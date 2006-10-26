Star Tracks - Thursday, October 26, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 18

A BLUSHING ROSE

Credit: JOY E. SCHELLER/LFI

Sienna Miller blossoms in a mini Marchesa frock as she steps out for a dinner honoring the designer's second anniversary at Bergdorf Goodman in New York on Wednesday. "I like short," Miller told PEOPLE of her dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

GIRLS AND GHOULS

Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia: INSET: Everett Collection

Lindsay Lohan keeps with the horror theme and goes goth – channeling Morticia Addams (inset) – for the Xbox 360 launch party for "Gears of War" at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Wednesday.

3 of 18

TEEING OFF

Credit: Luis Martinez/Splash News and Pictures

Aspiring rapper Kevin Federline shows off his self-promotional skills – wearing the release date for his album, Playing With Fire, on his T-shirt – at the Xbox 360 party on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

FAMILY PORTRAIT

Credit: Shavawn Rissman/AP

Madonna embraces her three children, Lourdes, 10, Rocco, 6, and 13-month-old David, whom she and husband Guy Richie (not pictured) plan on adopting. The singer first unveiled the photo during her Wednesday appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show, where she told the talk show host, "David is amazing."

Advertisement

5 of 18

WHAT A GUY!

Credit: Shavawn Rissman/AP

Proud papa-to-be Guy Ritchie gives a lift to a gleeful David in a photo first unveiled by Madonna during her Wednesday appearance on Oprah.

6 of 18

SUGAR RUSH

Credit: JFX Images

Things are looking sweet for expectant mother Heidi Klum, who steps out in Beverly Hills with a bounty of Halloween treats on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

ODD COUPLE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Later, Klum gets a giggle from the "Flying Tomato," Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, as the pair lunch together at Orso in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

THE GOOD LIFE

Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP

Derek Luke and wife Sophia, who are expecting their first child, get a kick out of each other at the Los Angeles premiere of Luke's film, Catch a Fire, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 18

MY NAME A SACHA!

Credit: YD Image; INSET: INF

A mustachio-free Sacha Baron Cohen (the comedian behind the lovable Kazakh journalist character Borat) and girlfriend Isla Fisher head to a party at London's 24 club after the British premiere of his "moviefilm" on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

IN STEP?

Credit: X17

Paris Hilton and onetime beau Stavros Niarchos continue to flirt with the rumor mill as they return from a movie Tuesday night in Hollywood. But Niarchos has been making the rounds – with Hilton on his arm one night and Lindsay Lohan another.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

GROWN-UP GLAMOUR

Credit: INF

The film may be called Little Children, but sartorially speaking, Kate Winslet makes a mature statement at its premiere as part of the 50th Annual London Film Festival. So what's it all about? Winslet plays a suburban mother who has an affair with a neighboring parent (Patrick Wilson).

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

TABLE MANNER

Credit: INF

Elizabeth Hurley is at full attention as a face for Estée Lauder – this time at a promotional stop Wednesday in Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

BOY'S LIFE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Orlando Bloom enjoys a night on the town Tuesday after spending the evening at a private party at Hollywood mainstay Dominick's.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

SO IN 'LOVE'

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Halle Berry wears her heart on her, well, chest after bauble shopping at Tiffany's in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

NO, REALLY ...

Credit: Alecsey Boldeskul/AIBMEDIA

It's not his Halloween costume! Aaron Eckhart goes for comfort on the set of his latest film, No Reservations, in New York on Tuesday. The romantic comedy, which costars Catherine-Zeta Jones, involves a chef who becomes the guardian of her niece.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

LOVE CANAL

Credit: Splash

David and Victoria Beckham steal away to Venice – leaving sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz at home – to celebrate the soccer star's 30th birthday on Monday. The couple stayed at pal Elton John's pad during the trip.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

THE MOM DEGREE

Credit: Chris Polk/Warner Bros./AP

Ellen DeGeneres and Paris Hilton and their respective moms Betty (left) and Kathy go head-to-head in a game of "Who's Your Mama?" on the Ellen DeGeneres Show recently. Among the secrets revealed: the name of Kathy's first pet (Buppy) and Betty's first car (a Chevy Camaro).

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

GOLD CLUB

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson gets to know her fellow blonde, a wig-wearing Bai Ling, at an MTV event at the L.A. nightclub Avalon on Thursday. Johansson's new movie, the futuristic thriller The Island, opens July 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff