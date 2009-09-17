Star Tracks: Thursday, September 17, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 14

BLUSHING BEAUTY

Credit: iPhoto

In full bloom in a bright Lanvin dress, a vibrant Natalie Portman causes a photo frenzy Wednesday as she arrives for the premiere of her new drama, Love and Other Impossible Pursuits, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

LEAN BACK

Credit: Fame Pictures

Jon Hamm ditches his usual Mad Men attire Wednesday on the Boston set of his new flick, The Town, where he plays an FBI agent tracking down Ben Affleck's bank-robbing crew.

3 of 14

GIMME A BREAK

Credit: Fame Pictures

Meanwhile, The Town's director and star, Ben Affleck, takes a Diet Coke break on the set of the film, which continues to shoot in Boston.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

FAN FAVORITE

Credit: Fame Pictures

Megan Fox finds herself on the hot seat Wednesday, baring her long legs and sexy smile during a fan event to promote her new horror movie, Jennifer's Body, at the Hollywood amp Highland center in Hollywood.

Advertisement

5 of 14

UNITED FRONT

Credit: Paul Trezise/Newspix/Rex

While signing a fan's poster in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, Beyoncé shows her support for hubby Jay-Z's "Answer the Call" 9/11 charity concert, which benefited the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Fund.

6 of 14

BLACK OUT

Credit: Fernando Leon/Elevation Photos

In coordinating colors, Mary J. Blige and Alicia Keys attend a Gucci cocktail party in support of Blige's Foundation For the Advancement of Women Now (FFAWN) at the label's flagship store in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

SHOW TIME

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Madonna and boyfriend Jesus Luz head to a preview of Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig's Broadway play, A Steady Rain, in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

CUTE COWBOY

Credit: Fame Pictures

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz keeps her 10-month-old son Bronx – and his plush pal Woody – safely by her side during a shopping trip Wednesday in Studio City, Calif.

Advertisement

9 of 14

BEHIND THE MASK

Credit: INF

Meanwhile, Ashlee's hubby Pete Wentz follows his "doctor's orders" and hides his famous mug under a mask while reportedly heading to a studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

RIDE ALONG

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

All aboard! Shia LaBeouf takes his costar and new gal pal Carey Mulligan for a ride around New York City Wednesday while continuing to shoot their film, Money Never Sleeps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

JADEN-SAN

Credit: Fame Pictures

Jaden Smith learns from the martial arts master – none other than Jackie Chan! – while in China on Tuesday, preparing for his role in the upcoming remake of The Karate Kid, this time called Kung Fu Kid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

NORTHERN EXPOSURE

Credit: O'Neill/White/INF

On hand to promote his new film, Youth in Revolt, Michael Cera greets photographers Wednesday as he arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

POWER COUPLE

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

A Victoria Bechkam-clad Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony visit with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, for a discussion on the Latino community and other hot-button issues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

ICING ON THE CAKE

Credit: John Medland/Disney Channel

Flanked by big brothers Joe and Kevin – and "Bonus Jonas" Frankie – Nick Jonas sweetly celebrates his 17th birthday Wednesday on the Canada, set of Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff