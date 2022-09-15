Celebs Flock to the Michael Kors NYFW Show, Plus Jennifer Garner and More

By People Staff
Published on September 15, 2022
Devil in the Details

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Wonder what they talked about! Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour sit side-by-side at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

Front-Row Fabulous

Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario, and Vanessa Hudgens attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Nina Dobrev, Alexandra Daddario and Vanessa Hudgens take their front-row seats at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.

Power Pose

Serena Williams attends the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Highline Stages on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/WireImage

Also at the Michael Kors show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 14: Serena Williams, who commands the cameras outside the venue.

Coffee Walk

Jennifer Garner is seen on September 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner takes her drink to-go in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

Water World

Ted Danson attends Oceana's 2022 New York Gala at The Rainbow Room on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Ted Danson takes on hosting duties on Sept. 13 at the Oceana Gala in New York City, which raised $1.6 million to protect and restore oceans.

Perfect Pairing

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Runway, Spring Summer 2023, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2022
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Another day, another New York Fashion Week event for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who put their heads together on Sept. 13 at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show.

Caped Crusader

Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage at the Unitas Gala 2022 on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Natasha Bedingfield performs onstage at the UNITAS Gala 2022 at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

Dressed to Impress

Kaia Jordan Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful OBE "A Visible Man" book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful

Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford attend Edward Enninful's A Visible Man book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Sept. 13.

Come Together

Miranda Kerr, Edward Enninful, and Orlando Bloom attend Edward Enninful OBE "A Visible Man" book launch presented by Citi at Sunset Tower Hotel
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Edward Enninful

Also at the event on Sept. 13: friendly exes Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom, who flank the man of the hour, author and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Zac Is Back

Zac Efron attends "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Zac Efron smiles at the premiere of The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13.

Grand Entrance

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1708 -- Pictured: Tennis player Serena Williams arrives on Tuesday
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Serena Williams makes her way to the hot seat on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

Total Twinning

Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the screening of "The Silent Twins"
Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright share a warm greeting at a screening of The Silent Twins at Metrograph in N.Y.C. on Sept. 13.

Kissing Crew

Gia Giudice, Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Front Row
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Gia, Teresa and Milania Giudice blow kisses to the cameras at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13.

Take the Cake

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jennifer Hudson poses with her birthday cake while also celebrating the debut of her new daytime talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show"
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson celebrates her birthday and her eponymous new daytime talk show at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

Family Act

Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Simon Cowell brings fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric to the red carpet of the America's Got Talent season 17 live show taping in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

Model Moment

Heidi Klum is seen on September 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum struts her stuff outside the live taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena on Sept. 13.

Glitter Gal

ana de armas
Ana de Armas. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Ana de Armas makes her arrival to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Blonde on Sept. 13.

Hair Apparent

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the Blonde premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 13: Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

Feeling Super

- *EXCLUSIVE* - Tyler Hoechlin is seen for the first time in his new season 3 Superman suit
KRed / BACKGRID

Tyler Hoechlin steps into the Superman suit on the set of Superman & Lois in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 13.

Hi Times

Elisabeth Moss is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elisabeth Moss makes her way in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 13 in L.A.

Lady in Red

Viola Davis visits SiriusXM Studio on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Viola Davis brightens the day during her visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. to discuss her new film, The Woman King, on Sept. 12.

To the Nines

EMMA WATSON CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF PRADA PARADOXE 09/12/2022
Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Emma Watson, in Prada, celebrates the launch of Prada Paradoxeon on Sept. 12 at The Nines in N.Y.C.

Booking It

Katie Couric visits the 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Katie Couric visits N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y on Sept. 12 to talk up her book, Going There.

Shop 'Til You Drop

Santa Monica, CA - 13 Sept 2022 - Jordin Sparks stocks up on CE Ferulic Serum at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab shop
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Jordin Sparks stocks up on CE Ferulic Serum at the new SkinCeuticals SkinLab shop in L.A. on Sept. 13.

Big Surprise

Rapper Xzibit Teams Up with Fire TV for “Alexa, Trick My Fan Cave” to Surprise 92 Year Old LA Rams Super Fan Lewis Lazarus, Sept 13 2022
Michael Simon

Xzibit teams up with Fire TV for 'Alexa, Trick My Fan Cave' to surprise 92-year-old Los Angeles Rams super fan Lewis Lazarus on Sept. 13.

Parents' Night Out

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Devotion" Premiere
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner bring their A games to the premiere of Devotion at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

Nashville Nice

Carrie Underwood attends CMT Giants: Vince Gill at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT

Carrie Underwood gets all dressed up for the CMT Giants: Vince Gill event at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville on Sept. 12.

Standing Together to Celebrate

Wilmer Valderrama, Trailblazer Impact Award, speaks onstage during the NHMC 2022 Impact Awards Gala
JC Olivera/Getty

Wilmer Valderrama speaks at the National Hispanic Media Coalition's Impact Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on Sept. 9 and stresses the importance of a united Latinx community.

