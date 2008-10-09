Star Tracks - Thursday, October 9, 2008
ON THE PHONE AGAIN
Does Lindsay Lohan have a shopping buddy on the line? The actress takes a phone call while on a trip to Fred Segal in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
SPARKLE VISION
The Jonas Brothers are lighting up London! The boy band, who recently finished the music video for "Lovebug," deliver an electrifying performance Wednesday on The Paul O'Grady Show.
THE RUNAROUND
Katie Holmes – with a handful of plush pets – is along for the ride as 2-year-old daughter Suri sprints ahead during an afternoon run Wednesday in New York City.
TAG SALE
'RICO' SUAVE
With a drink in hand, a mustachioed and shirtless George Clooney works on his tan Tuesday as he chills out in Puerto Rico, where he's currently filming the drama Men Who Stare at Goats.
TAKING A STAND
Where's Justin Bobby? Lauren Conrad finds good company in her guy pal, My Boys star Kyle Howard, while waiting for her new car – an Audi R8 – at the valet stand following lunch at Toast in West Hollywood Wednesday.
SLIPPERY SLOPE
Marcia Cross prepares to take the plunge down a slide with 19-month-old daughter Savannah during an outing with her twins to a Santa Monica park on Wednesday.
FLOWER GIRL
With her career in full bloom in the U.S., Katy Perry heads Down Under to promote her album One of the Boys with a press tour on Friday in Sydney, Australia.
BLOND AMBITION
We can see who's inherited Mom's lustrous locks! Sarah Jessica Parker forgoes her stilettos for comfy UGG boots Wednesday as she takes a stroll with look-alike son James Wilkie, who turns 6 on Oct. 28, in New York City's West Village neighborhood.
SITTING PRETTY
Gossip Girl costars Leighton Meester and Nicole Fiscella cozy up for a close shot Tuesday while at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) New Members Party in New York City.
MOVE ALONG
Just a day after premiering his Disney hit, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, for his British fans, Zac Efron arrives to the BBC Radio One studios in London.
CARRY-ON CUTIES
Back in Europe after their sojourn to New Orleans, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie unload their very precious cargo – almost 3-month-old twins Knox and Vivienne – at the airport in Nice, France, on Wednesday.
COFFEE TALK
90210 star Shenae Grimes, who will soon welcome former residents Jason Priestly and Shannen Doherty back to Beverly Hills, gets quite an earful during a Starbucks stop Wednesday in Los Angeles.
WAVE RUNNER
Tom Cruise, who's been enjoying family time with wife Katie Holmes and 2-year-old daughter Suri in New York City, strikes a familiar pose while leaving his Big Apple apartment on Wednesday.
LAUNCH PAD
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen share the stage – and offer a look at their collection – during a private party for their fashion line, Elizabeth and James, at London's Selfridges department store Tuesday .