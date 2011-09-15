Star Tracks: Thursday, September 15, 2011

SHOW OF SUPPORT

For their second date in two days, Ashlee Simpson and boyfriend Vincent Piazza make their red carpet debut Wednesday at the second season premiere of his HBO drama, Boardwalk Empire, in New York.

BABY'S DAY OUT

Look who's all grown up! Bethenny Frankel cracks up with beaming – and blonde! – daughter Bryn, 16 months, Wednesday while heading out in New York.

FAMILY PRIDE

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian support kid sis Kendall Jenner's catwalk debut at the Sherri Hill show in New yOrk on Wednesday. "Wow my little sis @kendalljenner faced her fears amp killed it tonight on the runway!!!" Kim Tweeted.

BAG IN ACTION

A day after the premiere of the new Breaking Dawn trailer, leading man Robert Pattinson keeps a firm grip on his belongings at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.

STREET CHIC

Following a sun-soaked vacation in the South of France, new parents Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy bundle up for a stroll through London on Thursday.

iHOTTIE

Relying on his smart phone to get him there, Jon Hamm reports for Don Draper duty Wednesday on the L.A. set of Mad Men.

SIMON NOSE BEST

Simon Cowell continues his with fellow X Factor judge Paula Abdul at the talent competition's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday.

TYRA, INK.

After the premiere of America's Next Top Model: All-Stars, Tyra Banks gets acquainted with her target demographic at a book signing for her young adult novel, Modelland, which chronicles a gawky teen with mismatched eyes, in L.A. on Wednesday.

FISTS OF 'STEEL'

Hugh Jackman gets ready to rumble Wednesday at the U.K. premiere of his new movie, Real Steel, in London's Leicester Square. The futuristic boxing flick hits theaters stateside Oct. 7.

FLORAL DISPLAY

Blair does Brooklyn! Leighton Meester takes a break from Fashion Week to film scenes for season five of Gossip Girl (which returns Sept. 26) on Wednesday.

BIKER BOY

Coming through! David Beckham revs up his ride Wednesday while taking his motorcycle for a spin in West Hollywood.

FOUR OF A KIND

One of these things is not like the other! Emmy Awards host Jane Lynch does her best Jersey girl impression Wednesday alongside the stars of Jersey Shore – Deena Cortese, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Sammi Giancola – after filming a segment for the awards show in L.A.

SILVER FOXES

Looks like he's found his understudy! Following the premiere of his new talk show, Anderson, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper preps for an interview with his latest subject, his own wax figure, during its unveiling Wednesday at Madame Tussauds in New York.

SPIRIT FINGERS

After being roasted by friends for a Comedy Central special, Charlie Sheen continues his comeback tour with a peaceful stop at The Wendy Williams Show Wednesday in New York.

HAVING A ROW

Michael Douglas beams while sharing a front-row view of Michael Kors's runway show with beauties Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zoe Saldana Wednesday at New York's Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week.

