Star Tracks: Thursday, September 1, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

DANCE CLASS

Credit: X17

Kristin Cavallari stays in lock-step with Dancing With the Stars partner Mark Ballas awhile leaving season 13 dance rehearsals on Wednesday in L.A.. a

SURPRISE PARTY

Credit: Fame

Justin Timberlake works his musical magic at New York's Southern Hospitality restaurant, where he performed an impromptu concert for fans on Wednesday night.

ON LEAVE

Credit: X17

Jennifer Aniston, who admitted she flips through tabloids, stays in step with live-in boyfriend Justin Theroux Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

SAIL AWAY

Credit: Fame

Arrivederci! Madonna bids Venice, Italy, a fond farewell Thursday, after making an appearance to promote her directorial project, W.E., at the 68th annual Venice Film Festival.

GODDESS GAMS

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

After an Australian getaway with Leonardo DiCaprio, Blake Lively shows off her glow on the New York set of Gossip Girl on Wednesday.

EMPIRE STATE SALUTE

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kim Kardashian and hubby Kris Humphries bask in a sweet celebration Wednesday at Capitale in New York, where the newlyweds celebrated their Big Apple homecoming.

SUNSET STROLL

Credit: Splash News Online

Alicia Keys navigates the streets of her native Manhattan Wednesday during a mother-son stroll with 10-month-old Egypt.

BIKINI CRUISE

Credit: Carlos Roque/Broadimage

After performing a high-flying stunt, 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord gets tongues wagging Wednesday during a skimpy bike ride around L.A.

'WELL' SUITED

Credit: Daniel Deme/WENN

Prince Harry suits up – and dries off – for the WellChild Awards at London's Inter-Continental Hotel on Wednesday. The royal is a patron of WellChild, an organization dedicated to assisting severely sick children and their families.

SHIP MATES

Credit: Ian Lawrence/Splash News Online

George Clooney keeps glam company with pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber Wednesday as they sail into the premiere of the actor-director’s political drama, The Ides of March, which opens the 68th Venice Film Festival.

DOOR MAN

Credit: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Right this way! Mark Wahlberg helps launch the Graduate to Go Studio in conjunction with Taco Bell and his own youth foundation Wednesday at the Boys amp Girls Clubs of Los Angeles Harbor in San Pedro, Calif.

JOINED AT THE SIP

Credit: X17

Leaving newborn daughter Haven at home, Jessica Alba and 3-year-old mini-me Honor pick up some delicious drinks at Coffee Bean amp Tea in Beverly Hills Wednesday.

SET DRESSING

Credit: Flynet

After splitting from Derek Jeter, Minka Kelly keeps busy with work Wednesday, shooting scenes for the new Charlie's Angels reboot in Miami.

NO SWEAT

Credit: Stickman/Bauer-Griffin

A dressed-down Gisele Bündchen steps out solo for a morning workout in Boston Wednesday.

DOUBLE CROSS

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Newlyweds Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries take a casual stroll in Manhattan on Wednesday – just days after Kardashian attended the MTV VMAs.

