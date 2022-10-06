SJP and Kristin Davis Film in N.Y.C., Plus Reese Witherspoon, Hilary Swank and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on October 6, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 94

They're Back!

Sarah Jessica Parker Kristen Davis
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis hit the New York City set of And Just Like That ... season 2 on Oct. 5.

02 of 94

Total Betty

Reese Witherspoon
Gotham/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon totes her new kids' book Busy Betty while leaving The View in New York City on Oct. 5.

03 of 94

Twice as Nice

Iman Hoda Kotb
Cindy Ord/Getty

Hoda Kotb hosts a SiriusXM Town Hall with Iman on Today radio in N.Y.C. on Oct. 5.

04 of 94

Got to Glow

Hillary Swank
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mom-to-be Hilary Swank waves hello in New York City on Oct. 5.

05 of 94

Going My Way?

Cher
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Cher makes her way to Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Oct. 5 after making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week.

06 of 94

In Full Bloom

Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton smiles after receiving a bouquet following her visit to the maternity ward of the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guildford, England, on Oct. 5.

07 of 94

Tied Up

Penelope Cruz
Sean Thornton/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com

Penélope Cruz opts for menswear at the Madrid premiere of On the Fringe on Oct. 4.

08 of 94

Friends for Life

Selma Blair
The IMage Direct

Selma Blair and her trusty service dog Scout take a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 4.

09 of 94

Fun with Photographers

MEgan Thee Stallion
Taylor Hill/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion gets fierce at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

10 of 94

To the Dogs

Steve O
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Steve-O and pooch Wendy from Peru pose ahead of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House on Oct. 4.

11 of 94

Sheer Drama

Halsey
Backgrid

Halsey leaves the Tiffany & Co. party at Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Oct. 4 as Paris Fashion Week winds down.

12 of 94

Golden Girl

Doja Cat
Backgrid

A gold-colored Doja Cat wraps up her fashionable week in Paris at the AWAKE show on Oct. 4.

13 of 94

Color Wonder

Emma Thompson Lashana Lynch
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch attend a photo call for Matilda during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Mayfair Hotel on Oct. 5.

14 of 94

Group Think

Modern English
Todd Owyoung/NBC

The guys of Modern English hang with Debbie Gibson backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

15 of 94

Green Machine

Alessandra Ambrosio
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrósio steps out in workout wear on Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

16 of 94

Something Small

Olivia Colman
Splash News ONline

Olivia Colman films Wicked Little Letters in Littlehampton, England, on Oct. 4.

17 of 94

Piano Man

John Legend
Craig Barritt/Getty

John Legend takes his seat at the piano on Oct. 3 as Audible celebrates his Word + Musics series Living Legend at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

18 of 94

Sweater Weather

Constance Wu
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Constance Wu arrives at The View in New York City on Oct. 4.

19 of 94

Read All About It

Tamara Mowry
Jason Mendez/Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley talks up her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This, at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

20 of 94

Picture Perfect

Jenna Dewan
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jenna Dewan makes her way to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 4.

21 of 94

Film Forum

Ryan Reynolds
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds films scenes for Imaginary Friends in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

22 of 94

Take the Call

Sofia Richie
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Sofia Richie totes a Soulboost sparkling water while running errands in Hollywood on Oct. 4.

23 of 94

Now Presenting

The ROck
Hector Vivas/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives at a Black Adam fan event at Museo Anahuacalli in Mexico City on Oct. 3.

24 of 94

Star in Stripes

Kristen Stewart
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Kristen Stewart snags a front-row seat at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4.

25 of 94

Shades of Blue

Reese WItherspoon
The Image Direct

Reese Witherspoon heads to the set of The Morning Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

26 of 94

Not-So-Cold Shoulder

Ashley Park
Julien Hekimian/Getty

Ashley Park goes glam for the celebration of Kilian Paris' 15th anniversary during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3 at Hôtel Plaza Athénée.

27 of 94

Drama Queen

Cate Blanchett
Gotham/GC Images

Cate Blanchett steps out on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 3.

