Star Tracks: Thursday, September 22, 2011
A GOODBYE KISS
Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman pucker up Wednesday while celebrating the final season of Desperate Housewives at Universal Studios.
SHOULDER ON
Minka Kelly takes time to sign autographs Wednesday before heading into a taping of the Late Show in New York, where the single star talked up her new role as one of Charlie's Angels.
SPARKLE MOTION
Beyoncé shows off her fierce maternity style in a Roberto Cavalli tunic and blazer ensemble Wednesday at the launch of her new fragrance, Beyoncé Pulse, held at Manhattan's Dream Downtown Hotel.
SUIT HIM UP
Abduction star Taylor Lautner looks every bit the polished New Yorker Wednesday, arriving in a tailored suit – and stubble! – for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.
PRESENT TENSE
Beaming b-day girl Nicole Richie bears gifts as she celebrates her 30th birthday with some pals in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
CASTING CALL
A week after reporting to the set of Cloud Atlas, Halle Berry shows off her new cast in a wheelchair Thursday in Spain, where she injured her foot.
SAND MAN
During a break in filming his new movie, Magic Mike, Channing Tatum hits an L.A. beach Wednesday with music in his ears and dog Lulu by his side.
HIP TO IT
Ali Larter gives her little man – 9-month-old son Theodore – a lift Wednesday in posh Beverly Hills.
HANDS UP
Sofia Vergara waves hello before filming an appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday in New York, where the actress talked up the return of her Emmy-winning comedy, Modern Family.
SOLO STROLL
With Brad Pitt busy promoting Moneyball stateside, Angelina Jolie stays back at the couple's U.K. home, grabbing lunch in London Wednesday.
SHE'S 'HAT' STUFF
Sandra Bullock takes a casual approach to errand-running in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday – just a few days after landing at LAX with baby Louis.
MUSICAL DELIVERY
Glee's Mark Salling stops by Columbus Middle School in L.A., where he surprised members of the school's orchestra with new instruments on behalf of the VH1 Save the Music Foundation and the Starburst Contradictions Project on Tuesday.
TOTE-ALLY CUTE
Someone's being shady! Mason, 21 months, joins mom Kourtney Kardashian and dad Scott Disick for a family stroll in New York on Wednesday.
GREAT DAME
Helen Mirren gets a show of support from fellow Brit and Oscar winner Colin Firth Wednesday at the London premiere of her new film, The Debt.
BUDDY SYSTEM
Taking a break from filming Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester poses alongside equally stylish star Charlize Theron Wednesday at an HTC event in New York.