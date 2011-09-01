Star Tracks: Thursday, September 1, 2011
DANCE CLASS
Kristin Cavallari stays in lock-step with Dancing With the Stars partner Mark Ballas awhile leaving season 13 dance rehearsals on Wednesday in L.A.. a
SURPRISE PARTY
Justin Timberlake works his musical magic at New York's Southern Hospitality restaurant, where he performed an impromptu concert for fans on Wednesday night.
ON LEAVE
Jennifer Aniston, who admitted she flips through tabloids, stays in step with live-in boyfriend Justin Theroux Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.
SAIL AWAY
Arrivederci! Madonna bids Venice, Italy, a fond farewell Thursday, after making an appearance to promote her directorial project, W.E., at the 68th annual Venice Film Festival.
GODDESS GAMS
After an Australian getaway with Leonardo DiCaprio, Blake Lively shows off her glow on the New York set of Gossip Girl on Wednesday.
EMPIRE STATE SALUTE
Kim Kardashian and hubby Kris Humphries bask in a sweet celebration Wednesday at Capitale in New York, where the newlyweds celebrated their Big Apple homecoming.
SUNSET STROLL
Alicia Keys navigates the streets of her native Manhattan Wednesday during a mother-son stroll with 10-month-old Egypt.
BIKINI CRUISE
After performing a high-flying stunt, 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord gets tongues wagging Wednesday during a skimpy bike ride around L.A.
'WELL' SUITED
Prince Harry suits up – and dries off – for the WellChild Awards at London's Inter-Continental Hotel on Wednesday. The royal is a patron of WellChild, an organization dedicated to assisting severely sick children and their families.
SHIP MATES
George Clooney keeps glam company with pals Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber Wednesday as they sail into the premiere of the actor-director’s political drama, The Ides of March, which opens the 68th Venice Film Festival.
DOOR MAN
Right this way! Mark Wahlberg helps launch the Graduate to Go Studio in conjunction with Taco Bell and his own youth foundation Wednesday at the Boys amp Girls Clubs of Los Angeles Harbor in San Pedro, Calif.
JOINED AT THE SIP
Leaving newborn daughter Haven at home, Jessica Alba and 3-year-old mini-me Honor pick up some delicious drinks at Coffee Bean amp Tea in Beverly Hills Wednesday.
SET DRESSING
After splitting from Derek Jeter, Minka Kelly keeps busy with work Wednesday, shooting scenes for the new Charlie's Angels reboot in Miami.
NO SWEAT
A dressed-down Gisele Bündchen steps out solo for a morning workout in Boston Wednesday.
DOUBLE CROSS