28 of 94

Small Screen Smiles

Charlie Hunnam
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Antonia Desplat and Charlie Hunnam arrive at the Apple TV+ Original Series Shantaram premiere at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 3.

29 of 94

Big Wave

Ana De Armas
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas greets fans outside the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4.

30 of 94

Having a Ball

Busy Phillips
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Busy Philipps has some fun at the Seeds of Hope NAMI-NYC 40th anniversary fundraiser gala at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Oct. 3.

31 of 94

Roman Holiday

Russell Crowe
Backgrid

Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot take a scooter ride around Rome on Sept. 27.

32 of 94

King Crew

Lashana Lynch Viola Davis
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim premiere The Woman King in London on Oct. 3.

33 of 94

Dapper Dude

John Boyega
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

John Boyega flashes a big smile on Oct. 3 at The Woman King premiere in London.

34 of 94

Blue Belle

Cate Blanchett
Gotham/GC Images

Cate Blanchett is a bright spot outside Good Morning America in New York City on Oct. 3.

35 of 94

Friends Fur-ever

Lauren Alaina
Courtesy

Lauren Alaina shares a sweet moment with Bush's Beans spokes-dog Duke at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Sept. 30.

36 of 94

Premiere Perfect

Lea Seydoux
Laurent Viteur/Getty

Actress Lea Seydoux attends the premiere of Un Beau Matin at UGC Les Halles in Paris on Oct. 3.

37 of 94

Another Op'nin'

Darren Criss
Wes and Alex Photography

Darren Criss opens for the Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sept. 30.

38 of 94

Think Pink

Pink
Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty

Pink performs on day three of the 2022 Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 2.

39 of 94

Toothsome Twosome

Constance Wu
Theo Wargo/Getty

Constance Wu has some fun with her croc costar at the New York City premiere of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on Oct. 2.

40 of 94

See Him Soar

Machine Gun Kelly
Matthew Baker/Getty

Another day, another high-flying concert for Machine Gun Kelly, who sails over the crowd at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Oct. 1.

41 of 94

Sweet Suit

Janet Jackson
Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Janet Jackson makes a rare public appearance at the Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3.

42 of 94

A World Away

Doja Cat
Pierre Suu/Getty

Doja Cat continues her Paris Fashion Week tour de style at the Thom Browne show on Oct. 3.

43 of 94

The Bright Stuff

Pharrell
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen take son Rocket to the Kenzo Party during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

44 of 94

Gray Goddess

Andie Macdowell
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Andie MacDowell stuns on Oct. 2 while walking in the Le Defile Walk Your Worth by L'Oréal Paris event during Paris Fashion Week.

45 of 94

Cracked Up

Ian McKellen
Lia Toby/Getty

Sir Ian McKellen appears from a giant golden egg during his announcement for an Ambassador Theatre Group Productions tour of Mother Goose at The Londoner Hotel in London on Oct. 3.

46 of 94

Purr-fect Pair

Hayley Hasselhoff
Sarah Morris/Getty

Hayley Hasselhoff makes a cute new pal at CatCon 2022 at the Pasadena Convention Center in California on Oct. 1.

47 of 94

Having a Ball

Billie Beatrice Dane and Rebecca Gayheart-Dane attend the 20th Anniversary Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at Private Residence on October 01, 2022 in Brentwood, California.
Rich Polk/Getty

Rebecca Gayheart gives daughter Billie a squeeze at the 20th Anniversary Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California, on Oct. 1.

48 of 94

Total Maverick

Ethan Hawke
Simon Russell/Getty

Ethan Hawke wins the Maverick Award at the Woodstock Film Festival in Kingston, New York, on Oct. 1.

49 of 94

Good Genes

Jamie Foxx
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Corinne Foxx joins dad Jamie Foxx at a Los Angeles screening of Below the Belt on Oct. 1.

50 of 94

Spin City

Jared Leto
Splash News Online

Jared Leto rolls through the Place Vendôme in Paris on Oct. 2.

51 of 94

Walk This Way

Michelle Monaghan
MEGA

Michelle Monaghan arrives at Andy LeCompte Salon in West Hollywood on Sept. 29.

