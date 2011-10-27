Star Tracks: Thursday, October 27, 2011
'SOUTHERN' EXPOSURE
After celebrating the premiere of In Time together, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake double date with Elton John and his partner David Furnish at N.Y.C. restaurant Southern Hospitality, which hosted a musical event with One Republic.
HAIRY SITUATION
After celebrating her 31st birthday, Kim Kardashian keeps warm in a massive fur vest during date night Wednesday with hubby Kris Humphries in L.A.
EARLY RISER
Eva Longoria braves the New York rain in a sleek trench coat for an appearance on Good Morning America, where she discussed her cookbook Eva's Kitchen on Thursday.
SWEATER SET
Ben Affleck and an expectant Jennifer Garner leave their girls at home to take care of business in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday.
'NICK' OF TIME
Taking a night off from being an Incredible dad, TeenNick chairman Nick Cannon attends his network's Halo Awards in Hollywood on Wednesday.
MAN IN BLACK
Joe Jonas makes a stylish exit from his ride Wednesday in London, where he's promoting his solo album Fastlife.
ON DISPLAY
Following his split from Blake Lively, Penn Badgley can't keep his hands off gal pal Zoe Kravitz Wednesday in New York City.
WHEEL LOVE
The cutest thing on two wheels! Liev Schreiber and son Kai, 2, take a spin around New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.
POINTING FINGERS
Ashton Kutcher lets his hands do the talking while taking the stage during GQ's Gentlemen's Ball, a fundraising event for the magazine's philanthropic initiative, Wednesday at New York's Edison Ballroom.
'TIME' FLIES
With his in the past, In Time star Justin Timberlake makes a suave entrance to the Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday. The thriller, which costars Amanda Seyfried, is out Friday.
LIKE MIC
Is this thing on? Bedecked in sparkles, Ashley Greene keeps her lips sealed at a Wednesday press conference for Breaking Dawn: Part One in Brussels, Belgium.
PERIOD PIECE
Charmed, I'm sure! Isla Fisher, who plays costar Joel Edgerton's mistress in Baz Luhrmann's remake of The Great Gatsby, beguiles on the film's Sydney set on Wednesday.
IT'S A MATCH
Penélope Cruz suits up with Venuto al mondo costar Emile Hirsch during the Rome International Film Festival on Wednesday.a
CARRIER MINDED
Anne Hathaway swaps her Catwoman costume for a pair of quirky Elizabeth and James glasses while lugging her baggage Wednesday through New York's Soho neighborhood.
HAPPY MEAL
Kelly Clarkson steps out for a bite at Toloache restaurant Wednesday in New York, where she's promoting her latest album, Stronger.
COLOR-CODED
Pippa Middleton has a stylish case of the blues in London on Wednesday.