Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Plus Bella Hadid, Nicole Ari Parker and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Couple Goals
Idris and Sabrina Elba attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards at Tate Modern on Sept. 1 in London.
City Style
Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. in a tank, denim skirt and knee high boots on Sept. 1.
Fashion Statement
Nicole Ari Parker walks to the set of And Just Like That to film on the Upper West Side on Sept. 2 in N.Y.C.
Stacked Cast
Annaleigh Ashford, Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Mira Sorvino attend the premiere of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story at the Pacific Design Center on Sept. 1 in West Hollywood.
Stunning Starlet
Cynthia Erivo stuns on the 78th Venice Film Festival red carpet on Sept. 1 in Italy.
Set Sighting
Justin Theroux is spotted on the set of The White House Plumbers in Upstate New York on Aug. 31.
Prince Charming & Cinderella
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend the Cinderella Miami premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens on Sept. 1.
Co-star Love
Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish embrace at the photocall for the film The Card Counter during the 78th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2.
Summer Jam Prep
Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard are seen during rehearsals for the 2021 CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Sept. 1.
Cutest Couple
Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren embrace on the red carpet for the film Madres Paralelas during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Italy.
Home Sweet Home
Simu Liu promotes his new movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in his hometown of Toronto on Sept. 1.
In Character
Carey Mulligan is spotted heading to the set of She Said in Yonkers, New York on Aug. 31.
Strike a Pose
Italian actor and director Roberto Benigni poses for photographers after receiving a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement, following the the opening ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival, on Sept. 1.
Big Fans
TikTok stars Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio attend the LAFC game together.
Denim Darling
Olivia Wilde keeps it casual in jeans and a pullover sweater for a studio visit on Aug. 31 in West Hollywood.
Prepare For Take-Off
Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving at the Venice airport after the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Aug. 31.
Sparkle & Shine
Sofia Vergara strikes a pose at the America's Got Talent Season 16 premiere on Aug. 31 in Hollywood.
Fan Favorite
Jury president Bong Joon Ho poses at the photo call for the jury at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice.
Sporty Style
Bella Hadid shows off her abs in a two-piece tennis set on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.
'Love' To See It
Rebel Wilson looks on at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.
Ready to Groove
Val Chmerkovskiy arrives at rehearsal for Dancing with the Stars on Aug. 31 in L.A.
Festival Fun
Kirsten Dunst waves hello as she arrives at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1 in Venice.
Going Up
Gayle King and Drew Barrymore go for a ride on the ferris wheel in Times Square on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.
Festival Fashion
Penélope Cruz arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in a white jacket and matching skirt on Aug. 31 in Italy.
Set Style
Nicole Ari Parker looks stunning in pink while filming And Just Like That on Aug. 31 in N.Y.C.
New York Moment
Mila Kunis hails a cab with co-star Justine Lupe while shooting the Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.
Venice Views
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Italy.
A-list Arrival
Jennifer Hudson makes a grand entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show at Hotel Excelsior in Venice on Aug. 30.
Baby Blues
Also arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice on Aug. 30: January Jones looks stunning in blue.
Love to L.A.
Billie Eilish sports short hair and wears all black to her Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles worldwide premiere at The Grove on Aug. 30 in L.A.
Hometown Hero
New York native Awkwafina arrives at the screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Regal Union Square in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.
Golfing for Good
Chris Tucker hits the green at The Chris Tucker Foundation's 2021 Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Eagles Landing Country Club on Aug. 30 in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Premiere Pair
Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello hit the purple carpet at the L.A. premiere of Amazon Studios' Cinderella at The Greek Theatre on Aug. 30.
Fierce Fashion
Also at the Cinderella L.A. premiere: Billy Porter dons a stunning black-and-white ensemble.
Big Heart
Vin Diesel sends love as he walks through Venice, Italy on Aug. 31.
