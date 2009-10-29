Star Tracks: Thursday, October 29, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

SELF-PORTRAIT

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

A dashing Patrick Dempsey gets ready for his close-up Wednesday while dropping in on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. The Grey's Anatomy star recently welcomed new moms Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo back from maternity leave.

PATCH WORK

Credit: Matt Symons/Pacific Coast News

Paris Hilton joins in on the Halloween fun, making her pick Wednesday at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles.

SIDE BY SIDE

Credit: Lomeli/Bauer-Griffin

Looks like they're heating up! She may remain mum about their budding romance, but Taylor Swift is sure sticking close to Taylor Lautner, heading out Wednesday for a dinner date to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

SHOW GIRL

Credit: Robin/Splash News Online

Holly Madison takes a break from her burlesque act Peepshow and heads on down the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday to support Wayne Newton at opening night of his new show, Once Before I Go, at the Tropicana Hotel.

JUST KATE

Credit: Owen Beiny/WENN

A glam Kate Gosselin – who recently said she'd like to jump to the big screen – goes shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday while filming her new show, Kate Plus 8.

BROTHERLY LOVE

Credit: Alberto Lowe/Reuters/Landov

No break-up here! The Jonas Brothers receive a gold plaque honoring Central American sales of their most recent album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, in Panama City on Wednesday. Recently, Joe and Kevin said, "We are so proud of our brother Nick," who's branching out with his band, Nick Jonas amp the Administration.

LADY & GENTLEMAN

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Ashton Kutcher (in Calvin Klein Collection) and wife Demi Moore (in Prabal Gurung) make a chic (and color-coordinated) arrival at GQ's Gentlemen's Ball on Wednesday at New York's Edison Ballroom.

TWO STEP

Credit: Snapper Media/Splash News Online

After a radio interview at Nova 969, twins Joel and Benji Madden stay in sync during a coffee run Thursday in Sydney, Australia. The duo just announced a last-minute acoustic show, which they'll perform at the Factory Theater on Monday.

RAIN MAN

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman shows his softer side on Tuesday, keeping daughter Ava, 4, close as they dodge the New York City raindrops.

PUPPY LOVE

Credit: INF

That's one tiny bodyguard! New Moon star Ashley Greene totes her Toy Fox Terrier Marlow outside a Los Angeles studio on Wednesday.

CAP IT OFF

Credit: GSI Media

Meanwhile in West Hollywood, Greene's fellow Cullen, New Moon hunk Kellan Lutz, steps out solo to run some errands in the California sun.

POLE POSITION

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Warner Bros

Tyra Banks works it in New York City, taking in pole-dancing tips from a Cirque du Soleil pro during a taping of her namesake talk show. The episode – set to air today – takes a foray into the world of sexual fantasies.

DOGGIE TREATS

Credit: Scott Gries/PictureGroup

Plate it up! Snoop Dogg proves he's got skills in the kitchen by whipping up a few of his favorite foods during a visit Wednesday to MTV's It's On with Alexa Chung in New York City.

SHE'S GAME!

Credit: Louise Barnsley/Pacific Coast News

What a swing! Former Bachelorette star Deanna Pappas finds a friendly spotter in boyfriend Stephen Stagliano during a golf lesson in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

WHO'S THE BOSS

Credit: Brett & Natalie Kaffee/BuzzFoto

Hello, Miami! Robin Thicke works his magic on the crowd during a performance Tuesday at a Macy's department store in Chicago. The singer was on hand to promote Hugo Boss' fragrance for men.

By People Staff