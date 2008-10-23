Star Tracks - Thursday, October 23, 2008
MODEL ENTERPRISE
Heidi Klum continues to spread her wings when it comes to business ventures! The supermodel celebrated the debut of The Heidi Klum Collection – a limited edition of products for the Very Sexy Makeup line – Thursday at a Victoria's Secret boutique at The Grove in L.A.
WALK & ROLL
New mom Jamie Lynn Spears is on a pretty-in-pink roll Wednesday as she takes 4-month-old daughter Maddie along for an afternoon of errands in McComb, Miss.
MUST LOVE DOGS
Katherine Heigl and her miniature schnauzer Romeo have a jaw-dropping good time Wednesday at the Peter Alexander flagship boutique grand opening on L.A.'s Robertson Blvd. Heigl's stylish pooch inspired a line of Peter Alexander pajamas, which will debut next year.
COLOR COMMENTARY
An understated Sean "Diddy" Combs, who graces the October cover of L'Uomo Vogue's Music Issue, lets designer Zac Posen make a colorful statement Wednesday at a celebration in his honor at 1OAK in New York City.
'HI' TIMES
Kirsten Dunst gives a five-finger salute while out for the night Wednesday in Hollywood. The actress has been spotted at various L.A. nightspots, including Bardot, where she hung out recently with pal Justin Long (not pictured).
JAVA ENABLED
Nicole Richie gets a caffeine boost during a walk with a friend on Wednesday in West Hollywood. Later that night, the starlet made the scene on the patio of the Chateau Marmont.
OUTREACH PROGRAM
And the filming continues! David Duchovny befriends costar Demi Moore on the Atlanta set of their drama The Joneses on Wednesday.
STEP BY STEP
In Style cover girl Beyoncé and her main man, husband Jay-Z, keep in step as they exit New York's Downtown Cipriani restaurant on Wednesday.
TWICE AS NICE
It's a pose-off! Carrie Underwood gets hip to her look-alike wax figure at its unveiling Wednesday at Madame Tussauds in New York City.
HEADS UP
Things are looking up for the ladies of Lipstick Jungle! Kim Raver (from left) Brooke Shields and Lindsay Price admire the local surroundings Wednesday during a break from filming their hit show on New York's Madison Avenue.
LAUGH IN
Jennifer Lopez shares a few laughs Wednesday from the podium of The Women's Conference – an event to empower and inspire women – in Long Beach, Calif. Lopez got personal at the event, admitting she has overcome a few "challenging" relationships in her life.
GET SHORTY
Adding an edge to her afternoon attire, Katie Holmes layers her look with a cropped leather jacket while leaving her New York City apartment on Wednesday.
THIGH MASTER
Gisele Bündchen shows off her long, lean legs in a pair of short shorts, dashing off to a lunch date Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.
TRUNKS SHOW
Will he rock that in the swim lane? Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps shows off a customized – and itty-bitty – swimsuit Wednesday during his visit to the MTV show's New York City studio.
FOILED AGAIN!
Dancing with the Stars hoofer Karina Smirnoff – who was recently voted off the show with partner Rocco DiSpirito – gets back to her roots Wednesday at the B2V Salon in West Hollywood.