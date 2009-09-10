Star Tracks: Thursday, September 10, 2009
GIRLS' DAY OUT
Enjoying a little one-on-one time, Salma Hayek keeps a tight hold on daughter Valentina – who turns 2 on Sept. 21 – during an afternoon stroll in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
GOT CRAVINGS?
All she needs is the ice cream! Kendra Wilkinson enjoys a Girls Next Door reunion – and a salty snack – during her baby shower, thrown by pals Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt (not pictured) Wednesday at a private residence outside of Los Angeles. "It was just so nice for her to have everyone in the same place," a source tells PEOPLE of the event.
METAL CHIC
Drew Barrymore is ready to rock Wednesday, throwing up the horns while promoting her directorial debut film, Whip It, in Boston. The roller derby comedy hits theaters on Oct. 2.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
That's an unusual accessory! Kate Hudson takes her empty plastic container along during a stroll through Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.
GUITAR HERO
Country crooner Brad Paisley – who scored six CMA nominations – takes the stage Wednesday at the first-ever Grammy Salute to Country Music, honoring Vince Gill. At the event, held at Nashville's Loveless Barn, Paisley performed Gill's song, "Trying to Get Over You."
BEACHY KEEN
Who's ready for a beach party? An upbeat Jessica Simpson basks in the sunlight alongside pal CaCee Cobb Wednesday while filming The Price of Beauty on Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
CALL TO 'SERVICE'
Jennifer Garner leaves the set of Valentine's Day behind Wednesday for some political action on Capitol Hill, where the actress introduced the Full-Service Community Schools Act. The bill aims to fund public schools that provide physical and mental health services for students and their families.
BLACK & WHITE
Newly brunette (again!) Kim Kardashian complements her darker locks with a chic blazer at the Los Angeles premiere of Whiteout Wednesday at the Mann Village Theater.
TOTALLY '80S
Are they headed to a Madonna concert? Costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall are the picture of '80s chic while filming the sequel to Sex and the City in Manhattan on Wednesday.
GLASS ACT
Lady Gaga is looking at the world through rose-colored glasses (literally!) as she leaves her Paris hotel Wednesday in a complementary burgundy coat for an appearance at the Virgin Megastore.
HOT (PINK) WHEELS
It takes a real man to sport this much pink! In a blush-toned low rider – and coordinated shirt and cap! – Ashton Kutcher continues shooting scenes for his romantic comedy, Valentine's Day, Wednesday in Marina del Rey, Calif.
DRESS THE PART
Days after her star-studded baby shower, mom-to-be Ellen Pompeo steps out for an errand run Wednesday with husband Chris Ivery (not pictured) Wednesday in Los Angeles.
TEXT KELLY
With the help of her 8-year-old daughter Lola, Kelly Ripa spreads the word Wednesday about her Electrolux Text-A-Thon fundraising drive – where texting "Kelly" to 85944 donates $5 to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund – in Manhattan.
BACK TO WORK
A coffee-toting Shia LaBeouf reports to work Wednesday on the New York set of his latest movie Money Never Sleeps. Recently, the actor has been getting cozy with costar Carey Mulligan (not pictured) all over the Big Apple.
THE HOT SEAT
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester is sitting pretty in a Proenza Schouler jumpsuit at a party celebrating the Sundance Channel's fashion documentary The Day Before at New York's private Norwood Club Tuesday.