Lil Nas X Throws a Party in Atlanta, Plus Jon Stewart & Pete Davidson, Issa Rae and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Velvet Hour
Lil Nas x and Dallas Austin show off their moves on Oct. 20 as BMI presents the 'A Night with Lil Nas X' awards dinner at The
Gathering Spot in Atlanta.
Capped Off
Funny guys Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson hang out in their courtside seats at the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA home opener at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.
Orange You Glad?
Issa Rae chats up the final season of Insecure on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.
Suit Yourself
Dakota Fanning hits the beach to film her latest project on Italy's Amalfi Coast on Oct. 20.
The A-Team
Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys and Nick Jonas pose onstage during the Oct. 20 Robin Hood Benefit at New York City's Jacob Javits Center.
Wild Thing
Gabrielle Union opts for an animal print while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20.
Raise a Glass
Phillip Lim and Prabal Gurung suit up to take in a performance by composer Chloe Flower in celebration of Krug Champagne's Les Creations de 2008 on Oct. 19 in Brooklyn.
Star in Stripes
Kristen Stewart takes a casual stroll in L.A. on Oct. 20.
To the Point
Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada and
Cooper van Grootel attend the Oct. 20 finale event for Peacock's One of Us Is Lying at the Santa Monica Airport.
Set Dressing
Sarah Jessica Parker gets to work on set in New York City on Oct. 20.
Sweat the Small Stuff
Ryan Phillippe keeps it moving during an Oct. 19 run in Los Angeles.
Take a Stand
Grace Jones makes a statement at the press preview performance of Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at London's Lyric Theatre on Oct. 20.
Take a Bite
Shawn Mendes takes his pup for a walk in his hometown of Toronto on Oct. 20.
Mix It Up
Chris Sullivan, Andrew Bancroft, Daveed Diggs, Aneesa Folds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale and Kaila Mullady hit their marks during the re-opening night curtain call of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway at The Booth Theatre on Oct. 19.
Fall Feels
Stranger Things star Joe Keery strolls around New York City on Oct. 20.
Later, Skater
Tony Hawk joins the California Milk Processor Board in Carlsbad, California, on Oct. 19 at the premiere of Skate SD, a documentary celebrating the influence that San Diego has had in shaping skateboarding culture.
Season Opener
Usher and Justin Bieber hang out at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Scene Stealer
Julianne Moore looks super chic on the set of Sharper in N.Y.C.'s Upper East Side neighborhood on Oct. 19.
Music on the Move
Lil Nas X performs on top of a Hollywood tour bus with a crew of dancers while filming a music video on Oct. 18 in Hollywood.
Wiggin' Out
Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux get into full character while filming The White House Plumbers in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 18.
Date Night
Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.
Housewives Tell All
Real Housewives stars Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Luann de Lesseps attend the launch party for the book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It at Capitale on Oct. 19 in N.Y.C.
Celebrating Women
Mj Rodriguez strikes a pose at ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 L.A.
The Gang's All Here
Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Larry David, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove attend the premiere of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm at Paramount Pictures Studios on Oct. 19 in L.A.
Premiere Pose
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen arrive at The Subject N.Y.C. premiere at Cinepolis Chelsea on Oct. 19.
Women in Power
Host Eva Longoria and honorees Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and ELLE's Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia take the stage during ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 in L.A.
On the Mic
Speaker Christie Brinkley attends the 2021 Advertising Week conference in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.
Casual Day
Natalie Portman and Max Minghella grab hot drinks and cozy sweatshirts for a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.
Who Do You Know?
Original film cast member Ryan Phillippe attends Cinespia's screening of the new series I Know What You Did Last Summer at Hollywood Forever, presented by Amazon Studios.
In the Dark
Sebastian Stan gets to work on his latest project on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 19.
Speaking Up
Alyssa Milano takes the mic at the "No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now" rally on Oct. 19 held in front of The White House in Washington, D.C.
