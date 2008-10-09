Star Tracks - Thursday, October 9, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

ON THE PHONE AGAIN

Does Lindsay Lohan have a shopping buddy on the line? The actress takes a phone call while on a trip to Fred Segal in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

SPARKLE VISION

The Jonas Brothers are lighting up London! The boy band, who recently finished the music video for "Lovebug," deliver an electrifying performance Wednesday on The Paul O'Grady Show.

THE RUNAROUND

Katie Holmes – with a handful of plush pets – is along for the ride as 2-year-old daughter Suri sprints ahead during an afternoon run Wednesday in New York City.

TAG SALE

Britney Spears gets an eyeful while trying on a pair of glasses during a shopping trip Wednesday to West Hollywood vintage store Wasteland.

Take a first look at Britney's new .

'RICO' SUAVE

With a drink in hand, a mustachioed and shirtless George Clooney works on his tan Tuesday as he chills out in Puerto Rico, where he's currently filming the drama Men Who Stare at Goats.

TAKING A STAND

Where's Justin Bobby? Lauren Conrad finds good company in her guy pal, My Boys star Kyle Howard, while waiting for her new car – an Audi R8 – at the valet stand following lunch at Toast in West Hollywood Wednesday.

SLIPPERY SLOPE

Marcia Cross prepares to take the plunge down a slide with 19-month-old daughter Savannah during an outing with her twins to a Santa Monica park on Wednesday.

FLOWER GIRL

With her career in full bloom in the U.S., Katy Perry heads Down Under to promote her album One of the Boys with a press tour on Friday in Sydney, Australia.

BLOND AMBITION

We can see who's inherited Mom's lustrous locks! Sarah Jessica Parker forgoes her stilettos for comfy UGG boots Wednesday as she takes a stroll with look-alike son James Wilkie, who turns 6 on Oct. 28, in New York City's West Village neighborhood.

SITTING PRETTY

Gossip Girl costars Leighton Meester and Nicole Fiscella cozy up for a close shot Tuesday while at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) New Members Party in New York City.

MOVE ALONG

Just a day after premiering his Disney hit, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, for his British fans, Zac Efron arrives to the BBC Radio One studios in London.

CARRY-ON CUTIES

Back in Europe after their sojourn to New Orleans, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie unload their very precious cargo – almost 3-month-old twins Knox and Vivienne – at the airport in Nice, France, on Wednesday.

COFFEE TALK

90210 star Shenae Grimes, who will soon welcome former residents Jason Priestly and Shannen Doherty back to Beverly Hills, gets quite an earful during a Starbucks stop Wednesday in Los Angeles.

WAVE RUNNER

Tom Cruise, who's been enjoying family time with wife Katie Holmes and 2-year-old daughter Suri in New York City, strikes a familiar pose while leaving his Big Apple apartment on Wednesday.

LAUNCH PAD

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen share the stage – and offer a look at their collection – during a private party for their fashion line, Elizabeth and James, at London's Selfridges department store Tuesday .

By People Staff