Star Tracks - Thursday, October 30, 2008
PEACE OFFERING
And her European tour rolls on! Miley Cyrus is still sending out the feel-good vibes – this time in Paris – after arriving Thursday morning to promote her album Breakout.
FRINGE BENEFITS
Private Practice star Kate Walsh puts a modern spin on the flapper look in her fringed dress Wednesday at the opening bash for jeweler Neil Lane's flagship store in Los Angeles.
SING-ALONG
While avoiding questions about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer picks up a reporter's recorder and gives an impromptu performance of Stevie Wonder's "Love's In Need of Love Today" on the red carpet of the Blackberry Storm launch party at The Avalon Hollywood on Wednesday. The song, however, was dedicated to Sen. Barack Obama.
BOND'S GIRL
Daniel Craig – still wearing a sling from his shoulder surgery – gets a hand from his movie-producer girlfriend Satsuki Mitchell at Wednesday's world premiere of his new James Bond movie, Quantum of Solace, in London. The film hits theaters stateside on Nov. 14.
'PLEDGE' PARTY
Dancing with the Stars pros Karina Smirnoff and Maksim Chmerkovskiy get political Tuesday at the "One Vote Counts: Pledge to Vote" event co-hosted by DWTS pal Brooke Burke and Rock the Vote at L.A. hot spot Les Deux.
'DO OVER
Eva Longoria Parker models hairstylist Ken Paves's handiwork after an appointment at her pal's West Hollywood salon on Wednesday.
MEAT & GREET
Ugly Betty's Becki Newton and her husband Chris Diamantopoulos dive into steak dinners to celebrate the second anniversary of the restaurant STK in New York's Meatpacking District on Wednesday.
'CITY' SLICKERS
Move over, Lauren! Hills star Whitney Port has a new crew – and she's showing them off at a photo call for her upcoming MTV show The City on Wednesday in New York's Meatpacking District.
UNDER THE WEATHER
Braving the damp New York weather, Penn Badgley and Blake Lively find some dry ground Wednesday while filming Gossip Girl.
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
Paris Hilton, whose romance with Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden is still going strong, goes incognito Wednesday, donning long, dark locks and a hoodie as she leaves her London hotel.
FLY GIRL
Fergie has her (oversized) bag packed and she's ready for take off, arriving for her international flight Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport. The pop star was en route to Santiago, Chile, where she's set to perform
Thursday at the Teatro Caupolicén.
BROTHERLY 'BOND'
Looking as dapper as 007 himself, Princes William and Harry are dressed to kill Wednesday at the royal premiere of the latest James Bond movie, Quantum of Solace, at London's Odeon Leicester Square.
SIDE SHOW
Va-va-voom! Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan fires up the red carpet with a body-hugging red dress Wednesday for the 2008 National Television Awards – where the viewers get to pick the winners – at London's Royal Albert Hall.
WAITING GAME
Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan take their romance underground Wednesday, waiting to hop on the subway in New York's SoHo neighborhood.
DOG PARK
Rachel Bilson goes on pup patrol, staying attached to her beloved pooch Thurman Murman during a walk through L.A.'s Griffith Park on Wednesday.