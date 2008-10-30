Star Tracks - Thursday, October 30, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

PEACE OFFERING

Credit: Eliot Press/ Bauer-Griffin

And her European tour rolls on! Miley Cyrus is still sending out the feel-good vibes – this time in Paris – after arriving Thursday morning to promote her album Breakout.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

FRINGE BENEFITS

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Private Practice star Kate Walsh puts a modern spin on the flapper look in her fringed dress Wednesday at the opening bash for jeweler Neil Lane's flagship store in Los Angeles.

3 of 15

SING-ALONG

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

While avoiding questions about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer picks up a reporter's recorder and gives an impromptu performance of Stevie Wonder's "Love's In Need of Love Today" on the red carpet of the Blackberry Storm launch party at The Avalon Hollywood on Wednesday. The song, however, was dedicated to Sen. Barack Obama.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BOND'S GIRL

Credit: Alpha /Landov

Daniel Craig – still wearing a sling from his shoulder surgery – gets a hand from his movie-producer girlfriend Satsuki Mitchell at Wednesday's world premiere of his new James Bond movie, Quantum of Solace, in London. The film hits theaters stateside on Nov. 14.

Advertisement

5 of 15

'PLEDGE' PARTY

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Dancing with the Stars pros Karina Smirnoff and Maksim Chmerkovskiy get political Tuesday at the "One Vote Counts: Pledge to Vote" event co-hosted by DWTS pal Brooke Burke and Rock the Vote at L.A. hot spot Les Deux.

6 of 15

'DO OVER

Credit: Flynet

Eva Longoria Parker models hairstylist Ken Paves's handiwork after an appointment at her pal's West Hollywood salon on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

MEAT & GREET

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Ugly Betty's Becki Newton and her husband Chris Diamantopoulos dive into steak dinners to celebrate the second anniversary of the restaurant STK in New York's Meatpacking District on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

'CITY' SLICKERS

Credit: Ramey

Move over, Lauren! Hills star Whitney Port has a new crew – and she's showing them off at a photo call for her upcoming MTV show The City on Wednesday in New York's Meatpacking District.

Advertisement

9 of 15

UNDER THE WEATHER

Credit: Jackson Lee-Tom Meinelt/ Splash News Online

Braving the damp New York weather, Penn Badgley and Blake Lively find some dry ground Wednesday while filming Gossip Girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Credit: Ian Lawrence / Splash News Online

Paris Hilton, whose romance with Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden is still going strong, goes incognito Wednesday, donning long, dark locks and a hoodie as she leaves her London hotel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

FLY GIRL

Credit: Vickers-Kaminski/ Splash News Online

Fergie has her (oversized) bag packed and she's ready for take off, arriving for her international flight Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport. The pop star was en route to Santiago, Chile, where she's set to perform

Thursday at the Teatro Caupolicén.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BROTHERLY 'BOND'

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Looking as dapper as 007 himself, Princes William and Harry are dressed to kill Wednesday at the royal premiere of the latest James Bond movie, Quantum of Solace, at London's Odeon Leicester Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

SIDE SHOW

Credit: Ramey

Va-va-voom! Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan fires up the red carpet with a body-hugging red dress Wednesday for the 2008 National Television Awards – where the viewers get to pick the winners – at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

WAITING GAME

Credit: Jose Perez / Splash News Online

Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan take their romance underground Wednesday, waiting to hop on the subway in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

DOG PARK

Credit: NM/Finalpixx

Rachel Bilson goes on pup patrol, staying attached to her beloved pooch Thurman Murman during a walk through L.A.'s Griffith Park on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff