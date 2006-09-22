Star Tracks - Thursday, September 21, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

HEIR-IAL PHOTO

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks

Paris Hilton and former flame Stavros Niarchos lean in for their close-up Wednesday at the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. The hotel heiress was most recently spotted cozying up to rocker Travis Barker.

THREE TIMES A LADY

Credit: Stephen Shugerman/Getty; Jill Johnson/JPI; Lisa Rose/JPI

Is Gwyneth taking a page out of Mischa's book? Paltrow dresses to impress in Beverly Hills on Wednesday: (from left) in tweed at the launch of Estée Lauder's new Pleasures collection (for which she's the spokesmodel) at Saks Fifth Avenue; in shimmery white at a luncheon for the fragrance; and capping off the evening in a little black dress at the 13th Annual Premiere Women in Hollywood bash.

FEELING BLUE

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Nicole Richie, who celebrates her 25th birthday on Thursday, makes a bright addition in blue at Paltrow's Estée Lauder luncheon in Beverly Hills.

THE WRITING IS ON THE ARM

Credit: JFX Images

Brad Pitt shows off some mysterious markings on his left arm as he heads to a meeting in Hollywood on Wednesday. Could he be following in ladylove Angelina's Jolie's tattooed footsteps? The couple recently announced the formation of the Jolie/Pitt Foundation, which pledged $2 million to aid global humanitarian causes.

GOLDEN GIRLS

Credit: X17

Kate Hudson, who has been quietly stepping out with her You, Me and Dupree costar Owen Wilson, makes time in Santa Monica Tuesday for a girls' day out with mom Goldie Hawn.

CASTING CALL

Credit: Ramey

Lindsay Lohan gets a pen at the ready – perhaps for a round of cast-signing – during an outing with friends in L.A. on Tuesday. The actress is healing from a fractured wrist after slipping and falling at a Fashion Week party in New York City.

MAKING A SPLASH

Credit: Darren Banks/Splash News and Pictures

Matthew McConaughey shows off his washboard abs – and so much more! – during a surfing trip in Malibu on Wednesday.

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: INF

Prince William practices his cradling skills Wednesday at London's St. Mary's Hospital, where he helped open the Winnicott Baby Unit. While the prince looks comfortable with his young friend, fatherhood isn't in his immediate future. He tells PEOPLE, "I don't know about that. Not yet."

THE PEOPLE'S PRINCE

Credit: Richard Lewis/WireImage

Outside St. Mary's Hospital, Prince William brings his royal touch to the people. The 24-year-old has a history with the hospital: He was born there.

LITTLE L.A.M.B.

Credit: Z. Tomaszewski / Wenn

Rockers Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale get parental as they take their nearly 4-month-old son Kingston for a stroll in London's Primrose Hill district Wednesday.

SHOW OFF

Credit: Colin Drummond/ Splash News and Picturs

Hollywoodland star Ben Affleck's smirk suits him Tuesday as he heads into The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,j where he told the host what it can be like dealing with the paparazzi. "I was in my underwear heating up a burrito in the microwave and (they) were on my lawn doing a satellite link-up," he said.

PRESSING PAUSE

Credit: Flynet

After a reportedly rocky day on the Vancouver set of Case 39, Renée Zellweger chills out – and plugs in to her iPod – Wednesday as she collects herself for another scene. In the thriller, Zellweger plays a social worker bent on rescuing a child from abusive parents.

BOUNCING BACK

Credit: Drew Lee/Pacific Coast News

Even with former flame Marissa (Mischa Barton) out of the picture, Ben McKenzie finds life is just beachy on the Los Angeles set of The O.C., where the actor was filming for the show's fourth season, premiering Nov. 2.

ROAD TO RECOVERY?

Credit: WENN

Kate Moss visits her on-again boyfriend Pete Doherty, whose sentence for five drug offenses was deferred until Dec. 4, at the rehab clinic the Priory, just outside of London, on Wednesday.

ON FIRE

Credit: Heining/Thornton/INF

Who can possibly hold a flame to David Spade, who fights fire with an arsenal of feminine wiles (red lipstick! push-up bra!) on the New York City set of the Adam Sandler comedy I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, on Wednesday.

NOT BUYING IT?

Credit: INF

Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of skeptical buyer during a trip Tuesday to the Lacoste sportswear store in New York City.

