Celebs Flock to the Michael Kors NYFW Show, Plus Jennifer Garner and More

01 of 90 Devil in the Details Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Wonder what they talked about! Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour sit side-by-side at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

02 of 90 Front-Row Fabulous Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario and Vanessa Hudgens take their front-row seats at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

03 of 90 Power Pose Gotham/WireImage Also at the Michael Kors show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14: Serena Williams, who commands the cameras outside the venue.

04 of 90 Coffee Walk BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Garner takes her drink to-go in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

05 of 90 Water World Santiago Felipe/Getty Ted Danson takes on hosting duties on Sept. 13 at the Oceana Gala in New York City, which raised $1.6 million to protect and restore oceans.

06 of 90 Perfect Pairing MediaPunch/Shutterstock Another day, another New York Fashion Week event for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who put their heads together on Sept. 13 at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show.

07 of 90 Caped Crusader Dave Kotinsky/Getty Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage at the UNITAS Gala 2022 at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

08 of 90 Dressed to Impress Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful's A Visible Man book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Sept. 13.

09 of 90 Come Together Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful Also at the event on Sept. 13: friendly exes Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom, who flank the man of the hour, author and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

10 of 90 Zac Is Back Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Zac Efron smiles at the premiere of The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13.

11 of 90 Grand Entrance Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Serena Williams makes her way to the hot seat on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

12 of 90 Total Twinning Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright share a warm greeting at a screening of The Silent Twins at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

13 of 90 Kissing Crew Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Gia, Teresa and Milania Giudice blow kisses to the cameras at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

14 of 90 Take the Cake Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Jennifer Hudson celebrates her birthday and her eponymous new daytime talk show at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

15 of 90 Family Act Steve Granitz/WireImage Simon Cowell brings fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric to the red carpet of the America's Got Talent season 17 live show taping in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

16 of 90 Model Moment BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum struts her stuff outside the live taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

17 of 90 Glitter Gal Ana de Armas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Ana de Armas makes her arrival to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Blonde on Sept. 13.

18 of 90 Hair Apparent Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Also at the Blonde premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 13: Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

19 of 90 Feeling Super KRed / BACKGRID Tyler Hoechlin steps into the Superman suit on the set of Superman & Lois in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 13.

20 of 90 Hi Times RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Elisabeth Moss makes her way in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 13 in L.A.

21 of 90 Lady in Red Santiago Felipe/Getty Viola Davis brightens the day during her visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. to discuss her new film, The Woman King, on Sept. 12.

22 of 90 To the Nines Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Emma Watson, in Prada, celebrates the launch of Prada Paradoxeon on Sept. 12 at The Nines in N.Y.C.

23 of 90 Booking It Santiago Felipe/Getty Katie Couric visits N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y on Sept. 12 to talk up her book, Going There.

24 of 90 Shop 'Til You Drop Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Jordin Sparks stocks up on CE Ferulic Serum at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab shop in L.A. on Sept. 13.

25 of 90 Big Surprise Michael Simon Xzibit teams up with Fire TV for 'Alexa, Trick My Fan Cave' to surprise 92-year-old Los Angeles Rams super fan Lewis Lazarus on Sept. 13.

26 of 90 Parents' Night Out Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bring their A games to the premiere of Devotion at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

27 of 90 Nashville Nice Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT Carrie Underwood gets all dressed up for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville on Sept. 12.

28 of 90 Standing Together to Celebrate JC Olivera/Getty Wilmer Valderrama speaks at the National Hispanic Media Coalition's Impact Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on Sept. 9 and stresses the importance of a united Latinx community.

29 of 90 Answer the Call Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald Regina Hall mans the phone lines on Sept. 12 during the annual charity day in memory of 9/11 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald in N.Y.C.

30 of 90 Good Stuff Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Lil Nas X leaves the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.

31 of 90 Talk About It Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Longtime pals Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon sit down for a chat on Sept. 12 on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

32 of 90 On the Dot Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12 in the midst of New York Fashion Week activities.

33 of 90 Match Game Gotham/GC Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stay in sync while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

34 of 90 Roman Holiday Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock Sylvester Stallone heads to Rome to premiere his series, Tulsa King, on Sept. 13.

35 of 90 Costar Chat Jemal Countess/Getty Images Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne talk it up at a press conference for their new film The Good Nurse at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

36 of 90 Chef's Kiss Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Food & Wine Chefs Kwame Onwuachi and Dale Talde share a hug on Sept. 12 at the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 event in N.Y.C.

37 of 90 Having a Ball Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion Serena Williams addresses the crowd at GLAM SLAM Presented by New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Chase Sapphire at Spring Studios on Sept. 12.

38 of 90 Performance Art Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Mia Goth and Ti West get into the act at the Pearl premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

39 of 90 Light the Night Amy Sussman/Getty Images Also in Toronto on Sept. 12, Micheal Ward, Olivia Colman and Tanya Moodie pose at the Empire of Light premiere.

40 of 90 Water Baby DESI / BACKGRID Rita Ora soaks up the sun and surf in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 12.

41 of 90 Casually Cool J Mayer/Shutterstock Katie Holmes goes street style chic in New York City on Sept. 12.

42 of 90 Brunch Bunch Christopher Polk/AMC/Shutterstock Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Tony Dalton get together on Sept. 11 at AMC's pre-Emmys brunch at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

43 of 90 Major Moment Photagonist.ca Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied arrive at The Supper Suite premiere party of his Sony Pictures Classics film Carmen on Sept. 11.

