Conversation with actress Busy Phillips at 92NY
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Jenny Mollen and Busy Philipps share a hug on Sept. 15 ahead of a Q&A at N.Y.C.'s 92NY.

69 of 93

Hot Wheels

*EXCLUSIVE* - Actor and musician Jared Leto wears a stylish Gucci x Adidas track jacket while otu for a sunset CitiBike ride along Manhattan’s Hudson River Park
BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Jared Leto goes for a spin in New York City's Hudson River Park on Sept. 15.

70 of 93

Means to an End

Evan Ross and Paris Jackson attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Evan Ross and Paris Jackson put their heads together on Sept. 15 for the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in West Hollywood.

71 of 93

Star in Stripes

Rosario Dawson arrives as PANGAIA celebrates its Los Angeles pop-up and 1 million tree milestone with an intimate dinner
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for PANGAIA

Rosario Dawson arrives to clothing brand PANGAIA's celebration of its Los Angeles pop-up and sustainable efforts in Beverly Hills on Sept. 15.

72 of 93

Skin You're In

Brooklyn Beckham celebrates the unveiling of the new Kiehl’s flagship in the East Village
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham celebrates the opening of the renovated East Village Kiehl's flagship store in N.Y.C. on Sept. 15.

73 of 93

Bump, There It Is

Blake Lively attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty

Blake Lively puts her baby bump front and center on Sept. 15 at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

74 of 93

Happy Face

Ben Affleck is seen on September 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck steps out with a smile in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

75 of 93

Supper Club

Kate Beckensale THUR the 15th at The Supper Suite during the Toronto Film festival to promote her new film Prisoners Daughter 09/15/2022
Photagonist.ca

Kate Beckinsale hits The Supper Suite to promote her new film Prisoner's Daughter during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 15.

76 of 93

Happy Now?

Olivia Wilde is all smiles leaving a gym class wearing a T-shirt that reads "Are you happy for me?" Thursday in Los Angeles. 15 Sep 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde is all smiles leaving a gym class wearing a T-shirt that reads "Are you happy for me?" Thursday in L.A.
Garrett Press/MEGA

Olivia Wilde lets her shirt do the talking while leaving a gym class in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

77 of 93

Red Alert

Emily Ratajkowski is seen in the West Village on September 15, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski steps out stylishly in New York City's West Village on Sept. 15.

78 of 93

Bird in the Hand

Taron Egerton attends the screening and Q&A of the Apple Original series BLACK BIRD at The Edition. BLACK BIRD is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Screening and Q&A of the Apple Original series BLACK BIRD, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 14 September 2022
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Taron Egerton attends a screening and Q&A for the Apple Original series Black Bird in L.A. on Sept. 14.

79 of 93

Party On

Coco Rocha at The Daily Front Row Annual New York Fashion Week Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York 09/13/2022
Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Coco Rocha strikes a pose at The Daily Front Row Annual New York Fashion Week Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on Sept. 13.

80 of 93

Speaker of the House

George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation

George Clooney takes the mic on Sept. 14 at the Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles.

81 of 93

Mom on the Move

Chrissy Teigen attends National Parents Day Off event hosted by Epic and Chrissy Teigen
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Epic

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen hosts the National Parents Day Off event with Epic at The London West Hollywood on Sept. 14.

82 of 93

Winning Smile

Quinta Brunson is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Show
JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Newly minted Emmy winner Quinta Brunson visits Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Sept. 14, where she chatted with the late-night host about his controversial Emmys moment during her win.

83 of 93

Sister Act

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage at Tom Ford Spring 2023 RTW runway show
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Bella and Gigi Hadid wait their turns backstage at the Tom Ford fashion show at Skylight on Vesey in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

84 of 93

Seeking Revenge

Sophie Turner attends the special screening of Netflix's "Do Revenge" at TUDUM Theater
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophie Turner stuns on Sept. 14 at the Hollywood premiere of Do Revenge.

85 of 93

Sarah Sparkles

Sarah Michelle Gellar
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Also at the Do Revenge premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 14: a sparkly Sarah Michelle Gellar.

86 of 93

Tea Time

Kim Kardashian Is 'Happily Single' After Pete Davidson Split, But Admits 'I Need to Meet a Lawyer'
The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

James Corden chats up Kim Kardashian on Sept. 14 during a taping of The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.

87 of 93

Red Carpet Couple

Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages

Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa take their new relationship public at the opening night of Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in L.A. on Sept. 14.

88 of 93

Back at It

AEROSMITH MAKES TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO THE LAS VEGAS STAGE WITH THEIR RESIDENCY “AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD”;
Ross Halfin

Aerosmith makes their big return to the stage on Sept. 14 at their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM, their first appearance since Steven Tyler entered treatment earlier this year.

89 of 93

Mommy Dearest

Cameron Crovetti, Naomi Watts and Nicholas Crovetti arrive for Prime Video's "Goodnight Mommy" New York premiere
Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Naomi Watts and cute costars Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti arrive at the premiere of Goodnight Mommy, which streams Friday on Prime Video, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14.

90 of 93

We Have a Winner!

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews, Mayyas
Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The America's Got Talent crew — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews — celebrate The Mayyas' season 17 win in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

91 of 93

Reality TV Love

Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli backstage at Blended Festival in Nashville, TN on September 10. Horstmann performed a DJ set at the two-day music, wine and culinary festival presented by My Wine Society.  Photo Credit: Alex Vargas
Alex Vargas

Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli supported her Bachelor Nation beau Blake Horstmann at the Blended Festival in Nashville, TN, where he performed a DJ set at the two-day event presented by My Wine Society.

92 of 93

Silver Lining

Brian Cox and Catherine Hardwicke attend the "Prisoner's Daughter" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Brian Cox and Catherine Hardwicke have some fun on the red carpet at the Prisoner's Daughter premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14.

93 of 93

Devil in the Details

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Wonder what they talked about! Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour sit side-by-side at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