52 of 94

Mom's the Word

Lynda Carter
Courtesy

Proud mom Lynda Carter joins her daughter, singer/songwriter Jessica Carter Altman, backstage after Jessica's concert at Rockwood Music Hall in N.Y.C. on Sept. 30.

53 of 94

Sweet Saturday

The Linda Linda's
Josh Mellin

The Linda Lindas take the stage on Oct. 1 for a concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

54 of 94

Say Yeah

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Josh Mellin

Also performing at Forest Hills on Oct. 1: the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

55 of 94

Take the Cake

Jagwar Twin
Michael Morgan

Jagwar Twin hosts a listening party at Paramount Recording Studios in Hollywood on Sept. 29.

56 of 94

Fashion Star

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13435555s) Zendaya poses photographers upon arrival at the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented in Paris Fashion RTW SS 23 Valentino Front Row, Paris, France - 02 Oct 2022
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zendaya poses for a photograph at the Valentino ready-to-wear spring/summer 2023 fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week in France on Oct. 2.

57 of 94

Front and Center

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cher attends the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Pierre Suu/Getty

Cher attends the Ann Demeulemeester womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in France.

58 of 94

On the Scene

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of "Till" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty for FLC

Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of Till during the 60th New York Film Festival at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 1 in New York City.

59 of 94

That's a Rap

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Busta Rhymes, Nas, and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform during the "New York State of Mind" tour finale at Oakland Arena on October 01, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Busta Rhymes, Nas and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform during the New York State of Mind tour finale at the Oakland Arena on Oct. 1 in Oakland, California.

60 of 94

Off the Shoulder

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Actor Kimiko Glenn attends Wags And Walks' 11th annual gala at Taglyan Complex on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Kimiko Glenn attends Wags and Walks' 11th annual gala at Taglyan Complex on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles.

61 of 94

Glowing Gal Pals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Producer/Actress Issa Rae and Actress Yvonne Orji attend the 2022 Night of Nigerian Excellence Hosted by Yvonne Orji at Beauty & Essex on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Yvonne Orji)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Yvonne Orji

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji shine at the 2022 Night of Nigerian Excellence at Beauty & Essex on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles.

62 of 94

Queen Bee

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
Terence Rushin/Getty

Lil' Kim performs onstage during the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Sept. 30 in Atlanta.

63 of 94

Fashion Forward

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Performance of fashion model Bella Hadid during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Estrop/Getty

Bella Hadid gets a dress painted on her during the Coperni womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in France.

64 of 94

Purple Reign

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Actress Maisie Williams attends the Kenzo Party as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Maisie Williams rocks purple hair and bleached eyebrows as she attends the Kenzo Party as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in France.

65 of 94

Guys' Night Out

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Actor Edward Norton, actor Woody Harrelson and rock climber Alex Honnold celebrate the opening of DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a private after party at Jalisco Underground on September 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for AEG)
Denise Truscello/Getty for AEG

Edward Norton, Woody Harrelson and Alex Honnold celebrate the opening of the David Blane: In Spades residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a private afterparty at Jalisco Underground on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. Harrelson was later seen with Metallica's drummer, Lars, partying in the DJ booth at OMNIA Las Vegas for Martin Garrix.

66 of 94

Making a Statement

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in France.

67 of 94

Strike a Pose

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Coco Rocha attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Coco Rocha attends the Vivienne Westwood womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in France.

68 of 94

Commanding the Stage

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Kehlani performs during her "Blue Water Roadtrip" tour at Oakland Arena on September 30, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Roadtrip tour at the Oakland Arena on Sept. 30 in Oakland, California.

69 of 94

Run Along

Jennifer Aniston is seen jogging while filming on location for 'The Morning Show' on 5th Avenue on September 30, 2022 in New York City.
James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Aniston takes a jog on the New York City set of The Morning Show on Sept. 30.

70 of 94

Coupled Up

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on September 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber take a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 30.

71 of 94

Feeling Fabulous

Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton attend the The Met Costume Institute Press Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France.
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton get together at The Met Costume Institute Press Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

72 of 94

On the Record

Jamie Lee Curtis at Bauer Radio Studios on September 30, 2022 in London, England.
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Jamie Lee Curtis leaves Bauer Radio Studios in London on Sept. 30.

