Star Tracks - Thursday, October 23, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

MODEL ENTERPRISE

Credit: Vince Flores/ Celebrity Photo

Heidi Klum continues to spread her wings when it comes to business ventures! The supermodel celebrated the debut of The Heidi Klum Collection – a limited edition of products for the Very Sexy Makeup line – Thursday at a Victoria's Secret boutique at The Grove in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

WALK & ROLL

Credit: Jones-Symons/Pacific Coast News

New mom Jamie Lynn Spears is on a pretty-in-pink roll Wednesday as she takes 4-month-old daughter Maddie along for an afternoon of errands in McComb, Miss.

3 of 15

MUST LOVE DOGS

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

Katherine Heigl and her miniature schnauzer Romeo have a jaw-dropping good time Wednesday at the Peter Alexander flagship boutique grand opening on L.A.'s Robertson Blvd. Heigl's stylish pooch inspired a line of Peter Alexander pajamas, which will debut next year.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

COLOR COMMENTARY

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

An understated Sean "Diddy" Combs, who graces the October cover of L'Uomo Vogue's Music Issue, lets designer Zac Posen make a colorful statement Wednesday at a celebration in his honor at 1OAK in New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 15

'HI' TIMES

Credit: Hellmuth Dominguez/ Pacific Coast News

Kirsten Dunst gives a five-finger salute while out for the night Wednesday in Hollywood. The actress has been spotted at various L.A. nightspots, including Bardot, where she hung out recently with pal Justin Long (not pictured).

6 of 15

JAVA ENABLED

Credit: CAD/Fame Pictures

Nicole Richie gets a caffeine boost during a walk with a friend on Wednesday in West Hollywood. Later that night, the starlet made the scene on the patio of the Chateau Marmont.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

OUTREACH PROGRAM

Credit: Pacific Coast News

And the filming continues! David Duchovny befriends costar Demi Moore on the Atlanta set of their drama The Joneses on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

STEP BY STEP

Credit: Turgeon-Rocke-Lee/Splash News Online

In Style cover girl Beyoncé and her main man, husband Jay-Z, keep in step as they exit New York's Downtown Cipriani restaurant on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

TWICE AS NICE

Credit: Peter Kramer/ AP

It's a pose-off! Carrie Underwood gets hip to her look-alike wax figure at its unveiling Wednesday at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

HEADS UP

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

Things are looking up for the ladies of Lipstick Jungle! Kim Raver (from left) Brooke Shields and Lindsay Price admire the local surroundings Wednesday during a break from filming their hit show on New York's Madison Avenue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

LAUGH IN

Credit: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Jennifer Lopez shares a few laughs Wednesday from the podium of The Women's Conference – an event to empower and inspire women – in Long Beach, Calif. Lopez got personal at the event, admitting she has overcome a few "challenging" relationships in her life.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

GET SHORTY

Credit: Mario Magnani/ Bauer-Griffin

Adding an edge to her afternoon attire, Katie Holmes layers her look with a cropped leather jacket while leaving her New York City apartment on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

THIGH MASTER

Credit: National Photo Group

Gisele Bündchen shows off her long, lean legs in a pair of short shorts, dashing off to a lunch date Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

TRUNKS SHOW

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Will he rock that in the swim lane? Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps shows off a customized – and itty-bitty – swimsuit Wednesday during his visit to the MTV show's New York City studio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

FOILED AGAIN!

Credit: VAH/Fame Pictures

Dancing with the Stars hoofer Karina Smirnoff – who was recently voted off the show with partner Rocco DiSpirito – gets back to her roots Wednesday at the B2V Salon in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff