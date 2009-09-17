Star Tracks: Thursday, September 17, 2009
BLUSHING BEAUTY
In full bloom in a bright Lanvin dress, a vibrant Natalie Portman causes a photo frenzy Wednesday as she arrives for the premiere of her new drama, Love and Other Impossible Pursuits, at the Toronto International Film Festival.
LEAN BACK
Jon Hamm ditches his usual Mad Men attire Wednesday on the Boston set of his new flick, The Town, where he plays an FBI agent tracking down Ben Affleck's bank-robbing crew.
GIMME A BREAK
Meanwhile, The Town's director and star, Ben Affleck, takes a Diet Coke break on the set of the film, which continues to shoot in Boston.
FAN FAVORITE
Megan Fox finds herself on the hot seat Wednesday, baring her long legs and sexy smile during a fan event to promote her new horror movie, Jennifer's Body, at the Hollywood amp Highland center in Hollywood.
UNITED FRONT
While signing a fan's poster in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, Beyoncé shows her support for hubby Jay-Z's "Answer the Call" 9/11 charity concert, which benefited the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Fund.
BLACK OUT
In coordinating colors, Mary J. Blige and Alicia Keys attend a Gucci cocktail party in support of Blige's Foundation For the Advancement of Women Now (FFAWN) at the label's flagship store in Manhattan on Wednesday.
SHOW TIME
Madonna and boyfriend Jesus Luz head to a preview of Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig's Broadway play, A Steady Rain, in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
CUTE COWBOY
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz keeps her 10-month-old son Bronx – and his plush pal Woody – safely by her side during a shopping trip Wednesday in Studio City, Calif.
BEHIND THE MASK
Meanwhile, Ashlee's hubby Pete Wentz follows his "doctor's orders" and hides his famous mug under a mask while reportedly heading to a studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
RIDE ALONG
All aboard! Shia LaBeouf takes his costar and new gal pal Carey Mulligan for a ride around New York City Wednesday while continuing to shoot their film, Money Never Sleeps.
JADEN-SAN
Jaden Smith learns from the martial arts master – none other than Jackie Chan! – while in China on Tuesday, preparing for his role in the upcoming remake of The Karate Kid, this time called Kung Fu Kid.
NORTHERN EXPOSURE
On hand to promote his new film, Youth in Revolt, Michael Cera greets photographers Wednesday as he arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival.
POWER COUPLE
A Victoria Bechkam-clad Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony visit with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, for a discussion on the Latino community and other hot-button issues.
ICING ON THE CAKE
Flanked by big brothers Joe and Kevin – and "Bonus Jonas" Frankie – Nick Jonas sweetly celebrates his 17th birthday Wednesday on the Canada, set of Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.