73 of 94

Special Delivery

Matthew Rhys after rowing the East River to deliver Talisker Whisky to the 2022 Billion Oyster Party benefiting New York Harbor oyster reef restoration on September 29
Yuxi Liu

Matthew Rhys rows along the East River to deliver Talisker Whisky to the 2022 Billion Oyster Party benefiting New York Harbor oyster reef restoration on Sept. 29.

74 of 94

Turn About

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Albie Awards

George and Amal Clooney make it a date at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29.

75 of 94

Gala Glam

Eddie Redmayne attends the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne strikes a pose on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

76 of 94

Back at It

Lily James attends the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lily James goes all-red on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

77 of 94

Loud Looks

*EXCLUSIVE* - MGK went on a solo shopping trip, went back to the hotel to pick up Megan Fox and do a wardrobe change while in Paris for Fashion Week
NGRE/BACKGRID

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out from the crowds during a shopping trip in Paris on Sept. 29.

78 of 94

Sheer Madness

Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in a fitted red and white lace dress while out in Paris
TheRealSPW/MEGA

Kylie Jenner has another stylish moment while in Paris for Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

79 of 94

The Luckiest

Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock attend the premiere of Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive" at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
From left: Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock premiere their new film Luckiest Girl Alive in New York City on Sept. 29.

80 of 94

Fancy Pants

Cher Rick Owens show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023
Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Cher goes chic for the Rick Owens show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

81 of 94

City Kids

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Springsteen and Patty Scalia exit their hotel in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa leave their New York City hotel on Sept. 29.

82 of 94

Big Winners

IMDb Celebrates Armchair Expert Co-Hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman as Recipients of the First-Ever IMDb STARmeter Award for Podcasts
Courtesy of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman

Armchair Expert co-hosts Monica Padman and Dax Shepard accept their STARmeter Award for Podcasts from IMDb in their studio on Sept. 29.

83 of 94

Show Time

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the Gala Performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the gala performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at The Piccadilly Theatre in London on Sept. 29.

84 of 94

Check, Mate

John Legend performs live for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM

John Legend takes his seat at the piano for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

85 of 94

Stage Presence

Melissa McCarthy attended one of the opening night performances of DRAG: The Musical at the Bourbon Room in LA

Melissa McCarthy joins the cast of DRAG: The Musical including creator and drag legend Alaska at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles.

86 of 94

Guitar Hero

LEGENDS OF ROCK: JOHN MELLENCAMP OPENS AT ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME SEPTEMBER 29
Janet Macoska for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

John Mellencamp is ready to rock on Sept. 29 during a concert at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

87 of 94

Better Together

Katie Lee Biegel attends Better Homes & Gardens BHG100 event
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Better Homes & Gardens

Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel hits the red carpet at the BHG100 event, celebrating 100 years of Better Homes & Gardens, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 29.

88 of 94

House Warming

Sigourney Weaver, Morena Baccarin Roadside Attractions hosts the New York screening of "The Good House"
Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Sigourney Weaver and Morena Baccarin arrive at a screening of The Good House at Darling, the rooftop of The Park Lane, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

89 of 94

Sparkle Motion

Martha Stewart at Wednesday’s grand opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport
Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com

Martha Stewart shimmers on Sept. 28 at the grand opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport in N.Y.C.

90 of 94

Good Greet

Rachel Brosnahan
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan waves to the cameras on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Sept. 29.

91 of 94

Nothing Wilde

Olivia Wilde
MEGA

Olivia Wilde hits the gym in Los Angeles on Sept. 29.

92 of 94

French Dressing

Katie Holmes
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Katie Holmes pops up in Paris for the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

93 of 94

Queen of Queens

Awkwafina
BauerGriffin/MediaPunch

Awkwafina shoots scenes for Nora from Queens on Sept. 28 in New York City.

94 of 94

Happy Couple

Damian Lewis
Dave Benett/Getty

Alison Mosshart and Damian Lewis cozy up at the VIP album launch party for The Love That's Ours by The Big Pink at The House of KOKO in London on Sept. 28.