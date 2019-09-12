Brad Pitt Promotes His Latest in Tokyo, Plus Natalie Portman, Lizzo & More

Spaced Out
Brad Pitt speaks at the Japanese premiere of his film Ad Astra at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on Thursday.
Glam Girls
Costars Natalie Portman and Zazie Beetz get glammed up in black gowns for the Lucy in the Sky premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.
She's Got the Juice
Lizzo is ready to #GetJuicy at the Absolut Juice afterparty on Thursday in Miami Beach.
Battle of the BFFs
Reese Witherspoon and host Ellen DeGeneres battle over who is better friends with Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Music Man
John Mayer wows the crowd during his performance at Viejas Arena on Wednesday in San Diego, California.
'Sea' the Change
Ted Danson addresses the crowd during the Oceana 2019 New York Event Gala honoring Diane Lane and engineer Simon Sidamon-Eristoff at The Rainbow Room on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Look of Love
New couple Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa share a sweet moment at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show at the Park Avenue Armory in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Feeling Fall
Jonah Hill steps out in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday dressed in all black with rose-colored sunglasses.
Foot Pop
Coco Rocha and Nina Agdal strike matching poses at Uniqlo U’s Fashion Week 2019 Preview and LifeWear Magazine Launch on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Color Coordinated
Jamie Foxx arrives at the Amazon Original Savage x Fenty show afterparty looking dapper on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Rain or Shine
Charlie Hunnam cheers with fans as he walks the red carpet at the True History of the Kelly Gang premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.
Power Panel
Jane Fonda sits down with L’Oréal Paris to discuss how women can celebrate each other during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday at Hotel X in Canada.
On the Move
James McAvoy is all smiles as he walks through N.Y.C. on Wednesday, dressed in a suit and tie.
Chic Couple
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson arrive at the boohoo NYFW celebration at the boohoo Mansion on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Killing Late Night
Why Women Kill star Alexandra Daddario pops by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday in L.A.
Blonde Ambition
Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman buddy up on Wednesday in the front row of the Michael Kors Collection show during New York Fashion Week.
Beachy Keen
Sienna Miller smiles on Wednesday as she sees the beach closet dedicated to her during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival in France.
Disney Date
DeMario Jackson and Scheana Shay keep it cozy on Wednesday while at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with the Vanderpump Rules cast.
Street Stylin'
Michelle Williams blends in with the crowd on Wednesday during an outing in Brooklyn, New York.
Glamour Shot
Kate Bosworth greets photographers outside Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Hold the Phone
Ilana Glazer gets in on the action during the annual September 11th charity day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Brain Freeze
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna share a sweet treat during a visit to Shake Shack on Tuesday to promote NBC’s Bring the Funny in West Hollywood.
Eyes on the Prize
Guest star Kris Jenner wins a lawnmower during a “The Price Is Right” segment on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.
On the Line
Prince Harry works on a trade during BGC Charity Day, honoring the victims of the September 11th attacks, on Wednesday in London.
'Savage' Show
Rihanna steals the spotlight during a sneak peak of her Savage x Fenty Show presented by Amazon Prime Video at Barclays Center on Tuesday in Brooklyn.
Think Pink
Patrick Schwarzenegger sports a bold pink matching set to the Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Mom Moments
Serena Williams brings daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. out on the catwalk during her Serena by Serena Williams New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2020 show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Green Glam
Katharine McPhee glows at the Pamella Roland New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Walk the Walk
Michael B. Jordan steps out in a chic and cozy look for the spring 2020 Coach runway show on Tuesday at the High Line in N.Y.C.
Lean on Me
Maya Hawke lends a shoulder to costar Alex Wolff during the Human Capital premiere on Tuesday during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
Movie Night
Peter Sarsgaard and wife Maggie Gyllenhaal pose together at Audi Canada’s post-screening event for Human Capital on Tuesday during the Toronto International Film Festival.
Radiant Ruffles
Cynthia Erivo owns the Harriet premiere red carpet during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday.
Fan Friendly
Joe Alwyn smiles while signing autographs ahead of the Harriet premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday.
Taking a Stand
Ryan Seacrest tries to get on cohost Kelly Ripa’s level as she poses en pointe along with more than 300 dancers who broke the Guinness World Record for Most Ballet Dancers En Pointe Simultaneously outside Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Furry Fan
Julianne Hough cuddles with a pup on the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Back in the 'Old Town'
Lil Nas X surprises fans with a visit to his former high school during Hot 107.9’s Pep Rally at Lithia Springs High School on Tuesday in Georgia.
It's a Date
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter walk the streets of N.Y.C. in coordinating outfits on Tuesday.
Get Low
Rosario Dawson strikes a pose in a patterned two-piece set in New York City on Tuesday.
Glittery Getup
Jenny Lewis performs at Revolution Live on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Costars on the Carpet
Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Smits pose arm in arm at the Bluff City Law world premiere in Memphis on Tuesday night.
Regal Moment
Iconic supermodel Carol Alt closes designer Zang Toi’s 30th anniversary show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Keeping the Beat
Seth Meyers steps in as a guest judge on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing Thursday, Sept. 12, at 10 p.m. ET, joining Iron Chef Michael Symon and Flay in a showdown featuring Top Chef‘s Carrie Baird and Chef Lamar Moore of Chicago.
Baby Blue
Daniel Craig gets rough around the edges on Tuesday while filming the new Bond movie, No Time to Die, in Matera, Italy.
Back in Action
Jennifer Lopez and Hoda Kotb play coy on Tuesday following a SiriusXM Town Hall interview about Lopez’s new movie, Hustlers, in N.Y.C.
To the Point
Neil Patrick Harris gets animated on Tuesday during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Front Row Friends
Zendaya and H.E.R. hang in the front row of the Vera Wang spring/summer 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.