Answer the Call

Regina Hall attends the annual charity day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Regina Hall mans the phone lines on Sept. 12 during the annual charity day in memory of 9/11 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald in N.Y.C.

Good Stuff

Lil Nas X is seen leaving the Coach 1941 fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Lil Nas X leaves the Coach 1941 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.

Talk About It

Drew Barrymore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Longtime pals Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon sit down for a chat on Sept. 12 on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

On the Dot

Kendall Jenner is seen on September 12, 2022 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12 in the midst of New York Fashion Week activities.

Match Game

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott seen on the streets of Manhattan
Gotham/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stay in sync while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

Roman Holiday

Sylvester Stallone 'Tulsa King' Paramount TV series photocall
Marco Provvisionato/ipa-agency/Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone heads to Rome to premiere his series, Tulsa King, on Sept. 13.

Costar Chat

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne speak onstage at "The Good Nurse" Press Conference during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne talk it up at a press conference for their new film The Good Nurse at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

Chef's Kiss

Kwame Onwuachi and Eric Adjepong attend Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Food & Wine

Chefs Kwame Onwuachi and Dale Talde share a hug on Sept. 12 at the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 event in N.Y.C.

Having a Ball

Serena Williams speaks at GLAM SLAM Presented by NYFW: The Shows and Chase Sapphire Session 6: S By Serena Presentation with Serena Williams during NYFW: The Shows 2022
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion

Serena Williams addresses the crowd at GLAM SLAM Presented by New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Chase Sapphire at Spring Studios on Sept. 12.

Performance Art

Mia Goth and Ti West attend the "Pearl" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mia Goth and Ti West get into the act at the Pearl premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 12.

Light the Night

Micheal Ward, Olivia Colman, and Tanya Moodie attend the "Empire Of Light" Premiere
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Also in Toronto on Sept. 12, Micheal Ward, Olivia Colman and Tanya Moodie pose at the Empire of Light premiere.

Water Baby

*EXCLUSIVE* Rita Ora dives into the waters of Rio de Janeiro
DESI / BACKGRID

Rita Ora soaks up the sun and surf in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 12.

Casually Cool

Katie Holmes sighting in Soho, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2022
J Mayer/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes goes street style chic in New York City on Sept. 12.

Brunch Bunch

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Tony Dalton AMC Networks Emmy Brunch, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Sep 2022
Christopher Polk/AMC/Shutterstock

Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and Tony Dalton get together on Sept. 11 at AMC's pre-Emmys brunch at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

Major Moment

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Photagonist.ca

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied arrive at The Supper Suite premiere party of his Sony Pictures Classics film Carmen on Sept. 11.

Whale of a Time

Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser attend "The Whale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The Whale's Sadie Sink and Brendan Fraser pose at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Sept. 11.

Cheer Leader

Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain gets the crowd going at The Good Nurse premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11.

Glow On

Gabrielle Union Daytime Beauty Awards
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union stuns at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

Perfect Pair

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a moment on Sept. 11 at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn.

Nailed It

Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Tour at Dodger Stadium
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation

Lady Gaga commands the stage on Sept. 10 during her Chromatica Ball tour stop at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Well Suited

Julianne Hough is seen on September 11, 2022 in New York City
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough makes the crosswalk the catwalk on Sept. 11 in N.Y.C.

Sweater Weather

Gigi Hadid attends the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid epitomizes cozy at the opening of her Guest In Residence pop-up store at 12 Mercer Street in N.Y.C. on Sept. 11.

Jam Session

Pearl Jam Performs Live At The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pearl Jam performs at N.Y.C.'s Apollo Theater on Sept. 10 in a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM's Small Stage Series.

Happy to Be Here

Hayden Panettiere arrives for the "Emmy Nominees Night" event hosted by the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA in West Hollywood
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere has a laugh at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

Cast Reunion

Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney attend the Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon Celebrating the Emmys
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour x Tory Burch

The White Lotus stars (and Emmy nominees!) Connie Britton and Sydney Sweeney reunite at the Glamour x Tory Burch luncheon celebrating the Emmys at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

Living Legend

Legendary musical icon Diana Ross performed to a sold out Ovation Hall crowd at Ocean Casino Resort
AC Photo

Diana Ross performs to a sold-out Ovation Hall crowd at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 9.

Shimmer and Shine

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Christina Ricci attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

Shades of Cool

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)
Gary Gershoff/Getty for Daily Front Row

Doja Cat showcases her out-of-this-world style at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

Best of Friends

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn attend The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on Sept. 10 in New York City.

Dapper Dude

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tony Shalhoub attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Tony Shalhoub attends The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at the Annual Nominees Night event on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood, California.

