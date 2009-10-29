Star Tracks: Thursday, October 29, 2009
SELF-PORTRAIT
A dashing Patrick Dempsey gets ready for his close-up Wednesday while dropping in on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. The Grey's Anatomy star recently welcomed new moms Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo back from maternity leave.
PATCH WORK
Paris Hilton joins in on the Halloween fun, making her pick Wednesday at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles.
SIDE BY SIDE
Looks like they're heating up! She may remain mum about their budding romance, but Taylor Swift is sure sticking close to Taylor Lautner, heading out Wednesday for a dinner date to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.
SHOW GIRL
Holly Madison takes a break from her burlesque act Peepshow and heads on down the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday to support Wayne Newton at opening night of his new show, Once Before I Go, at the Tropicana Hotel.
JUST KATE
A glam Kate Gosselin – who recently said she'd like to jump to the big screen – goes shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday while filming her new show, Kate Plus 8.
BROTHERLY LOVE
No break-up here! The Jonas Brothers receive a gold plaque honoring Central American sales of their most recent album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, in Panama City on Wednesday. Recently, Joe and Kevin said, "We are so proud of our brother Nick," who's branching out with his band, Nick Jonas amp the Administration.
LADY & GENTLEMAN
Ashton Kutcher (in Calvin Klein Collection) and wife Demi Moore (in Prabal Gurung) make a chic (and color-coordinated) arrival at GQ's Gentlemen's Ball on Wednesday at New York's Edison Ballroom.
TWO STEP
After a radio interview at Nova 969, twins Joel and Benji Madden stay in sync during a coffee run Thursday in Sydney, Australia. The duo just announced a last-minute acoustic show, which they'll perform at the Factory Theater on Monday.
RAIN MAN
Wolverine star Hugh Jackman shows his softer side on Tuesday, keeping daughter Ava, 4, close as they dodge the New York City raindrops.
PUPPY LOVE
That's one tiny bodyguard! New Moon star Ashley Greene totes her Toy Fox Terrier Marlow outside a Los Angeles studio on Wednesday.
CAP IT OFF
Meanwhile in West Hollywood, Greene's fellow Cullen, New Moon hunk Kellan Lutz, steps out solo to run some errands in the California sun.
POLE POSITION
Tyra Banks works it in New York City, taking in pole-dancing tips from a Cirque du Soleil pro during a taping of her namesake talk show. The episode – set to air today – takes a foray into the world of sexual fantasies.
DOGGIE TREATS
Plate it up! Snoop Dogg proves he's got skills in the kitchen by whipping up a few of his favorite foods during a visit Wednesday to MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung in New York City.
SHE'S GAME!
What a swing! Former Bachelorette star Deanna Pappas finds a friendly spotter in boyfriend Stephen Stagliano during a golf lesson in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
WHO'S THE BOSS
Hello, Miami! Robin Thicke works his magic on the crowd during a performance Tuesday at a Macy's department store in Chicago. The singer was on hand to promote Hugo Boss' fragrance for men.