Sienna Miller Takes a Stroll in N.Y.C., Plus Cara Delevingne, Pete Davidson & More

Traffic Stopper
Sienna Miller looks chic in a slouchy green sweater and black newsboy cap as she steps into a crosswalk in New York City on Wednesday.
We Come in Peace
Cara Delevingne looks out of this world in a mirrored dress at the Space Selfie photo call at the Samsung KX in London on Wednesday.
LV Love
Noel Gallagher and Jason Momoa are all smiles at the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Station Maison on Wednesday in London.
Taking Off
Rita Ora bundles up in a black puffer jacket and aviator hat on the film set of Twist on Wednesday in London.
Street Style
Pete Davidson keeps things cozy in a Louis Vuitton sweater and track pants while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
‘Build’ Healthy Habits
Jana Kramer stops by Build Series to chat about her fitness routine with celebrity-favorite trainer Erin Oprea on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
That’s Amore
Justin Theroux recreates the iconic pasta scene from Lady and the Tramp with his beloved pup Kuma at a special screening of the Disney+’s new film hosted by the Cinema Society on Tuesday in New York City.
And the Award Goes To
Queen Latifah is honored at the 2019 Hutchins Center Honors W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony at Harvard on Tuesday.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson dress to the nines as they film their new movie, Marry Me, in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Gotta Hit Those Angles
Aaron Paul stops for a selfie with some guests during the Manhattan Magazine and Mensbook.com celebration in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
All Black Everything
Katie Holmes steps out looking ready for colder weather at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club 2019 Gala in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Nothing Like a Good Date Night
Maggie Gyllenhaal and her hubby Peter Sarsgaard enjoy a date night on Tuesday in N.Y.C. while stopping by the Nordstrom Flagship Opening Party.
Now That’s Some Serious Girl Power
Feminist icon Gloria Steinem posed with Eva Longoria at the 2019 Women’s Media Awards at Mandarin Oriental on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Arriving in Style
Kate Beckinsale and her Farming costar Gugu Mbatha-Raw attend a screening of the film in N.Y.C. and look ever-so-chic!
We Want 'Moore'
Demi Moore speaks onstage at WSJ. Magazine’s global technology conference at The Montage Laguna Beach in California on Tuesday.
Mom’s a Baller
Kate Hudson takes her sons Ryder and Bingham to the Clippers v. Lakers basketball game on Tuesday in L.A. with pal Jennifer Meyer.
The Marvelous Mr. Shalhoub
Tony Shaloub attends Bergdorf Goodman & Amazon Prime Video Celebrate: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Show Your Stripes
Jennifer Hudson takes the stage in a silver stripped dress at the Alzheimer’s Association Fall Benefit: Imagine at the Rainbow Room in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Puffed Up
Cynthia Erivo makes a statement in a leaf-print dress with voluminous sleeves at the premiere of Harriet at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Piano Man
John Legend performs at Vanity Fair’s 6th annual New Establishment Summit at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Spreading Cheer
Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye get into the holiday spirit at Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” season celebration on Tuesday at STK in L.A.
Cut to Commercial
Host Jimmy Fallon acts out an old school car commercial during a round of “Cue Card Cold Read” with guest stars Jessica Biel and Billy Crudup on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Big Screen, Baby
Ali Wong poses with an enormous flat screen TV on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Knock, Knock
Alec Baldwin speaks to a local resident while going door-to-door to campaign for Virginia Senate District 11 Democratic candidate Amanda Pohl on Tuesday in Midlothian, Virginia.
Homeward Bound
Australian singer Cody Simpson takes some inspiration from girlfriend Miley Cyrus’ trademark tongue-out pose as he arrives at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday.
Comedy Dream Team
Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal snap a smiling selfie while filming their new comedy Here Today in N.Y.C.’s Meatpacking District on Tuesday.
Purple Reign
Jenna Dewan brings some spring to New York City on Tuesday as she promotes her new book at Build Studio.
Laughing Out Loud
On Tuesday, funnymen Hasan Minhaj and Kal Penn speak onstage during The Stand-Up Citizen chat at Vanity Fair‘s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
No. 1 Fan
John Travolta is honored with an award for his performance in The Fanatic at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Tuesday.
Season's Greetings
Emilia Clarke and director Paul Feig hit the premiere of their movie Last Christmas in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.
Santa's Watching
Also feeling festive: Kristin Chenoweth, who buddies up to Santa Claus on Monday for Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Love Story screening in Beverly Hills.
Suited to Each Other
Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet hold hands at the world premiere of Apple TV+’s See at Fox Village Theater on Monday in Los Angeles.
Juicy Deets
Scarlett Johansson sits down with host Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. to discuss Black Widow and fiancé Colin Jost on Monday night’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Go for the Gold
Black and Blue stars Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson smile together at the film’s screening in New York City on Monday at Regal E-Walk.
Clad in Plaid
Neil Patrick Harris gets onstage to speak during the 13th annual Golden Heart Awards at Cipriani South Street on Monday in N.Y.C.
Smiling InStyle
Barry costars D’Arcy Carden and Bill Hader attend the 5th annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday in L.A.
Special Shout-Out
Also at the 5th annual InStyle Awards: Jennifer Garner introduces and honors her longtime friend and hairstylist, Adir Abergel.
Fashionable Foodie
Ciara steps out on Monday night in a fitted long-sleeve dress and combat boots to grab dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.
Sparkling Star
Kathryn Hahn poses in front of her picture at the premiere of her new HBO series Mrs. Fletcher on Monday in L.A.
Commander in Cool
Former president Barack Obama arrives at Locanda Verde in N.Y.C. on Monday looking extra dapper in a suit and black shades.
Shift Your Thinking
Ali Larter attends the premiere of Momentum Shift — a documentary that in part highlights the female founder of Orangetheory Fitness — at the Directors Guild of America theater in L.A. on Monday.
Patrons of the Arts
Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego cozy up at Americans for the Arts 2019: National Arts Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Monday.
She's on Fire
Rita Ora turns heads in a vibrant red ensemble and as she leaves the Cartier dinner at Chiltern Firehouse on Monday in London.
Snapped on Set
Jaimie Alexander goes on location in N.Y.C. on Monday, shooting for her NBC series Blindspot.
Rock and Roll
Castle Rock star Lizzy Caplan stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about season 2 of the show on Monday in N.Y.C.
After Hours
Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter arrive at The Current War film premiere afterparty on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.