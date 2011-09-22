Star Tracks: Thursday, September 22, 2011

A GOODBYE KISS

Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman pucker up Wednesday while celebrating the final season of Desperate Housewives at Universal Studios.

SHOULDER ON

Credit: Ariel Ramerez /Landov

Minka Kelly takes time to sign autographs Wednesday before heading into a taping of the Late Show in New York, where the single star talked up her new role as one of Charlie's Angels.

SPARKLE MOTION

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Beyoncé shows off her fierce maternity style in a Roberto Cavalli tunic and blazer ensemble Wednesday at the launch of her new fragrance, Beyoncé Pulse, held at Manhattan's Dream Downtown Hotel.

SUIT HIM UP

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

Abduction star Taylor Lautner looks every bit the polished New Yorker Wednesday, arriving in a tailored suit – and stubble! – for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.

PRESENT TENSE

Credit: Splash News Online

Beaming b-day girl Nicole Richie bears gifts as she celebrates her 30th birthday with some pals in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

CASTING CALL

Credit: Splash News Online

A week after reporting to the set of Cloud Atlas, Halle Berry shows off her new cast in a wheelchair Thursday in Spain, where she injured her foot.

SAND MAN

Credit: Pacific Coast News

During a break in filming his new movie, Magic Mike, Channing Tatum hits an L.A. beach Wednesday with music in his ears and dog Lulu by his side.

HIP TO IT

Credit: Ramey

Ali Larter gives her little man – 9-month-old son Theodore – a lift Wednesday in posh Beverly Hills.

MAKE ME A STAR COVER WINNER!

Credit: Jorge Moreno

"I saw it on Twitter and thought it would be something fun to do!" says Sheila Ancheta of San Francisco when she responded to PEOPLE.com's Make Me a Star call-out. Here, Shelia and her husband, Walter, spend their October 2010 honeymoon in grand style – visiting the ancient pyramids of Egypt! "That was the biggest trip that we've ever been on, and going on the other side of the world with my new husband was just an experience," she says, adding, "The camel cooperated with us."

Want your chance to be a star? Make your own PEOPLE cover now!

HANDS UP

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Sofia Vergara waves hello before filming an appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday in New York, where the actress talked up the return of her Emmy-winning comedy, Modern Family.

SOLO STROLL

Credit: Xposure

With Brad Pitt busy promoting Moneyball stateside, Angelina Jolie stays back at the couple's U.K. home, grabbing lunch in London Wednesday.

SHE'S 'HAT' STUFF

Credit: Fame Pictures

Sandra Bullock takes a casual approach to errand-running in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday – just a few days after landing at LAX with baby Louis.

MUSICAL DELIVERY

Credit: JesseGrant/WireImage

Glee's Mark Salling stops by Columbus Middle School in L.A., where he surprised members of the school's orchestra with new instruments on behalf of the VH1 Save the Music Foundation and the Starburst Contradictions Project on Tuesday.

TOTE-ALLY CUTE

Credit: Splash News Online

Someone's being shady! Mason, 21 months, joins mom Kourtney Kardashian and dad Scott Disick for a family stroll in New York on Wednesday.

GREAT DAME

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Helen Mirren gets a show of support from fellow Brit and Oscar winner Colin Firth Wednesday at the London premiere of her new film, The Debt.

BUDDY SYSTEM

Credit: StarTraks

Taking a break from filming Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester poses alongside equally stylish star Charlize Theron Wednesday at an HTC event in New York.

