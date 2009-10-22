Star Tracks: Thursday, October 22, 2009
STRIKING A CHORD
Brad Paisley – who will cohost the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 11 – warms up for the gig with a big performance Wednesday at New York's Madison Square Garden.
SWEET GIRL
Kim Kardashian cuts into her cake (which features her baby pic!) on her 29th birthday Wednesday night at Philippe Restaurant in Los Angeles. The star, who threw a b-day bash in Las Vegas over the weekend, Tweeted that her all-girls dinner made her "feel young again!"
GOING STEADY
Continuing their Vancouver lovefest, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stay connected after having lunch at vegetarian Vancouver eatery The Naam on Wednesday.
DOUBLE INDUCTEES
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – who design the Row and Elizabeth and James – coordinate their black and white looks for an appearance Wednesday at the 2009 Council of Fashion Designers of America's new members reception at the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City.
BAG LADY
Toting new gear from American Apparel, Ashlee Simpson takes a break from Melrose Place Wednesday for some retail therapy in Beverly Hills.
MIDDLE OF THE ROAD
Newly minted Celebrity Apprentice contestant Bret Michaels manages to find a zen moment amid the competition – and New York City noise! – while filming the reality show Wednesday.
PHONING IT IN
Think she gets international roaming? A glammed-up Tara Reid shows off the new BlackBerry Bold during an event Wednesday at the Kameha Suite hotel in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday.
IT'S A SWEEP
Meryl Streep isn't above making a grand gesture while presenting her comedy Julie amp Julia, which is closing out the Rome International Film Festival Wednesday in Italy. And the actress already has her next role lined up: mother-in-law!
SUPER HOOPER
She's got moves! First Lady Michelle Obama displays her hula-hooping skills in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday during a Healthy Kids Fair on the White House lawn. More than 100 school children attended the event, where Obama helped educate them about exercise and nutritious foods.
STEP BY STEP
A bundled-up Naomi Watts and partner Liev Schreiber share a laugh while walking through New York City on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SPEAKER
Nicole Kidman steps in to her role as goodwill ambassador with ease on Wednesday, testifying about international violence against women before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C. The actress, who was honored with her the position back in 2006, works with the U.N.'s Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM).
DARK NIGHT
After a stylish stroll with daughter Lourdes over the weekend, a black-clad Madonna sticks to solids during an evening out in London on Wednesday.
IN STOCK
Sure to make clean up a cinch, LeAnn Rimes picks up a jumbo pack of paper towels during an errand run Wednesday in Calabasas, Calif. The country singer recently enjoyed an upbeat dinner date with boyfriend Eddie Cibrian (not pictured).
THE DISH
Jane Krakowski gets caught sneaking a few sweets as she unveils the World's largest candy dish during a celebration for the launch of the new Godiva Chocolatier Gems in New York City on Wednesday.