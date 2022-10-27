Paula Abdul & Janet Jackson Unite, Plus Lea Michele, Aubrey Plaza and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on October 27, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 71

Legends Only

Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony At The National Museum Of Qatar - Inside
Dave Benett/Getty

Paula Abdul and Janet Jackson unite on Oct. 26 at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar.

02 of 71

Main Squeeze

Lea michele
Splash News Online

Lea Michele heads to her matinee performance of Broadway's Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

03 of 71

Scare Tactic

Aubrey Plaza
GC Images

Aubrey Plaza looks ready for Halloween while arriving to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

04 of 71

Bros Abroad

Billy Eichner Luke Macfarlane
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bros stars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring their film to London for a special screening on Oct. 26.

05 of 71

London Calling

Cristo Fernandez
Tristan Fewings/Getty

Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández attends the Corner Office premiere at the 30th Raindance Film Festival in London on Oct. 26.

06 of 71

Georgia Peach

Miles Teller
Cindy Ord/Getty

Miles Teller greets fans on Oct. 25 during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia.

07 of 71

Fierce Fashions

BESTPIX Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 25, 2022

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 25 as they make their way to the TIME 100 Next Gala.

08 of 71

What You Crave

Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Star Max/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up as they celebrate her Cravings baking mixes in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

09 of 71

Color Up

Chris Martin Coldplay
Santiago Bluguermann/Getty

Chris Martin brings his usual energy to Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour stop at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 25.

10 of 71

Prints-ess Diaries

Gwyneth Paltrow Gal Gadot
Charley Gallay/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow and Gal Gadot link up at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch in Beverly Hills on Oct. 25.

11 of 71

Out of This World

Ming-Na Wen
Jody Cortes/Getty

Book of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen stops for a portrait at the 50th anniversary of the Saturn Awards at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center in California on Oct. 25.

12 of 71

Cool Kids

Coleman Domingo Lupita N'yongo
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Colman Domingo and Lupita Nyong'o get together at the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Reveal at Hollywood Athletic Club on Oct. 25.

13 of 71

Stars Aligned

Maren Morris
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Zedd and Maren Morris light the night on Oct. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

14 of 71

Bump in the Night

Billie Lourd
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Billie Lourd showcases her burgeoning bump at the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on Oct. 25.

15 of 71

In the Spotlight

Janelle Monae
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Janelle Monáe gets dramatic on Oct. 25 outside the Lucas Theatre during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival award presentation and gala screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Georgia.

16 of 71

Sit Back

Tig Notaro
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Tig Notaro takes a seat during the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

17 of 71

Blazer of Glory

Natalie Portman
Backgrid

Natalie Portman hits the set of May December in Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 25.

18 of 71

Bringing the Laughs

Awkwafina
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Awkwafina cracks up on Oct. 25 on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

19 of 71

Watch This

Nicole Kidman
Courtesy OMEGA

Nicole Kidman is among the stars celebrating at the OMEGA One Night in Nashville Gala on Oct. 20.

20 of 71

So Hip

Jurnee Smollett
Paras Griffin/Getty

Jurnee Smollett poses backstage after the Wonder Women Producers panel during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 25.

21 of 71

At the Plate

Maybelle Blair
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Maybelle Blair steps right up at the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

22 of 71

A Dress to Impress

Kerry Washington
Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Kerry Washington flutters into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.

23 of 71

Sign of the Times

Paul Rudd
Efren Landaos/Sipa USA

Paul Rudd signs some pins during his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young at Bowlero Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

24 of 71

Big Hugs

Kate Upton
John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Kate Upton celebrates her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, after his Houston Astros return to Texas upon defeating the New York Yankees in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23.

25 of 71

Cuffing Season

Drew Barrymore
The Image Direct

Drew Barrymore stops outside SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24 following her visit to Howard Stern.

26 of 71

Fab Four

Busy Philips Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Rob Kim/Getty

Busy Philipps, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Sarah Jones hang backstage at the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

27 of 71

Sweater Weather

Constance Wu
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Constance Wu attends the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 24.

28 of 71

Pattern Maker

Diane Kruger
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Diane Kruger showcases her fall style sense while arriving to NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

29 of 71

Son-ny Day

Laura Dern Hugh Jackman
BFA

Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman get together at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Son at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

30 of 71

Getting to Work

Billie Eilish
MEGA

Billie Eilish heads to a workout in Studio City, California, on Oct. 24.

31 of 71

Set Selfie

Snoop Dogg
Backgrid

Snoop Dogg takes a lunch break on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Oct. 24.

32 of 71

Country Crew

Winona Judd
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Wynonna Judd brings the joy to Today in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center on Oct. 24.

33 of 71

Skirt the Issue

Olivia Rodrigo
Backgrid

Olivia Rodrigo greets fans in West Hollywood on Oct. 24.

34 of 71

Coffee Walk

Addison Rae
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae takes a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 24.

35 of 71

Bright Spot

Jojo Siwa
The Image Direct

JoJo Siwa brightens the day in Los Angeles on Oct. 23.

36 of 71

Lacy Lady

Kim Kardashian
MEGA

Kim Kardashian heads to her birthday dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

37 of 71

Powerhouse Performance

Mary J Blige
Manny Carabel/Getty

Mary J. Blige performs on her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 20.

38 of 71

On a Hi

Brad Pitt
SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt hangs in the pit lane during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

39 of 71

Back Together

Key Peele
Leon Bennett/Getty

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite at Netflix's Wendell & Wild Animation Is Film Premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

40 of 71

Holding Court

Bella Hadid
Michael Simon/startraks

Bella Hadid roots for her No.1 — the NBA's New York Knicks! — during their game against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 21.