Theater Buffs
Sadie Frost, Debbi Clark and Damian Lewis attend a performance of the Sir Hubert Von Herkomer Arts Foundation's production of A Brave New World, in memory of patron Helen McCrory, on Aug. 30 in London.
Big Win
Naomi Osaka speaks to the crowd after beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic during the first round of the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Aug. 30.
Jump for Joy
Katie Thurston visits the IHG Hotels & Resorts' Tennis in Wonderland room at the Kimpton Hotel in N.Y.C. on Aug. 31.
Read All About It
Padma Lakshmi signs her new children's book Tomatoes for Neela outside NBC Studios in New York City on Aug. 30.
Smile for the Cameras
Offset and Cardi B greet fans at NASDAQ headquarters in New York City's Times Square to ring the bell for Reservoir Media's IPO on Aug. 30.
Spin Cycle
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead take a bike ride around Laguna Beach, California, on Aug. 30.
Bundled Buds
Abigail Spencer and Josh Radnor buddy up on Aug. 28 as Cinespia holds a screening of Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles.
Looking Up
Kandi Burruss celebrates on Aug. 30 after joining the producing team of Broadway's Thoughts of a Colored Man in N.Y.C.
All Hail
Doja Cat goes regal on Aug. 30 while arriving in Venice, Italy.
Canal Cuddles
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get cozy on a gondola in Venice on August 30.
Side 'Hustle'
Adam Sandler is seen filming a scene for Netflix's film Hustle on August 27 in Philadelphia.
Smiles for Miles
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoy a night out at L'Opera Restaurant in Saint Tropez on August 29.
Taking the 'Leed'
Post Malone takes the stage during Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2021 on August 29 in Bramham Park, U.K.
Get Out the Vote
New dad Ludacris performs during a march advocating for voting rights in Atlanta on August 28.
Mellow Yellow
Kristin Cavallari and her skincare line Uncommon Beauty host a Wellness Day at Infinity House in Southampton on August 29.
Along for the Ride
Helen Mirren looks glamorous as she arrives by boat to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29 in Venice.
Dancing with the Stars
Darren Criss and Miss Piggy share a dance backstage during Elsie Fest 2021: Broadway's Outdoor Music Festival at Prospect Park in Brooklyn on August 29. Criss will guest star in the upcoming special Muppets Haunted Mansion, streaming exclusively on Disney+ this fall.
Roses for Rosie
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrates the launch of her beauty line, Rose Inc, at Westfield Century City on August 28 in L.A.
Movie Magic
Sienna Miller sports a bump on Aug. 30 while filming her latest project in Queens, New York.
Weekend Warrior
Suki Waterhouse steps out in Los Angeles with friends on Aug. 29.
Party Time
JAY-Z is all smiles to celebrate the 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Aug. 28 in N.Y.C.
Lucky Girl
Mila Kunis holds hands with Finn Wittrock while filming Luckiest Girl Alive in N.Y.C. on Aug. 28.
Sweet Smooch
Zoe Saldana gives a kiss to the camera in Venice, Italy, while in town to attend the Dolce & Gabbana event with husband Marco Perego.
Carried Away
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on set filming the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Aug. 27.
Magical Moment
Cinderella stars James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel dress up in costume for a street performance in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.
Star Power
Kat Von D rocks the mic in all-black at her record release party in Los Angeles.
Happy Hour
Lauren Conrad enjoys a cocktail while posing with The Little Market co-founder Hannah Skvarla at the brand's summer event in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.
Blonde Ambition
Heidi Klum and model daughter Leni share a smooch on Aug. 27 while arriving in Venice, Italy, for a Dolce & Gabbana event ahead of the Venice Film Festival.
Heart and Soul
J Balvin sings from the heart on Aug. 27 during his performance on Today's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza.
Two of a Kind
Sarah, Duchess of York and Lawrence Chaney attend the British LGBT Awards 2021 at The Brewery in London on Aug. 27.