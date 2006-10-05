Star Tracks - Thursday, October 5, 2006

HER OWN TUNE

Credit: Malibu Media

Lindsay Lohan hits her groove in a Mötley Crüe T-shirt during an outing in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

'BASIC' BLACK

Credit: X17

Christina Aguilera hits Hollywood celeb hot spot The Ivy on Tuesday in (almost) head-to-toe black. The singer will be heading to the U.K. on tour next month to promote her album, Back to Basics

SPOT CHECK

Credit: X17

Jennifer Lopez makes a wild statement – with her tote, that is – as she heads to Los Angeles eatery Orso for lunch on Wednesday. The singer-actress recently lent a hand to hubby Marc Anthony onstage during his Puerto Rican concert.

COMING UP ROSES?

Credit: X17

After watching her Dancing with the Stars pal Mario Lopez strut his stuff the other night, Eva Longoria takes a comfortable stance Thursday in Hollywood.

HOME BOY

Credit: Splash News and Pictures

Orlando Bloom heads back to the U.K. Wednesday after spending time in both New York and California, where the actor was filming the third installation of Pirates of the Caribbean over the summer.

DOING OVERTIME

Credit: Gina James / Graylock/ Retna

Jessica Simpson works the red carpet Wednesday night at an afterparty for her film, Employee of the Month, at New York City hot spot Tenjune.

COZY COWORKERS

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Earlier, Simpson conspires with Employee costar Dane Cook as the two "take over" MTV's TRL studios. The pair showed clips of their new comedy, answered questions from fans and previewed Simpson's new video, "I Belong To Me."

STAND BY THEIR 'MAN'

Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Robin Williams, who recently discussed his stint in rehab, finds a willing support group – (from left) son Zach, daughter Zelda and wife Marsha – during the Los Angeles premiere of his comedy, Man of the Year, on Wednesday.

LONE RAIDER

Credit: Splash News and Pictures

Harrison Ford takes off on his Triumph motorcycle in Santa Monica on Wednesday. The action star is in talks to pick up his whip and fedora for the forth installment of the Indiana Jones series, which may begin filming sometime next year.

CAMEO APPEARANCE

Credit: Angel Chevrestt/ZUMA

Clay Aiken, who's in town for his new album A Thousand Different Ways, surrounds himself with a couple of other honey-colored cuties, Haylie (left) and Hilary Duff, on Tuesday, after a performance of Haylie's Broadway musical, Hairspray.

COFFEE BREAK

Credit: Splash News and Pictures

Mischa Barton and boyfriend Cisco Adler enjoy a stroll – and coordinated sips – Tuesday as the two prowl the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. In addition to her risky fashion choices, Barton continues to sport another accessory: her mystery wrist bandage.

BLUE ATTITUDE

Credit: INF

Sienna Miller grabs the spotlight at a Pepe Jeans party in London on Wednesday. The British actress, who signed on as the "face and body" of the brand last November, is developing her own high-end denim line with the company.

RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Penélope Cruz continues on the promo trail for her latest film – and collaboration with Spanish director Pedro Almédovar – Volver in New York on Wednesday. Cruz's performance in the movie is already earning raves at international film fests before its opening on Nov. 3.

QUITE A REVELATION

Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey gives it her all in one of five body-baring costumes at an Oakland, Calif., concert on Monday. The singer wraps up the North American leg of her Adventures with Mimi tour on Oct. 10 in Phoenix before heading to overseas to Japan and Hong Kong.

EDGE OF TOWN

Credit: BRENNA-JASON FRASER/ LDP Images

Bruce Springsteen does the wave as he and wife Patti Scialfa check out the sights near their hotel in Cernobbio, Italy, on Wednesday. The Boss is touring Europe through November to promote his album, We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions.

