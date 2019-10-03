Laura, Greta, Constance & Cynthia Bring Hollywood to N.Y.C., Plus Kristen Stewart, Natalie Portman & More
The Fab Four
Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Constance Wu and Cynthia Erivo get together on Wednesday at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Women’s Initiative New York luncheon, in partnership with E! Entertainment and with the support of Swarovski, in N.Y.C.
Red Carpet Reign
Gwendoline Christie rules the red carpet on Wednesday at the European premiere of The Personal History of David Copperfield during opening night of the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
Two Faced
Antonio Banderas poses in front of his likeness during the unveiling of the El Corte Ingles campaign in Malaga, Spain, on Wednesday.
Flower Child
Natalie Portman greets fans outside of Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Backpacks with Shaq
Shaquille O’Neal surprises students during the Vera Bradley Blessings in a Backpack event at Oakland Elementary School in McDonough, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Check, Mate
Kristen Stewart attends the Seberg premiere during the 15th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland on Wednesday.
Jump On It
Ciara wears a futuristic orange jumpsuit and sunglasses as she wows the crowd with her performance at Sony Hall on Tuesday in New York City.
On the Dot
Melissa McCarthy is all smiles as she steps out with friends in a polka-dot top and Converse on Tuesday in L.A.
Dashing Duo
Amal and George Clooney are seen dressed to the nines during a night out in N.Y.C. late Tuesday.
Couch Chit-Chat
Lin-Manuel Miranda sits down for Tuesday night’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Suited Stars
Rami Malek and Christian Slater share a laugh on the red carpet at the season 4 premiere of Mr. Robot on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Very 'Amused'
Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez joke around while filming Marry Me in Brooklyn’s Coney Island on Tuesday.
Grand Entrance
Guest star Michelle Pfeiffer takes the stage during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.
Close Pals
Tony Hale and Henry Winkler share a sweet embrace at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Open Arms
Maggie Rogers channels Stevie Nicks in an all-white ensemble during her concert at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Music on the Mind
Selena Gomez smiles as she leaves a recording studio in L.A. on Tuesday.
Sitting Pretty
Lili Reinhart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw sit by-the-by at the Miu Miu womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in France.
Flashy Fashion
Timothée Chalamet attends an afterparty for the premiere of The King at The Box in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
City Sighting
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone hold hands after having lunch in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
High Shine
Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a minidress with angular shoulders and a bow on Tuesday in L.A.
Fresh Air
Jameela Jamil and boyfriend James Blake enjoy a Tuesday morning stroll in N.Y.C.
Beverly Hills Beauties
Lisa Rinna, mom-to-be Malika Haqq and Stephanie Shepherd attend the Secret with Essential Oils launch party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
Arm-y of Two
Andy Cohen and Rob Lowe get cozy on Tuesday as Lowe visits Cohen’s Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
Clap Happy
Kerry Washington cheers for pal Tyler Perry on Tuesday as the filmmaker is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Paris Match
Chloë Grace Moretz and Justin Theroux get their game faces ready on Tuesday at the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week.
What Do You Mean?
Tina Fey joins Bobby Flay on the Thursday episode of his Food Network series, Beat Bobby Flay, in a challenge themed for October 3, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day. The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.
Let's Play
Vanessa Lachey has some fun with daughter Brooklyn at the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco launch event in Los Angeles.
Leading Ladies
Costars Michelle Pfeiffer, Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning turn heads on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
Red Hot
Newlyweds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz heat up the red carpet at the Maleficent premiere on Monday in L.A.
Down to Boogie
Tiffany Haddish shows off her dance moves during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday in Burbank, California.
Bold Bling
Rihanna steps out in N.Y.C. on Monday wearing a tan bodysuit paired with a matching sweater, oversized sunglasses and a sparkling statement necklace.
Date Night
David and Victoria Beckham match in all black at Sotheby’s celebration of Andy Warhol with Don Julio 1942 on Monday in London.
Monochrome Muse
Cardi B struts her stuff in Paris on Monday wearing a tight purple dress with matching thigh-high boots.
Family First
Sir Paul McCartney poses with daughter and fashion designer Stella at her Stella McCartney spring/summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week show on Monday.
On the Go
Kristin Chenoweth takes a quick lunch break while promoting her new album For the Girls at Black Tap’s new Herald Square flagship location, inside the soon-to-open Kixby Hotel, on Monday in N.Y.C.
Budding Romance
New couple Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel cozy up during a taping of Dancing with the Stars on Monday in Hollywood.
City Scruff
George Clooney heads out in N.Y.C. on Monday sporting a full mustache and beard.
Actor Turned Author
Henry Winkler discusses his new book Alien Superstar for the latest installment of the Build Speaker Series on Monday at Build Studio in New York City.
Sweater Weather
Jonathan Van Ness steps out in an oversized sweater dress as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
On Her Level
Dua Lipa sparkles in a shimmering minidress and sky-high platform heels at the Yves Saint Laurent fragrance Libre presentation on Monday in Madrid, Spain.
End of 'Summertime Sadness'
Lana Del Rey sits onstage as she performs at Rogers Arena on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.
'Royals' Off Duty
The Crown alumni Claire Foy and Matt Smith pose together at the launch of the newly renovated Old Vic Theatre on Tuesday in London.
Buckle Up
Bindi Irwin looks lovingly at fiancé Chandler Powell as they leave Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.
Color Rush
The rain doesn’t stop Renée Zellweger as she premieres her new film, Judy, in London on Monday.
Up to Bat
Ruby Rose attends the Build Series to discuss her new series Batwoman at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Run Ryan, Run!
Ryan Seacrest greets fans outside the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Monday.