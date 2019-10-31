Ashley Graham's Bump Leads the Way in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 31, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 85

Here Today

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ashley Graham struts her stuff on Wednesday outside the Today show studios in N.Y.C.

2 of 85

Vested Interest

James D. Morgan/Getty

Global Ambassador for Tourism Australia Chris Hemsworth sits beside Sydney Harbour to celebrate a new Tourism Australia campaign on Wednesday.

3 of 85

Shop Girl

Splash News Online

Naomi Watts pounds the pavement on Wednesday after a shopping trip in N.Y.C.

4 of 85

Good Vibes

Dave Benett/WireImage

On Thursday, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren pose at a photo call for The Good Liar at The Corinthia Hotel London.

5 of 85

Violet Hour

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kerry Washington arrives to the Today show studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

6 of 85

Dog Days

Splash News Online

Tom Hiddleston takes his dog for a walk through New York City’s Central Park on Thursday.

7 of 85

New York Nights

GC Images

A beaming Emilia Clarke steps out in New York City on Thursday night.

8 of 85

Party People

Courtesy

Evan and Ashlee Simpson Ross attend The Hennessy Black Halloween “Salon Noir” Party in L.A. on Tuesday.

9 of 85

Family Function

Charley Gallay/Getty

Rob Lowe and his son John attend Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild cast and crew screening on Tuesday at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

10 of 85

Queen of the Park

MEGA

Reese Witherspoon poses for a photo in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Tuesday while out and about with her pal, Derek Blasberg (not pictured). 

11 of 85

Jack Is Back

Jason Mendez/WireImage

John Krasinski, Noomi Rapace and Michael Kelly attend the Jack Ryan season 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

12 of 85

Pantsuit Power

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Kerry Washington arrives at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards Anniversary gala on Tuesday at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C.

13 of 85

True Animal

Andrew Toth/Getty

Kesha hosts the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple “Raising Hell, Raising Spirits” launch event dressed as an Octopus on Tuesday in L.A. 

14 of 85

Summit Salute

Scott Olson/Getty

Former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, close out their Obama Foundation Summit together on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology on Tuesday in Chicago.

15 of 85

Llama Drama

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hilary Duff films with a large stuffed llama on Tuesday in N.Y.C.’s Washington Square Park.

16 of 85

Disco Queen

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Janelle Monáe performs at The West Hollywood EDITION preview on Tuesday in California. 

17 of 85

'Two' Chic

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore and Stella McCartney strike a pose at the 4th annual WWD Honors on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

18 of 85

Costar Cuddles

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding share a laugh at the N.Y.C. premiere of their film, Last Christmas, on Tuesday. 

19 of 85

Series Coming Soon

Jason Kempin/Getty

Dolly Parton and Julianne Hough enjoy each other’s company at the Netflix premiere of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Tuesday in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

20 of 85

Bullseye Bosses

Rachel Murray/Getty

Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton throw axes prior to the Terminator: Dark Fate screening at the ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday in L.A.

21 of 85

Major Memorabilia

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Olivia Newton-John poses at the VIP reception for her upcoming Property of Olivia Newton-John auction event on Tuesday at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

22 of 85

Dad & Daughter Date

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Ewan McGregor brings his daughter, Jamyan, to the premiere of Doctor Sleep in L.A. on Tuesday. 

23 of 85

Che Bella!

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Irina Shayk poses in Verona, Italy, on Tuesday while at the White Cabaret “La Premiére” Intimissimi Show. 

24 of 85

Say Cheese!

BFA

Emilie and Jeff Goldblum snap a selfie at a Beverly Hills party celebrating Jim Moore’s new book, Hunks & Heroes: Four Decades of Fashion at GQ, co-hosted by the actor and Ralph Lauren. 

25 of 85

Happy Campers

Splash News Online

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively beam on Tuesday while stepping out in N.Y.C. for the first time since welcoming their newest daughter. 

26 of 85

All Dressed Up

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019 at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

27 of 85

Main Squeeze

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the event on Tuesday, Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton.

28 of 85

Perfectly Posed

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Selena Gomez visits Music Choice in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

29 of 85

Moving Along

Splash News Online

Owen Wilson hops on his electric bicycle while out running errands on Tuesday in New York City.

30 of 85

Georgia Girl

Paras Griffin/WireImage

Olivia Wilde arrives onstage during a Booksmart screening and Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Trustees Theater in Georgia on Tuesday.

31 of 85

What a Star

AFFI/Shutterstock

Clint Black is joined by wife Lisa and daughter Lily as he is inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville.

32 of 85

Rise and Shine

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The Morning Show costars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon look radiant at the premiere on Monday at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall in New York City. 

33 of 85

Music Meets Fashion

Robin Marchant/Getty

Kanye West takes the mic at photographer Jim Moore’s book event at Ralph Lauren Chicago on Monday.

34 of 85

In It Together

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry participates in the launch of Team U.K. for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on Tuesday at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

35 of 85

Keep It Country

John Shearer/Getty

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban pose with Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern during the 53rd annual CMA Awards nominees reception on Monday in Brentwood, Tennessee. Urban is nominated for entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year at the awards, airing Wednesday night, Nov. 13, on ABC.

36 of 85

For the Kids

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Rosario Dawson and the newest Sesame Street Muppet, Karli, pose at the Children’s Rights Inspiration Awards & Benefit Gala on Monday at the Mandarin Oriental in N.Y.C.

37 of 85

Fired Up

James Devaney/Getty

Pete Davidson gets up out of his seat at the Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks basketball game on Monday at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

38 of 85

Serving Up Success

Taylor Hill/Getty

Serena Williams speaks to the crowd at the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Detroit Masonic Temple on Monday in Michigan. 

39 of 85

Air Buds

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Idina Menzel and son Walker Nathaniel Diggs are all smiles at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets basketball game on Monday at the Staples Center in L.A.

40 of 85

Pretty in Pastels

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Keke Palmer strikes a pose at the Angel Ball 2019, hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, on Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.

41 of 85

Family Affair

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kate and Rooney Mara celebrate Rain Phoenix’s new album RIVER at her release party, hosted by Rain’s brother and Rooney’s fiancé Joaquin Phoenix, on Monday at Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood.

42 of 85

Musical Interlude

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Guest star Emma Thompson and host Jimmy Fallon take over for the band during a round of “Random Instrument Challenge” on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

43 of 85

From Brooklyn to L.A.

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

Motherless Brooklyn actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw poses with costar and director Edward Norton at the film’s premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. 

44 of 85

Crowd Pleaser

Shutterstock

Kesha takes the stage in pink leopard-print leggings to perform on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. 

45 of 85

Couch Convos

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sienna Miller takes the stage during the American Woman Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday at the Trustees Theater in Georgia.

46 of 85

In the Trench(es)

SplashNews.com

Emilia Clarke steps out in a chic floor-length trench coat paired with a white T-shirt and jeans on Monday in N.Y.C.

47 of 85