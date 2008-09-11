Star Tracks - Thursday, September 11, 2008
BAGGY LADY
Katie Holmes gets comfortable in a pair of denim bell bottoms – paired with a cardigan and an extra-large tote bag – while leaving her New York apartment Thursday. Rehearsing for her Broadway debut, the actress had been modeling a range of denim styles on the streets of the Big Apple.
QUEEN OF THE 'HILL'
She's one busy star! Lauren Conrad, who recently signed on to write a series of young adult books, is equally excited at the launch of her Fall 2008 Lauren Conrad Collection Wednesday at Bloomingdale's in New York City.
'ROCK' THE HOUSE
Janet Jackson sets things in motion with a hair-raising performance during the first show of her Rock Witchu tour, which kicked off Wednesday night at Vancouver's General Motors Place.
WINDOW DRESSING
Look who's having fun at his own birthday bash! Guy Richie celebrates his 40th birthday with wife Madonna and their kids during a lively fete at his London pub The Punchbowl on Wednesday.
MUPPET MANIA
Disney stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato enjoy a delightful meet and greet with Miss Piggy during a taping of Studio DC Hosted by Selena Gomez, a new variety show featuring a guest appearance by the Muppets, which debuts on the Disney Channel Oct. 5.
A 'STAND UP' GUY
His character is breaking all the rules on Gossip Girl, but in real life Chace Crawford plays dutiful son to mom Dana backstage at the Stand Up For a Cure charity concert Wednesday at New York's Madison Square Garden. Headlined by Dave Matthews Band, the event brought out stars including Julia Roberts and Lindsay Lohan (not pictured).
IN HER SHOES
Fashion guru Andre Leon Talley has a little spring in his step – hello, peep-toe slip-ons! – during a stroll with tennis ace Venus Williams Wednesday in New York. The fashionable duo were en route to the Doo.Ri Spring 2009 show as part of New York Fashion Week.
See all your favorite stars at Fashion Week.
BEST IN SHOW
After a bumpy start during her recent GMA performance, Jessica Simpson hits her stride with pup Daisy as she returns to her New York City hotel Wednesday evening.
STUCK ON HER
Admitting that she's found happiness in her life, Lindsay Lohan sticks close to gal pal Samantha Ronson during the Ultimat Vodka Launch party at the Empire Hotel Rooftop Wednesday in New York City.
'GOOD' VIBRATIONS
Taylor Swift leaves Good Morning America Wednesday morning with a grin on her face. The country star has good reason to smile: That morning, she learned she was on the list of nominees for this year's Country Music Association awards. "I'm having a really good day," the singer, who's up for female vocalist of the year, said after the announcement.
SALUTE TO FASHION
Jennifer Lopez models a full-skirted black frock – and gives a little wave – en route to her front row seat at Oscar de la Renta's runway show on Wednesday in New York.
See all your favorite stars at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
WALKING WONDER
SLOW RIDE
Meanwhile, taking a stroller ride in another part of town, Marcia Cross stops for a sweet treat Tuesday with one of her 18-month old twin daughters at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.
TOUCH AND GO
Scottish actor Gerard Butler is a hands-on man Wednesday, reaching out for a few handshakes while walking the red carpet at the Tokyo premiere of his romantic drama, P.S. I Love You.
MORNING RUN
Finding his morning coffee fix, Keanu Reeves steps out for a beverage run during a visit to New York City on Wednesday. Next up for the actor? The remake of the sci-fi flick, The Day the Earth Stood Still, which opens in conventional and Imax theaters in December.
BUTTON UP
Julia Roberts makes a casually chic style statement during a stroll through New York City on Wednesday afternoon.