44 of 90 Whale of a Time Rodin Eckenroth/Getty The Whale's Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser pose at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Sept. 11.

45 of 90 Cheer Leader Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Jessica Chastain gets the crowd going at The Good Nurse premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.

46 of 90 Glow On Broadimage/Shutterstock Gabrielle Union stuns at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

47 of 90 Perfect Pair Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a moment on Sept. 11 at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn.

48 of 90 Nailed It Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation Lady Gaga commands the stage on Sept. 10 during her Chromatica Ball tour stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

49 of 90 Well Suited Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Julianne Hough makes the crosswalk the catwalk on Sept. 11 in N.Y.C.

50 of 90 Sweater Weather Taylor Hill/Getty Images Gigi Hadid epitomizes cozy at the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store at 12 Mercer Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 11.

51 of 90 Jam Session Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM Pearl Jam performs at N.Y.C.'s Apollo Theater on Sept. 10 in a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series.

52 of 90 Happy to Be Here MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images Hayden Panettiere has a laugh at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

53 of 90 Cast Reunion Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch The White Lotus stars (and Emmy nominees!) Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney reunite at the Glamour x Tory Burch luncheon celebrating the Emmys at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

54 of 90 Living Legend AC Photo Diana Ross performs to a sold-out Ovation Hall crowd at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 9.

55 of 90 Shimmer and Shine Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

56 of 90 Shades of Cool Gary Gershoff/Getty for Daily Front Row Doja Cat showcases her out-of-this-world style at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

57 of 90 Best of Friends Mark Sagliocco/Getty Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

58 of 90 Dapper Dude Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Tony Shalhoub attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

59 of 90 Fashion Friends Sean Zanni/Getty for FENDI Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 9 in New York City.

60 of 90 Palling Around Shutterstock Jessica Chastain, Noah Emmerich and Eddie Redmayne pose together during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

61 of 90 Wintour Is Coming Jason Mendez/Getty for NYFW: The Shows Anna Wintour attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Hall Des Lumieres on Sept. 9 in New York City.

62 of 90 Rock Star Status Buda Mendes/Getty Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

63 of 90 Sing It Timothy Norris/Getty Hayley Kiyoko performs at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 9 in Los Angeles.

64 of 90 Awards Darling Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

65 of 90 Glam Gal Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Julianne Moore attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

66 of 90 'Bros' for Life Shutterstock Costars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner get close during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

67 of 90 Laugh It Out Shutterstock Austin Scott and Tyler Perry share a laugh during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

68 of 90 Green Glow Shutterstock Sanaa Lathan from Paramount+ Canada's On the Come Up strikes a pose during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

69 of 90 Grand Entrance Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Gwen Stefani puts on a happy face while arriving on stage at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

70 of 90 Girls Rule Emma McIntyre/Getty Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega attend The Woman King photo call at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9.

71 of 90 Host with the Most Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Emmys host Kenan Thompson meets the press on Sept. 8 at the Emmy Awards preview event in Los Angeles.

72 of 90 Costar Crackup Michelle Quance/Variety via Getty Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood share a moment on Sept. 9 at the Variety studio presented by King's Hawaiian at the Toronto International Film Festival.

73 of 90 Theater Buffs Amy Sussman/Getty Images Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union get glammed up for the premiere of The Inspection during the Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8.

74 of 90 Loved Up TheImageDirect.com Kate Bosworth and Justin Long stay connected on Sept. 8 while out in N.Y.C.

75 of 90 Weird Vibes Leon Bennett/Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe and "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

76 of 90 Glamour Girl Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Also at the Toronto premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: costar Evan Rachel Wood.

77 of 90 Fashionable Friends Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REVOLVE Ciara and La La Anthony help kick off New York Fashion Week at the REVOLVE Gallery presentation at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

78 of 90 Mom & Me Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Hillary and Chelsea Clinton crack up on Sept. 8 at the New York City premiere of their new series Gutsy.

79 of 90 Holding Court Gotham/GC Images Lin-Manuel Miranda and Maria Sharapova arrive at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

80 of 90 Hangin' Tough Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Gigi Hadid and Jimmy Fallon pause for a photo during her visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

81 of 90 Back in the Saddle Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne hits the stage on Sept. 8 during halftime of the NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

82 of 90 Spooky Season Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood Kyle Richards, Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis are ready for scares at the Halloween Horror Nights opening night celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 8.

83 of 90 Tall Tale Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Elisabeth Moss attends the premiere of The Handmaid's Tale at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

84 of 90 Pumped Up Andreas Rentz/Getty Images As the Venice International Film Festival winds down in Italy, director Oliver Stone arrives to the premiere of Nuclear on Sept. 9.

85 of 90 Teenage Dream John Nacion/starmaxinc.com Dino of K-pop group Seventeen hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 following the band's final Be the Sun US tour stop in Newark, New Jersey, earlier in the week.

86 of 90 Peace Keeper Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Gigi Hadid shares good vibes while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

87 of 90 Black Tie Guy Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Brad Pitt attends the red carpet premiere of Blonde at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.

88 of 90 Such Stars MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan make their arrival to Paramount+'s Star Trek Day at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

89 of 90 Magic Mic Mauricio Santana/Getty Avril Lavigne performs at Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 7.