Work It Girl
Megan Fox rocks a blue outfit in L.A. while leaving a photo shoot for her new Boohoo campaign on Oct. 17.
'Jones'ing for Another Adventure
Harrison Ford films Indiana Jones 5 in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, on Oct. 18.
Talk Time
Halle Berry attends the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit on Oct. 18 in La Jolla, California.
Red Carpet Look
Rebecca Ferguson looks glam on the red carpet at the Dune U.K. special screening in London on Oct. 18.
Picture Perfect
Tommy Dorfman and Rachel Brosnahan attend the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C.
Hand to Hold
Jude Law poses with 'Little Amal,' a puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee girl, as she arrives in Folkstone, Britain, on Oct. 19.
Getting a Kick Out of It
Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shows off his soccer skills while running drills with teens from the Real Madrid Foundation's Social Sports School outside the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 18, helping announce a partnership between the foundation and Abbott to help support nutrition for kids worldwide.
Chic and Sleek
Irina Shayk accessorizes her sleek black gown with a warm and cozy puffer jacket while attending the Burberry x Anne Imhof closing party in Paris on Oct. 18.
Big Smiles
Cynthia Bailey and Forrest McClendon greet producer Kandi Burruss backstage at Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.
Mic Check
Actress Ann Dowd attends the Film Independent screening of Mass on Oct. 18 in L.A.
Mother-Daughter Time
Salma Hayek brings her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals in Hollywood on Oct. 18.
Sneak Peek
Millie Bobby Brown hits the set of Enola Holmes 2 at London's St. James's Park on Oct. 15.
Royal Exit
Queens star Brandy leaves the set of The View after the Oct. 18 taping of the show in N.Y.C.
When in Rome
Johnny Depp heads to the Rome Film Festival in a sweet set of wheels on Oct. 17.
Cutest Costars
Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet strike playful poses at Cary Joji Fukunaga's post-screening cocktail reception for Dune on Oct. 17 in London.
Gala Glam
Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling are all smiles at the L.A. Dance Project annual Gala, where guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails, on Oct. 16 in L.A.
Sustainable Style
Emma Watson makes a rare red carpet appearance in an upcycled Harris Reed dress as she arrives at the Earthshot Prize 2021 on Oct. 17 in London.
Looking Sharp
Regé-Jean Page suits up for The Tragedy of Macbeth European Premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in London on Oct. 17.
Raise a Glass
Paris Hilton celebrates her Paris in Wonderland-themed bridal shower with sister Nicky Hilton and friends Jasmine Sanders, Jocelyn Chew, Tina Chen Craig and Nicole Williams English in L.A. over the weekend.
Retro Style
Riley Keough is spotted filming a scene for Daisy Jones & The Six on Oct. 15 in Glendale, California.
Best Brunch
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka host a drag brunch at Iron 23 during New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 17 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Snuggles
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston cozy up on the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in L.A. on Oct. 16.
Singing for a Cause
Demi Lovato takes the stage alongside AJ McLean and Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.
Pucker Up
Jordin Sparks blows a kiss during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.
Dressed to the Nines
Ayesha and Stephen Curry get glammed up for the Part The Cloud Gala Benefiting Alzheimer's Association on Oct. 16 in Woodside, California.
Screen Queens
Dakota Johnson and director Maggie Gyllenhaal share a laugh at a screening of The Lost Daughter in San Rafael, California, on Oct. 16.
Roman Holiday
Director Eva Husson and actor Josh O'Connor hold hands while attending a photo call for their new film Mothering Sunday in Rome on Oct. 17.
Party Girl
Dua Lipa attends an exclusive party hosted by Frieze and Versace in London on Oct. 15.
Bottoms Up
Jamie Foxx participates in a Brown Sugar Bourbon tasting during the New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 76 on Oct. 15.
Music Man
Oscar Isaac plays guitar during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Oct. 15.
Back on Set
Ben Affleck prepares to film scenes for his upcoming action-thriller Hypnotic in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 15.