Sienna Miller Takes a Stroll in N.Y.C., Plus Cara Delevingne, Pete Davidson & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 24, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 111

Traffic Stopper

Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Sienna Miller looks chic in a slouchy green sweater and black newsboy cap as she steps into a crosswalk in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 111

We Come in Peace 

John Phillips/Getty

Cara Delevingne looks out of this world in a mirrored dress at the Space Selfie photo call at the Samsung KX in London on Wednesday. 

3 of 111

LV Love

Dave Benett/Getty

Noel Gallagher and Jason Momoa are all smiles at the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Station Maison on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 111

Taking Off 

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Rita Ora bundles up in a black puffer jacket and aviator hat on the film set of Twist on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement

5 of 111

Street Style

Splash News Online

Pete Davidson keeps things cozy in a Louis Vuitton sweater and track pants while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

6 of 111

‘Build’ Healthy Habits

Manny Carabel/Getty

Jana Kramer stops by Build Series to chat about her fitness routine with celebrity-favorite trainer Erin Oprea on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 111

That’s Amore 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Justin Theroux recreates the iconic pasta scene from Lady and the Tramp with his beloved pup Kuma at a special screening of the Disney+’s new film hosted by the Cinema Society on Tuesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 111

And the Award Goes To 

Paul Marotta/Getty

Queen Latifah is honored at the 2019 Hutchins Center Honors W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony at Harvard on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

9 of 111

Lights, Camera, Action! 

James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson dress to the nines as they film their new movie, Marry Me, in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 111

Gotta Hit Those Angles

Lars Niki/Getty

Aaron Paul stops for a selfie with some guests during the Manhattan Magazine and Mensbook.com celebration in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 111

All Black Everything

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Katie Holmes steps out looking ready for colder weather at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club 2019 Gala in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 111

Nothing Like a Good Date Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her hubby Peter Sarsgaard enjoy a date night on Tuesday in N.Y.C. while stopping by the Nordstrom Flagship Opening Party. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 111

Now That’s Some Serious Girl Power

Jemal Countess/Getty

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem posed with Eva Longoria at the 2019 Women’s Media Awards at Mandarin Oriental on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 111

Arriving in Style 

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Kate Beckinsale and her Farming costar Gugu Mbatha-Raw attend a screening of the film in N.Y.C. and look ever-so-chic! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 111

We Want 'Moore'

Charley Gallay/Getty

Demi Moore speaks onstage at WSJ. Magazine’s global technology conference at The Montage Laguna Beach in California on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 111

Mom’s a Baller 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Kate Hudson takes her sons Ryder and Bingham to the Clippers v. Lakers basketball game on Tuesday in L.A. with pal Jennifer Meyer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 111

The Marvelous Mr. Shalhoub 

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

Tony Shaloub attends Bergdorf Goodman & Amazon Prime Video Celebrate: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 111

Show Your Stripes

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Jennifer Hudson takes the stage in a silver stripped dress at the Alzheimer’s Association Fall Benefit: Imagine at the Rainbow Room in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 111

Puffed Up

Shannon Finney/Getty

Cynthia Erivo makes a statement in a leaf-print dress with voluminous sleeves at the premiere of Harriet at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 111

Piano Man

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

John Legend performs at Vanity Fair’s 6th annual New Establishment Summit at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 111

Spreading Cheer 

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye get into the holiday spirit at Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” season celebration on Tuesday at STK in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 111

Cut to Commercial 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Host Jimmy Fallon acts out an old school car commercial during a round of “Cue Card Cold Read” with guest stars Jessica Biel and Billy Crudup on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 111

Big Screen, Baby 

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ali Wong poses with an enormous flat screen TV on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 111

Knock, Knock

Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin speaks to a local resident while going door-to-door to campaign for Virginia Senate District 11 Democratic candidate Amanda Pohl on Tuesday in Midlothian, Virginia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 111

Homeward Bound

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Australian singer Cody Simpson takes some inspiration from girlfriend Miley Cyrus’ trademark tongue-out pose as he arrives at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 111

Comedy Dream Team

Edward Opi/SplashNews.com

Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal snap a smiling selfie while filming their new comedy Here Today in N.Y.C.’s Meatpacking District on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 111

Purple Reign

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jenna Dewan brings some spring to New York City on Tuesday as she promotes her new book at Build Studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 111

Laughing Out Loud

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

On Tuesday, funnymen Hasan Minhaj and Kal Penn speak onstage during The Stand-Up Citizen chat at Vanity Fair‘s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 111

No. 1 Fan

Courtesy

John Travolta is honored with an award for his performance in The Fanatic at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 111

Season's Greetings

Jörg Carstensen/Getty

Emilia Clarke and director Paul Feig hit the premiere of their movie Last Christmas in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 111

Santa's Watching

Hallmark Channel

Also feeling festive: Kristin Chenoweth, who buddies up to Santa Claus on Monday for Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Love Story screening in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 111

Suited to Each Other

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet hold hands at the world premiere of Apple TV+’s See at Fox Village Theater on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 111

Juicy Deets

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Scarlett Johansson sits down with host Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. to discuss Black Widow and fiancé Colin Jost on Monday night’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 111

Go for the Gold

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Black and Blue stars Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson smile together at the film’s screening in New York City on Monday at Regal E-Walk. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 111

Clad in Plaid

Patrick McMullan/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris gets onstage to speak during the 13th annual Golden Heart Awards at Cipriani South Street on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 111

Smiling InStyle

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Barry costars D’Arcy Carden and Bill Hader attend the 5th annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 111

Special Shout-Out

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Also at the 5th annual InStyle Awards: Jennifer Garner introduces and honors her longtime friend and hairstylist, Adir Abergel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 111

Fashionable Foodie

SplashNews.com

Ciara steps out on Monday night in a fitted long-sleeve dress and combat boots to grab dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 111

Sparkling Star

Rich Fury/Getty

Kathryn Hahn poses in front of her picture at the premiere of her new HBO series Mrs. Fletcher on Monday in L.A.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 111

Commander in Cool

RW/MediaPunch

Former president Barack Obama arrives at Locanda Verde in N.Y.C. on Monday looking extra dapper in a suit and black shades.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 111

Shift Your Thinking

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Ali Larter attends the premiere of Momentum Shift — a documentary that in part highlights the female founder of Orangetheory Fitness — at the Directors Guild of America theater in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 111

Patrons of the Arts

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego cozy up at Americans for the Arts 2019: National Arts Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 111

She's on Fire

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

Rita Ora turns heads in a vibrant red ensemble and as she leaves the Cartier dinner at Chiltern Firehouse on Monday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 111

Snapped on Set

RW/MediaPunch

Jaimie Alexander goes on location in N.Y.C. on Monday, shooting for her NBC series Blindspot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 111

Rock and Roll

BACKGRID

Castle Rock star Lizzy Caplan stops by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about season 2 of the show on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 111

After Hours

Clint Spaulding/Variety/Shutterstock

Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter arrive at The Current War film premiere afterparty on Monday at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 111