Fashion Friends

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI)
Sean Zanni/Getty for FENDI

Winnie Harlow and Kim Kardashian attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 9 in New York City.

Palling Around

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain, Noah Emmerich and Eddie Redmayne pose together during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

Wintour Is Coming

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Anna Wintour attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Hall Des Lumieres on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )
Jason Mendez/Getty for NYFW: The Shows

Anna Wintour attends the Proenza Schouler fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Hall Des Lumieres on Sept. 9 in New York City.

Rock Star Status

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 09: Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 09, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The famous festival Rock in Rio returns after two years of cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/Getty

Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on Sept. 9 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sing It

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Hayley Kiyoko performs at The Greek Theatre on September 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
Timothy Norris/Getty

Hayley Kiyoko performs at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 9 in Los Angeles.

Awards Darling

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for "Tar" during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Cate Blanchett poses with the Coppa Volpi for Best Actress for Tar during the award winners photocall at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

Glam Gal

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Jury President Julianne Moore attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Julianne Moore attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy.

'Bros' for Life

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Shutterstock

Costars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner get close during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, sponsored by Paramount+ Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

Laugh It Out

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Shutterstock

Austin Scott and Tyler Perry share a laugh during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

Green Glow

Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist party
Shutterstock

Sanaa Lathan from Paramount+ Canada's On the Come Up strikes a pose during Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival at 1 Hotel Toronto on Sept. 10.

Grand Entrance

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty

Gwen Stefani puts on a happy face while arriving on stage at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Girls Rule

Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and John Boyega attend "The Woman King" Photo Call on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sheila Atim, Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega attend The Woman King photo call at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9.

Host with the Most

Kenan Thompson, Emmy Awards telecast host Emmy Awards Press Preview, Los Angeles, California, USA - 08 Sep 2022
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Emmys host Kenan Thompson meets the press on Sept. 8 at the Emmy Awards preview event in Los Angeles.

Costar Crackup

Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood at the Variety Studio, Presented by King's Hawaiian - Day 1 at the St. Regis Hotel on Friday, September 9th 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Michelle Quance/Variety via Getty

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood share a moment on Sept. 9 at the Variety studio presented by King's Hawaiian at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Theater Buffs

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union get glammed up for the premiere of The Inspection during the Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 8.

Loved Up

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long pack on the PDA after a dinner date in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long stay connected on Sept. 8 while out in N.Y.C.

Weird Vibes

Daniel Radcliffe and "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe and "Weird Al" Yankovic attend the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

Glamour Girl

Evan Rachel Wood attends the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also at the Toronto premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: costar Evan Rachel Wood.

Fashionable Friends

Ciara and La La Anthony attend the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation At Hudson Yards
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Ciara and La La Anthony help kick off New York Fashion Week at the REVOLVE Gallery presentation at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Mom & Me

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton 'Gutsy' TV series premiere
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton crack up on Sept. 8 at the New York City premiere of their new series Gutsy.

Holding Court

Maria Sharapova and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the 2022 US Open
Gotham/GC Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Maria Sharapova arrive at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Hangin' Tough

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1705 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid and host Jimmy Fallon pose together
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid and Jimmy Fallon pause for a photo during her visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Back in the Saddle

Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne hits the stage on Sept. 8 during halftime of the NFL season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Spooky Season

Kyle Richards, Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Kyle Richards, Jason Blum and Jamie Lee Curtis are ready for scares at the Halloween Horror Nights opening night celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 8.

Tall Tale

Elisabeth Moss attends "The Handmaid's Tale" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss attends the premiere of The Handmaid's Tale at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

Pumped Up

Oliver Ston attends the photocall for "Nuclear" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

As the Venice International Film Festival winds down in Italy, director Oliver Stone arrives to the premiere of Nuclear on Sept. 9.

Teenage Dream

K-Pop band 'Seventeen' is seen in New York City
John Nacion/starmaxinc.com

Dino of K-pop group Seventeen hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 following the band's final Be the Sun US tour stop in Newark, New Jersey, earlier in the week.

Peace Keeper

Gigi Hadid is seen on September 08, 2022 in New York City
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gigi Hadid shares good vibes while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Black Tie Guy

Brad Pitt attends the "Blonde" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Brad Pitt attends the red carpet premiere of Blonde at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.

Such Stars

British actor Sir Patrick Stewart (L) and US actress Jeri Ryan arrive to Paramount+ Star Trek Day held at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, on September 8, 2022
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan make their arrival to Paramount+'s Star Trek Day at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.

Magic Mic

Singer Avril Lavigne performs live on stage at Espaco Unimed on September 7, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Mauricio Santana/Getty

Avril Lavigne performs at Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 7.

Listening In

Taylor Kitsch recording his upcoming Audible Original project KOZ which will premiere Thursday, September 15
Audible

Taylor Kitsch records his upcoming Audible Original project KOZ, which premieres next Thursday, Sept. 15.