41 of 71

Fest Best

Hayley Williams Paramore
Ben Trivett

Paramore lights the night at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 23.

42 of 71

Pregnant Pause

Jenna Johnson
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mom-to-be Jenna Johnson glows while out in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

43 of 71

Heads Together

Goldie Hawn
David Livingston/Getty

Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn attend The National Comedy Center honoring George Schlatter at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood on Oct. 23.

44 of 71

Wheely Fun Day

Chloe Moretz
Bierens de Haan/Getty

Chloë Grace Moretz gets to work during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

45 of 71

That's Entertainment

Reba McIntire
Jason Kempin/Getty

Reba McEntire brings her flair to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 21.

46 of 71

No Frills

Queen Latifah
Splash News Online

Queen Latifah makes a grand arrival at The Grio Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

47 of 71

Fab-u-lous Girl

New York City - 22 Oct 2022 - Skai Jackson joins EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable beauty brand, at their launch in Union Square. - Pictured: Skai Jackson - Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstoc

Skai Jackson joins EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable beauty brand, at their launch in New York City on Oct. 22.

48 of 71

Rock On

Nile Rodgers and CHIC brought people to their feet in a disco wonderland at TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART 2022 benefiting amfAR and Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, October 22rd presented by Saks. CREDIT: Kevin Tachman.
Kevin Tachman

Nile Rodgers and CHIC bring people to their feet in a disco wonderland at TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART 2022 presented by Saks, benefiting amfAR and Dallas Museum of Art in Texas on Oct. 22.

49 of 71

Stylish Stunner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Janelle Monáe poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Paramount Studios on October 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)
Vivien Killilea/Getty for IMDb

Janelle Monáe poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Paramount Studios on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles.

50 of 71

Funny Girl

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala)
Jerritt Clark/Getty for Wearable Art Gala

Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

51 of 71

Rock Star Status

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Rick Kern/Getty

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

52 of 71

Birthday Gal

Lyft sent Doja Cat a custom ride for her masquerade-themed birthday party and, in celebration of the new Lyft Pink launching, gave her a lifetime membership.. Credit: Jacob Webster
Jacob Webster

Doja Cat receives a custom ride from Lyft for her masquerade-themed birthday party on Oct. 21 in West Hollywood, and in celebration of the new Lyft Pink launching, scores a lifetime membership to the service.

53 of 71

Three Amigos

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy and Shaggy attend Williams Racing Presents: DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic" LIVE featuring performances by Robin Thicke, Shaggy And Wyclef Jean at ACL Live & 3TEN at ACL Live on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Gary Miller/Getty

Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy and Shaggy attend Williams Racing Presents: DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live at ACL Live & 3TEN on Oct. 21 in Austin, Texas.

54 of 71

Saweet as Can Be

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Recording Artist Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host 'The Single Life Night' music celebration experience at Warwick on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey)
Paul Archuleta/Getty for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host The Single Life Night music celebration experience at Warwick on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.

55 of 71

Having a Ball

Lea Delaria
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Lea DeLaria attends the Verizon +play red carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks NBA home opener on Oct. 21.

56 of 71

Belle of the Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Chloë Sevigny attends the Verizon +play Red Carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks home opener on October 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Verizon)
Dave Kotinsky/Getty for Verizon

Chloë Sevigny attends the Verizon +play red carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks NBA home opener on Oct. 21.

57 of 71

Pink Lady

Megan Trainor performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
John Lamparski/Getty

Meghan Trainor celebrates her new album with a performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

58 of 71

Quiet on the Set

Rachel Brosnahan is seen at film set of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' TV Series on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan films in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

59 of 71

London Calling

Sam Smith performs at Royal Albert Hall on October 21, 2022 in London, England.
Jo Hale/Getty

Sam Smith hits the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on Oct. 21.

60 of 71

Got Your Number

Addison Rae is seen on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae heads to a workout in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

61 of 71

Lucky Lady

Lady Gaga and Billy Porter are seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

Lady Gaga gets a smooch from Billy Porter during a celebration for the singer with Dom Pérignon in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

62 of 71

Seeing Red

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party photocall
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski brings the color at the Kerastase Pop Party at Centre Pompidou in Paris on Oct. 20.

63 of 71

Make It a Date

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the opening night of the play Topdog/Underdog on Broadway at The Golden Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.

64 of 71

Having a Ball

Mindy Kaling attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling stops for a snap at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

65 of 71

Game Face

Dustin Hoffman attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Dustin Hoffman takes his seat at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

66 of 71

Walk This Way

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman film 'No Hard Feelings' on Long Island
TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman film No Hard Feelings on Long Island, New York, on Oct. 20.

67 of 71

Ladies' Night

Wunmi Mosaku, Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver Los Angeles Premiere of Roadside Attractions CALL JANE
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Wunmi Mosaku, Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver strike a pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of Call Jane on Oct. 20.

68 of 71

Something New

Aubrey Plaza and Maria Bakalova attend the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere after party of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus"
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza and Maria Bakalova celebrate The White Lotus season 2 during the premiere afterparty in L.A. on Oct. 20.

69 of 71

Feeling Funny

Mike White and Haley Lu Richardson attend the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of HBO original series "The White Lotus"
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Also at The White Lotus premiere on Oct. 20: creator Mike White and Haley Lu Richardson.

70 of 71

Feeling Chic

Marion Cotillard attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard stands out in stripes on Oct. 20 at a Chanel dinner celebrating the 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

71 of 71

Get on Your Feet

Maggie Rogers and Karen O dance as Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform during the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Also at the Chanel dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20: Maggie Rogers and Karen O, who dance as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform for the crowd.

