Star Tracks: Thursday, October 8, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

THAT'S L'AMOUR!

Credit: Frederic Nebinger/ABACA

They've been heating things up all over Paris – and Katy Perry and Russell Brand are still sticking together, arriving to the John Galliano runway show hand-in-hand on Wednesday. The duo got cozy inside the fashion show and also visited the Pére Lachaise cemetery together.

MOMMIES & ME

Credit: Star Max

It's three generations of Kardashians! Mom Kris Jenner keeps a hand on daughter Kourtney Kardashian's baby bump at the grand opening of Famous Cupcakes in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night. Kourtney and boyfriend Scott Disick expect their new arrival this winter.

CHEER LEADERS

Credit: JackShea/MeetTheFamous

Yankees win! Famous fans Kate Hudson – whose third-baseman beau Alex Rodriguez scored a run – and Jay-Z get on their feet for the Bronx Bombers during a first-round ALDS playoff game in New York City on Wednesday. The Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2.

PAS DE DEUX

Credit: Martin Roe/Retna

Actresses Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis show off their basic black and whites Wednesday outside the American Ballet Theatre's 2009 Fall Gala in New York City.

HELPING HAND

Credit: Randi Radcliff

It's not all work for LeAnn Rimes who brings the cheer – and muscle – while building a playground at a low-income apartment complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Wednesday. The country singer pitched in with volunteers from neighboring Home Depot stores, Kaboom! and the Academy of Country Music.

LOCKED OUT

Credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Why hello there! John Stamos pops in at the 2009 Mayor's Awards for Arts amp Culture at the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in New York City on Tuesday. The actor is currently starring on Broadway in a revival of Bye Bye Birdie.

WRITING ON THE WALL

Credit: Peter Foley/Keystone/Photopress/EPA

Nicole Kidman takes the time to sign a picture of herself at an Omega watch boutique in New York on Wednesday. The Oscar winner is an ambassador to the timely brand.

BOOK SMART

Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty

Christian Siriano breaks into a characteristically fierce pose while signing his new book, Fierce Style (cowritten with PEOPLE's Rennie Dyball), Wednesday at Borders in New York.

GRAY LADY

Credit: INF

Taking a decidedly demure turn after sporting a Muppet-themed dress two days before, singer Katy Perry arrives at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2010 fashion show in Paris on Wednesday in a simpler gray and black ensemble.

POWER SUITS

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Dapper duo Shia LaBeouf and Michael Douglas share a smile while filming the Wall Street sequel, Money Never Sleeps in New York's Central Park on Wednesday. Though LaBeouf is new to the cast, Douglas is reprising his role from the 1987 original as broker Gordon Gekko.

HIP CHECK

Credit: GSI Media

Jessica Alba holds tight to her little shopping buddy, 16-month-old daughter Honor, during a trip Wednesday to Fred Segal in West Hollywood.

SODA BREAK

Credit: MeetTheFamous

Drink up! Mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian quenches her thirst with some ginger ale while shopping with her mom Kris Jenner (not pictured) at West Hollywood baby boutique Bel Bambini on Wednesday.

PURPLE REIGN

Credit: Fame Pictures

He comes in peace! Prince flashes a friendly symbol to photographers while arriving at a Fendi party in Paris on Wednesday night. The singer has been spending time in the City of Light for Fashion Week.

SAFETY FIRST

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Warner Bros

Think they have chemistry? Funnyman Chris Rock and Tyra Banks share a safe smooch – thanks to their handy surgical masks – during an appearance on her talk show in New York City. In an episode to air Oct. 8, the actor discussed his new documentary, Good Hair, which opens nationwide on Oct. 23 – and donned the protective gear while handling relaxor, the chemical used to straighten African-American hair.

HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Credit: Jason Kempin/Wireimage

'Tis the season – well, almost! Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford and 4-month-old daughter Helena drop by the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday shop in New York City on Wednesday to pick out Christmas ornaments – and, of course, some candy!

