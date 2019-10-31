Ashley Graham's Bump Leads the Way in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington & More

Here Today
Ashley Graham struts her stuff on Wednesday outside the Today show studios in N.Y.C.
Vested Interest
Global Ambassador for Tourism Australia Chris Hemsworth sits beside Sydney Harbour to celebrate a new Tourism Australia campaign on Wednesday.
Shop Girl
Naomi Watts pounds the pavement on Wednesday after a shopping trip in N.Y.C.
Good Vibes
On Thursday, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren pose at a photo call for The Good Liar at The Corinthia Hotel London.
Violet Hour
Kerry Washington arrives to the Today show studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Dog Days
Tom Hiddleston takes his dog for a walk through New York City’s Central Park on Thursday.
New York Nights
A beaming Emilia Clarke steps out in New York City on Thursday night.
Party People
Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross attend The Hennessy Black Halloween “Salon Noir” Party in L.A. on Tuesday.
Family Function
Rob Lowe and his son John attend Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild cast and crew screening on Tuesday at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.
Queen of the Park
Reese Witherspoon poses for a photo in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Tuesday while out and about with her pal, Derek Blasberg (not pictured).
Jack Is Back
John Krasinski, Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly attend the Jack Ryan season 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Pantsuit Power
Kerry Washington arrives at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards Anniversary gala on Tuesday at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C.
True Animal
Kesha hosts the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple “Raising Hell, Raising Spirits” launch event dressed as an Octopus on Tuesday in L.A.
Summit Salute
Former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, close out their Obama Foundation Summit together on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology on Tuesday in Chicago.
Llama Drama
Hilary Duff films with a large stuffed llama on Tuesday in N.Y.C.’s Washington Square Park.
Disco Queen
Janelle Monáe performs at The West Hollywood EDITION preview on Tuesday in California.
'Two' Chic
Drew Barrymore and Stella McCartney strike a pose at the 4th annual WWD Honors on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Costar Cuddles
Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding share a laugh at the N.Y.C. premiere of their film, Last Christmas, on Tuesday.
Series Coming Soon
Dolly Parton and Julianne Hough enjoy each other’s company at the Netflix premiere of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Tuesday in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Bullseye Bosses
Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton throw axes prior to the Terminator: Dark Fate screening at the ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday in L.A.
Major Memorabilia
Olivia Newton-John poses at the VIP reception for her upcoming Property of Olivia Newton-John auction event on Tuesday at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.
Dad & Daughter Date
Ewan McGregor brings his daughter, Jamyan, to the premiere of Doctor Sleep in L.A. on Tuesday.
Che Bella!
Irina Shayk poses in Verona, Italy, on Tuesday while at the White Cabaret “La Premiére” Intimissimi Show.
Say Cheese!
Emilie and Jeff Goldblum snap a selfie at a Beverly Hills party celebrating Jim Moore’s new book, Hunks & Heroes: Four Decades of Fashion at GQ, co-hosted by the actor and Ralph Lauren.
Happy Campers
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively beam on Tuesday while stepping out in N.Y.C. for the first time since welcoming their newest daughter.
All Dressed Up
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019 at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.
Main Squeeze
Also at the event on Tuesday, Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton.
Perfectly Posed
Selena Gomez visits Music Choice in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Moving Along
Owen Wilson hops on his electric bicycle while out running errands on Tuesday in New York City.
Georgia Girl
Olivia Wilde arrives onstage during a Booksmart screening and Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Trustees Theater in Georgia on Tuesday.
What a Star
Clint Black is joined by wife Lisa and daughter Lily as he is inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville.
Rise and Shine
The Morning Show costars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon look radiant at the premiere on Monday at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York City.
Music Meets Fashion
Kanye West takes the mic at photographer Jim Moore’s book event at Ralph Lauren Chicago on Monday.
In It Together
Prince Harry participates in the launch of Team U.K. for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on Tuesday at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.
Keep It Country
Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban pose with Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern during the 53rd annual CMA Awards nominees reception on Monday in Brentwood, Tennessee. Urban is nominated for entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year at the awards, airing Wednesday night, Nov. 13, on ABC.
For the Kids
Rosario Dawson and the newest Sesame Street Muppet, Karli, pose at the Children’s Rights Inspiration Awards & Benefit Gala on Monday at the Mandarin Oriental in N.Y.C.
Fired Up
Pete Davidson gets up out of his seat at the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks basketball game on Monday at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Serving Up Success
Serena Williams speaks to the crowd at the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Masonic Temple on Monday in Michigan.
Air Buds
Idina Menzel and son Walker Nathaniel Diggs are all smiles at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets basketball game on Monday at the Staples Center in L.A.
Pretty in Pastels
Keke Palmer strikes a pose at the Angel Ball 2019, hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, on Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Kate and Rooney Mara celebrate Rain Phoenix’s new album RIVER at her release party, hosted by Rain’s brother and Rooney’s fiancé Joaquin Phoenix, on Monday at Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood.
Musical Interlude
Guest star Emma Thompson and host Jimmy Fallon take over for the band during a round of “Random Instrument Challenge” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
From Brooklyn to L.A.
Motherless Brooklyn actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw poses with costar and director Edward Norton at the film’s premiere on Monday in Los Angeles.
Crowd Pleaser
Kesha takes the stage in pink leopard-print leggings to perform on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Couch Convos
Sienna Miller takes the stage during the American Woman Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday at the Trustees Theater in Georgia.
In the Trench(es)
Emilia Clarke steps out in a chic floor-length trench coat paired with a white T-shirt and jeans on Monday in N.Y.C.