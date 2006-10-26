Star Tracks - Thursday, October 26, 2006
A BLUSHING ROSE
Sienna Miller blossoms in a mini Marchesa frock as she steps out for a dinner honoring the designer's second anniversary at Bergdorf Goodman in New York on Wednesday. "I like short," Miller told PEOPLE of her dress.
GIRLS AND GHOULS
Lindsay Lohan keeps with the horror theme and goes goth – channeling Morticia Addams (inset) – for the Xbox 360 launch party for "Gears of War" at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Wednesday.
TEEING OFF
Aspiring rapper Kevin Federline shows off his self-promotional skills – wearing the release date for his album, Playing With Fire, on his T-shirt – at the Xbox 360 party on Wednesday.
FAMILY PORTRAIT
Madonna embraces her three children, Lourdes, 10, Rocco, 6, and 13-month-old David, whom she and husband Guy Richie (not pictured) plan on adopting. The singer first unveiled the photo during her Wednesday appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show, where she told the talk show host, "David is amazing."
WHAT A GUY!
Proud papa-to-be Guy Ritchie gives a lift to a gleeful David in a photo first unveiled by Madonna during her Wednesday appearance on Oprah.
SUGAR RUSH
Things are looking sweet for expectant mother Heidi Klum, who steps out in Beverly Hills with a bounty of Halloween treats on Wednesday.
ODD COUPLE
Later, Klum gets a giggle from the "Flying Tomato," Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, as the pair lunch together at Orso in Los Angeles.
THE GOOD LIFE
Derek Luke and wife Sophia, who are expecting their first child, get a kick out of each other at the Los Angeles premiere of Luke's film, Catch a Fire, on Wednesday.
MY NAME A SACHA!
A mustachio-free Sacha Baron Cohen (the comedian behind the lovable Kazakh journalist character Borat) and girlfriend Isla Fisher head to a party at London's 24 club after the British premiere of his "moviefilm" on Wednesday.
IN STEP?
Paris Hilton and onetime beau Stavros Niarchos continue to flirt with the rumor mill as they return from a movie Tuesday night in Hollywood. But Niarchos has been making the rounds – with Hilton on his arm one night and Lindsay Lohan another.
GROWN-UP GLAMOUR
The film may be called Little Children, but sartorially speaking, Kate Winslet makes a mature statement at its premiere as part of the 50th Annual London Film Festival. So what's it all about? Winslet plays a suburban mother who has an affair with a neighboring parent (Patrick Wilson).
TABLE MANNER
Elizabeth Hurley is at full attention as a face for Estée Lauder – this time at a promotional stop Wednesday in Milan.
BOY'S LIFE
Orlando Bloom enjoys a night on the town Tuesday after spending the evening at a private party at Hollywood mainstay Dominick's.
SO IN 'LOVE'
Halle Berry wears her heart on her, well, chest after bauble shopping at Tiffany's in Beverly Hills on Monday.
NO, REALLY ...
It's not his Halloween costume! Aaron Eckhart goes for comfort on the set of his latest film, No Reservations, in New York on Tuesday. The romantic comedy, which costars Catherine-Zeta Jones, involves a chef who becomes the guardian of her niece.
LOVE CANAL
David and Victoria Beckham steal away to Venice – leaving sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz at home – to celebrate the soccer star's 30th birthday on Monday. The couple stayed at pal Elton John's pad during the trip.
THE MOM DEGREE
Ellen DeGeneres and Paris Hilton and their respective moms Betty (left) and Kathy go head-to-head in a game of "Who's Your Mama?" on the Ellen DeGeneres Show recently. Among the secrets revealed: the name of Kathy's first pet (Buppy) and Betty's first car (a Chevy Camaro).
GOLD CLUB
