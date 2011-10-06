Star Tracks: Thursday, October 6, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

TOYING AROUND

Credit: INF

Kourtney Kardashian keeps little man Mason, 21 months, occupied with a Gumby toy outside their New York hotel on Wednesday.

WHERE 'ART' THOU?

Credit: Richard Young/StarTraks

What a major blonde moment! Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz put their heads together Wednesday at The Arts Club launch party in London.

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cover girl Elizabeth Olsen gets some sisterly support Wednesday from twin siblings Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen at a Nylon and AX Armani Exchange dinner in N.Y.C.

HANG TIGHT

Credit: Santiago Baez/Ramey

After scoring her first leading role, Pink keeps it simply chic for a day out with daughter Willow, 4 months, in New York on Wednesday.

BAG IN ACTION

Credit: Splash News Online

Reunited lovebirds Rachel Bilson and ex-fiancé Hayden Christensen indulge in some retail therapy Wednesday in N.Y.C.

LAST LOOK

Credit: X17online

Colombiana star Zoe Saldana makes a casual star turn Wednesday after dining out with friends in Beverly Hills.

LEASH ON LIFE

Credit: Splash News Online

This way, boy! Naomi Watts wrangles her Yorkie Bob Wednesday during a city walk in New York.

MAKE ME A STAR COVER WINNER!

Charlie's Angels meet Carlito's Angels! "Once in a while we all get together and do a girls' night once a month," says Myrna Villegas of the PEOPLE cover she created featuring a photo of her (on the left) with longtime pal Claudia Valdez and cousin Sonia Sanchez. The trio had even more reason to celebrate last Cinco de Mayo – it was Sonja's birthday. "We either go out for dinner or go out to drinks," says the Sacramento, Calif., resident. "It's a good time!"

Want your chance to be a star? Make your own PEOPLE cover now!

RALLY CALL

Credit: Splash News Online

Actor Mark Ruffalo lends his star support to New York's Occupy Wall Street protests on Wednesday. "Hoorah!" he Tweeted. "From 200 people to 30,000 in 20 days."

SEEING SPOTS

Credit: Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Emma Stone dons a chic polka-dot frock Wednesday while celebrating the U.K. premiere of The Help in London.

WET WEATHER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

No umbrella, no problem! A beaming Jennifer Garner braves the rain Wednesday – and covers up that baby bump – while running errands in L.A.

NO LAUGHING MATTER

Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

While promoting political thriller The Ides of March, George Clooney settles into the hot seat Wednesday and fields questions from Time magazine managing editor Richard Stengel (not pictured) during a live interview in New York.

HAPPY FEET

Credit: Flynet

On-the-go mom of two Tina Fey boogies to her own beat Wednesday while filming the latest season of 30 Rock in New York's Rockefeller Center.

FLY BOY

Credit: Splash News Online

After touring Paris, Miranda Kerr keeps a motherly grasp on 9-month-old son Flynn at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.

KEEPING IT 'RIO'

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Justin Bieber shows his love for his Brazilian fans Wednesday on the balcony of his hotel room at the Copacabana Palace during his Rio de Janeiro getaway.

DEGREE OF SUCCESS

Credit: Landov

Kylie Minogue waves hello Wednesday from the Chelmsford, England campus of Anglia Ruskin University, where the singer was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Health Sciences for her work promoting breast cancer awareness.

